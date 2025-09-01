Apollo Names Yasuo Kashiwagi Head of Japan

NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo (NYSE: APO) today announced that Yasuo Kashiwagi has joined the firm as Head of Japan, overseeing the firm’s integrated strategy and local partnerships in Japan, including local operations across asset management, capital solutions, wealth and retirement solutions.

Apollo has held an active presence across Asia Pacific for nearly two decades, opening a dedicated office in Tokyo in 2019 and steadily expanding its platform across origination, insurance and wealth in the region to meet the rising demand for flexible equity and yield-oriented solutions. The firm has grown its local team to over 30 professionals and is expected to continue its rapid expansion alongside a growing base of local institutional and distribution partnerships.

Mr. Kashiwagi will lead the next phase of Apollo’s growth in Japan, driving the firm’s strategic expansion in the market, deepening institutional and regulatory relationships and overseeing local execution across the firm’s businesses. He brings over 30 years of global financial leadership experience, most recently serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Deputy Chief Executive of the Asset Management & Investor Services Business Unit at Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation. He has also held senior roles at Nomura Holdings in Europe and the United States.

“Japan stands out as a market where long-term structural trends align with Apollo’s strengths,” said Jim Zelter, President of Apollo Global Management. “Institutions and corporates are increasingly turning to private capital as a solution, not just for financing, but also for long-term partnership. At the same time, Japan’s demographics are creating urgent demand for retirement income solutions. We are committed to building trusted relationships and delivering scaled, flexible capital that addresses these needs. With the addition of Kashiwagi’s leadership to our talented regional and global team, we are positioned to deepen our presence and broaden our impact.”

“Apollo’s approach in Japan has been to listen carefully, remain disciplined and deliver tailored solutions to our partners,” said Tatsuo Tanaka, Japan Chair. “As corporates look beyond traditional sources of capital and the retirement ecosystem evolves, our ability to take a long-term, outcome-focused approach has only become more relevant. Kashiwagi’s appointment reflects our commitment to serving the needs of today’s business leaders and delivering next generation investment strategies to help individuals achieve better outcomes in retirement.”

“I’m honored to lead Apollo’s efforts in Japan and work closely with our local and global teams to advance the firm’s position as a leading provider of capital and retirement solutions,” said Yasuo Kashiwagi. “We see growing demand for capital that is aligned, durable and flexible, especially in an environment where investors and issuers alike are focused on long-term outcomes. I believe Apollo is uniquely positioned to support Japan’s transition with a platform that combines global origination capabilities, retirement expertise, equity and yield-oriented solutions at scale.”

Mr. Kashiwagi’s appointment builds on Apollo’s recent activity in Japan, including the addition of seasoned professionals across wealth management, credit and hybrid businesses, capital support for several blue-chip companies by its established equity platform and new partnerships with leading institutions to expand lending and retirement offerings. Apollo and Athene’s integrated platform manages approximately $20 billion in assets in Japan, offering a full suite of investment strategies across private credit, hybrid and private equity.

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade credit to private equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of June 30, 2025, Apollo had $840 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

