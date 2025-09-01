AUKEY Ushers in the Qi2.2 Era with the Launch of 14 Wireless Charging Products

Bangkok, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On August 28, global premium wireless charging brand AUKEY unveiled its lineup of 14 MagFusion Qi2.2 products at the Southeast Asia Partner Conference in Bangkok. The new collection spans 12 wireless chargers and 2 wireless power banks, and together with last month's MagFusion 2X debut, expands AUKEY's Qi2.2 ecosystem to 15 models in total. Covering multiple charging scenarios, the new releases reinforce AUKEY's leadership in the high-end wireless charging market.



AUKEY's New Qi2.2 Lineup

AUKEY has long been at the forefront of wireless charging technology, consistently leading the industry through technological innovation and design excellence. With the arrival of the new Qi2.2 wireless charging standard, AUKEY has once again taken the lead in adopting it and delivering cutting-edge innovation with refined design aesthetics. The new generation of products not only meets diverse charging needs—from powering a single device to charging four devices simultaneously—but also offers a wide range of form factors, including desktop stands, foldable travel chargers, and wireless power banks, delivering an exceptional experience across different usage scenarios.

"We have always placed user needs at the center, committed to developing wireless charging solutions that adapt to diverse lifestyles and scenarios and meet the ever-evolving expectations of consumers," said David Wu, Vice President of AUKEY. "We are deeply grateful for the continued trust and support of our partners. Moving forward, we will work hand in hand to bring more innovative, high-quality wireless charging products to the global market and deliver an exceptional experience for users worldwide."



AUKEY Vice President David Wu delivering the opening remarks at the event.



Highlights of the Qi2.2 Lineup

Essential Wireless Charging Stands : Delivering exceptional performance, the essential wireless charging stands are designed to meet the core needs of most users. These chargers strike a perfect balance between aesthetic design and everyday practicality, setting a new standard for daily wireless charging.

- MagFusion 1X

The MagFusion 1X desktop wireless charger comes in three stylish colors: frost white, dark gray, and desert gold, designed to blend effortlessly into any environment. Its 35° adjustable stand offers the perfect viewing angle, allowing users to comfortably interact with their phones while charging.

- MagFusion 2X

As the world's first dual-phone wireless charger certified under the Qi2.2 standard, the MagFusion 2X features a unique "base + stand" dual-module design. It allows users to charge two smartphones simultaneously, offering business professionals an efficient solution to balance both work and life demands.

Multi-Device Wireless Charging Stands : Designed for high-demand users and shared charging scenarios, AUKEY's multi-device wireless charging stands enable efficient wireless charging for multiple devices.

- MagFusion 3X Pro

The MagFusion 3X Pro features three Qi2.2 modules, capable of charging up to three smartphones simultaneously. Its innovative "base + stand" design includes two charging points on the base and one on the stand. The stand's charging points are equipped with AUKEY's Omnia-Frez active cooling system, which effectively reduces charging temperatures by up to 20°C, ensuring a stable and efficient charging experience even during extended use.

- MagFusion Titan

The MagFusion Titan is a high-end all-in-one charging station designed with family users in mind, featuring four Qi2.2 wireless charging points: two on the base, supporting phones or smart accessories that support Qi wireless charging like AirPods, and two on the stand. The stand features two charging points with a 180° adjustable design, making it significantly easier for multiple users to charge simultaneously.

Additionally, the previous MagFusion 3-in-1 Qi2 wireless charger, which was designed for Apple's iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch users, will also be upgraded to the Qi2.2 standard.

Active Cooling Wireless Chargers : Omnia-Frez is AUKEY's exclusive active cooling technology, combining TEC (thermoelectric cooling) with a high-speed fan to effectively lower charging temperatures by up to 20°C. This innovation addresses the increased heat generated by higher-power wireless charging, ensuring a cooler, faster, and safer charging experience while protecting battery health.

In addition to the MagFusion 3X Pro, the MagFusion 3-in-1 Pro, MagFusion Dash Pro, and MagFusion GameFrost models in the Qi2 series will also be upgraded to support the Qi2.2 standard.

Foldable Wireless Chargers : Tailored for travel and easy portability, AUKEY leads the trend in foldable wireless chargers with innovative designs that perfectly balance portability and functionality. The lineup includes the MagFusion C Series, MagFusion L Series, and MagFusion Z.

- MagFusion L Series

Featuring a foldable 2-in-1 design, the MagFusion L series includes the MagFusion L and MagFusion L Pro, both compact in size yet powerful in performance. The MagFusion L charges one phone and one pair of earbuds, and it is upgrading from Qi2 to Qi2.2. Meanwhile, the MagFusion L Pro made its debut, offering the ability to charge two smartphones simultaneously.

- MagFusion C Series

With a 3-in-1 flat-foldable design, the MagFusion C series is easy to store and perfect for travel. Specifically designed for Apple's iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch users, the MagFusion C features a dedicated MFW-certified charging module for the Apple Watch, and the phone charging point is upgrading from Qi2 to Qi2.2, ensuring that all devices remain fully charged in any travel environment, providing a worry-free travel experience. The MagFusion C Pro is equipped with two Qi2.2-certified 25W high-power charging points and one 5W charging point, designed specifically for business travelers. It supports simultaneous charging of personal and work phones, enabling a seamless transition between work and life, keeping multiple devices fully charged, and enhancing overall efficiency and portability.

- MagFusion Z

Designed for Apple's iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch users, the MagFusion Z is a foldable, stand-style portable travel wireless charger. Released in 2024 with the Qi2 standard, it won both the Red Dot Award and the iF Design Award, and it will be upgraded to the Qi2.2 standard.

Wireless Power Banks : Wireless power banks are rapidly becoming a key player in the power bank market, and they represent a significant part of AUKEY's strategic expansion in its Qi2.2 product lineup. In addition to the MagFusion 10000, which features a convenient foldable stand and will be upgraded from Qi2 to Qi2.2, AUKEY also launched a flagship power bank, further expanding users' wireless charging options.

- MagFusion Reel 10000

AUKEY's flagship magnetic wireless charging power bank, the MagFusion Reel 10000, offers a massive 10,000 mAh capacity and supports Qi2.2-certified 25W fast wireless charging. It comes with a built-in retractable USB-C cable for seamless switching between wireless and wired charging modes, eliminating the need for additional cables when recharging itself. The wireless charging module also doubles as a stand, with an adjustable angle and strong magnetic attachment to ensure device stability. A side digital display screen provides clear information on power, time and battery level during charging and recharging.



The new Qi2.2 series was presented at the event for hands-on experience



All new products will gradually receive Qi2.2 certification and be rolled out globally, with the MagFusion 1X officially launching in September. AUKEY will also showcase more innovative wireless charging products at IFA 2025, Europe's largest technology exhibition, continuing its push into the high-end market.

For More Information

AUKEY official website: www.aukey.com

Media inquiries: pr@aukey.com

Sales inquiries: b2b@aukey.com

About AUKEY

AUKEY is a globally leading provider of cutting-edge consumer electronics designed for both practical and visual appeal. With a strong user-centric focus, AUKEY's ever-expanding product portfolio continues to create a unique space where technology meets aesthetics. Its MagFusion series of wireless charging products has earned multiple international accolades, including the iF Design Award and Red Dot Design Award, garnering worldwide acclaim.

Media Contact：

AUKEY

Swing Feng

r@aukey.com