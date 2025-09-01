Amalgamated Registered Nutritionists Association Book Launch and Certification Ceremony in Haikou

Toronto, Ontario, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amalgamated Registered Nutritionists Association-On August 23, the Amalgamated Registered Nutritionists Association (ARNA), a Canada-based organization, marked a dual academic milestone in Haikou: the release of the new book The Perplexing Thyroid: Understanding Chronic Diseases Rooted in Hypothyroidism, authored by Shi Ying and published by Hunan Science and Technology Press, and the 14th Nutritionist Certification Ceremony.

The twin events attracted nearly 100 participants, including scholars, experts, students, and representatives from institutions across China, Canada, the United States, and Australia. Together, they showcased both Shi’s achievements in research and education, and highlighted the growing international exchange of health concepts taking root in Hainan.



Book Launch: Thyroid and Chronic Diseases Draw Wide Attention

Structured into sixteen chapters, the book explores in depth the links between hypothyroidism and a range of chronic diseases including cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, hypertension, digestive illnesses, reproductive issues, and neurological dysfunctions. It also provides practical dietary and lifestyle recommendations.

Shi emphasized that hypothyroidism often occurs at the tissue level, whereas standard medical tests focus only on hormone levels in the bloodstream. As a result, many patients show “normal” test results yet continue to suffer from persistent symptoms.



Reflecting on her motivation, Shi noted that she had answered more than 10,000 health-related questions over the past decade. “Through these exchanges, I came to realize that hypothyroidism is at the root of many chronic diseases. Yet the lack of knowledge in this area has left patients overlooked and misdiagnosed,” she explained. She hopes the book will prompt both the medical community and the public to reconsider current approaches to diagnosis and treatment.



Dr. Fu Jie, Associate Chief Physician at Chongqing Sixth People’s Hospital, remarked that the book offers valuable clinical insights, especially for cases in which patients exhibit clear symptoms despite normal lab results.

This is Shi’s third academic monograph, following Modern Food and Disease, Natural Food and Health (2013) and Don’t Let Medicine Create New Illnesses (2015). Together, these works further advance her research into the relationship between food, disease, and health.



Nutritionist Certification: Promoting the Philosophy of Natural Healing

Later that morning, the 14th Nutritionist Certification Ceremony of the Amalgamated Registered Nutritionists Association (ARNA) took place in Haikou. More than 100 students and guests attended, including participants from China, North America, and Australia. Thirty-eight students received their official nutritionist certificates on site.

Since its founding in January 2017, ARNA has trained over 700 students through 14 consecutive sessions, gradually establishing a cross-regional education network spanning China, Canada, and North America. Its mission is to promote natural, food-based approaches to health and guide people away from dietary and wellness misconceptions.



As ARNA President, Shi highlighted in her keynote speech: “The best medicine is food. To follow nature is truth, and health is a matter of personal choice.” She emphasized that true healing depends on the body’s active self-repair rather than passive medical intervention. Through nine months of study and practice, participants learned to conduct dietary surveys, identify root imbalances, and design personalized nutrition plans. They also experienced firsthand the damaging effects of modern processed foods and the healing power of traditional natural foods.

During the ceremony, student representatives from fields such as clinical medicine, education, and family health management shared their transformative journeys. Topics included the synergy between medicine and nutrition, children’s health improvement, filial piety expressed through food, precision health management, and personal growth. Their stories not only reflected academic theories in practice but also demonstrated the feasibility of food-based healing in everyday life.





The event also witnessed the signing of strategic cooperation agreements: the Hainan Institute of Modern Education, Science, and Culture partnered with the Canadian Institute of Organic Nutrition, and the Hainan Qiongzhou Li Medicine Research Center partnered with ARNA. These agreements aim to deepen collaboration in education, research, and skills certification, adding international momentum to Hainan’s Free Trade Port health industry.

International Perspective: A New Path for China–Canada Health Exchange

ARNA has been actively bridging North American health concepts with Chinese health practices in recent years. As ARNA President, Shi academic insights and teaching experience are now reaching Chinese scholars and the general public through publications and training programs.

The establishment of ARNA marks a significant step in expanding North American natural nutrition education to a global stage. With structured courses, student training, and cross-border exchanges, the association not only provides systematic nutrition education in North America but also creates a platform for Chinese students to engage with international health concepts.

The Haikou events—Shi’s book launch and the certification ceremony—were both a concentrated showcase of her personal achievements and a reflection of broader cooperation between Chinese and Canadian academic and industrial communities. With the ongoing development of Hainan’s Free Trade Port, increasing international educational and research resources are converging in the region, opening new opportunities for the local health sector.

Bridging Research and Practice, Advancing Ideas and Partnerships

From the publication of The Perplexing Thyroid to the advancement of nutritionist training, and from academic research to international cooperation, Shi’s activities in Haikou embody a synergy of scholarship and practice.

Her research addresses the root causes of chronic disease, while her education initiatives encourage individuals to take responsibility for their own health. The two efforts complement each other: the book provides new insights for the medical field, while the training program cultivates a new generation of nutritionists equipped with both international vision and practical skills.

Together, they advance the dissemination of health concepts from individuals to families, from academic circles to industry, and from China to the global stage.

Shi’s work not only responds to the urgent challenge of chronic disease but also sets a new model for China–Canada health collaboration. Looking forward, as cooperation deepens between the two countries in nutrition and health, Hainan is poised to become an important international hub for health concept exchange.

