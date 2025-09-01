Upstream Bio to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Report Top-Line Data from the Phase 2 VIBRANT Trial of Verekitug in Patients with Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps (CRSwNP)

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upstream Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPB), a clinical-stage company developing treatments for inflammatory diseases, with an initial focus on severe respiratory disorders, today announced it will report top-line data from the Phase 2 VIBRANT trial of verekitug, the only known clinical-stage monoclonal antibody targeting the receptor for thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP), on Tuesday, September 2, 2025.

The VIBRANT trial (NCT06164704) was a Phase 2 global, randomized, placebo-controlled, parallel group clinical trial designed to assess the efficacy and safety of verekitug in adults with CRSwNP. Participants received either 100 mg of verekitug or placebo subcutaneously every 12 weeks for 24 weeks. The primary endpoint was change in endoscopic nasal polyp score (NPS) at Week 24.

Conference Call and Webcast

Upstream Bio’s conference call and webcast to discuss the top-line data results from the Phase 2 VIBRANT trial will begin Tuesday, September 2, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET. The live webcast can be accessed via this link or on the Events tab on the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://investors.upstreambio.com/news-events/events. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website following the call.