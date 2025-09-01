Northamptonshire’s Beanworks Coffee Roasters Celebrates Historic Success at 2025 Great Taste Awards with 10 Stars

Blisworth, Northampton , Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beanworks Coffee Roasters has achieved a landmark result at the 2025 Great Taste Awards, earning an impressive 10 stars across its entries in the world’s most respected food and drink accreditation programme.

The Northamptonshire-based roastery’s Colombian Jardines del Edén coffee claimed the coveted 3-star award, the highest distinction possible. Only 1.9% of the 14,340 products entered this year achieved this honour. Judges, part of an expert panel of more than 500 industry professionals, described the coffee as offering a “complex and delicious flavour”with a “truly enjoyable taste from first to last sip.”



Raising the Bar for Decaf Coffee in the UK

Equally significant was Beanworks’ success with its Condor Decaf Coffee, which was awarded 2 stars, making it the joint highest-rated decaf coffee in the UK this year. The Colombian single-origin impressed the judging panel with “a burst of juicy redcurrant acidity, balanced by toffee sweetness, finishing with a layer of dark chocolate.”

“We’re absolutely delighted with this year’s results. Winning our first-ever 3-star award, alongside multiple other stars, is an incredible milestone for our team and our incredible farming partners around the world,” said David Blair of Beanworks.

Innovation of Coffee, Recognised

The awards also shone a spotlight on innovation at coffee origin. The 3-star winning Jardines del Edén highlights the rare Papayo varietal, grown by Felipe Arcila, a fourth-generation Colombian producer in the Quindio region.

"We're equally pleased that the Awards have recognised the innovation of coffee growers," Blair continued. "Felipe Arcila's work with the Papayo varietal represents the cutting edge of coffee production, and we've carefully profiled and roasted it to showcase it at its very best.”

A Well-Rounded Awards Haul

The roastery's complete haul included one 3-star, three 2-star, and three 1-star awards, demonstrating consistency across their range of Award Winning Coffee Beans. Alongside the headline winners, notable mentions include:

★★ 2-Star Awards:

Fuyan China – A distinctive Yunnan coffee

★ 1-Star Awards:

Ruganano Burundi – From the Rugabano Washing Station

El Paseo Colombia – From Nariño

Danche Ethiopia – From the renowned Yirgacheffe region

Commitment to Speciality Coffee Excellence

Operating from Northamptonshire, Beanworks roasts and packs more than 200 tonnes of coffee annually, supplying independent cafés, restaurants, and home brewers across the UK. This latest achievement cements its status as a leader in the UK’s Speciality Coffee sector.

The Great Taste Awards, organised by the Guild of Fine Food, are recognised as the most rigorous and impartial food accreditation scheme. Each entry is blind-tasted, with judges including chefs, buyers, retailers, and writers, ensuring results are based purely on quality.

"The Great Taste Awards are the gold standard in our industry, so to see our Jardines del Edén recognised at the highest level, and our Condor Decaf rated as one of the UK's best decaf coffees, is truly humbling," Blair added.

Looking Ahead

This year's success builds on Beanworks' reputation for excellence in coffee sourcing and roasting, reflecting their ongoing commitment to showcasing exceptional coffees from producers worldwide while supporting sustainable and innovative farming practices.

For more information About Beanworks and their award-winning range, coffee enthusiasts can explore their complete collection of single-origin and blend coffees, including some of their celebrated Great Taste Award winners, through their website and network of stockists across the UK.

The 2025 Great Taste Awards results were announced on 5th August, with winning products now able to display the distinctive gold and black Great Taste logo, a mark recognised by consumers as a sign of exceptional quality and taste.

