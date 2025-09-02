FTI Consulting Expands Corporate Finance & Restructuring Segment in Asia with Appointment of Hitesh Tak as Senior Managing Director

SINGAPORE, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Hitesh Tak as a Senior Managing Director in the firm’s Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment, based in Singapore.

Mr. Tak brings more than 25 years of experience in strategy, operations and performance improvement, with a strong track record of supporting public and private-sector organisations in Southeast Asia. He has advised clients across a range of industries — including diversified industrials, automotive, agri-commodities, mining, logistics, construction and private equity — on strategic planning and implementation, cost optimization, revenue enhancement and large-scale business transformation.

At FTI Consulting, Mr. Tak will work closely with business leaders, investors and government stakeholders to improve operational resilience and unlock value in complex environments.

“Welcoming Hitesh to the team marks an exciting milestone for the continued expansion of our Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment in Southeast Asia,” said Martin Wong, a Senior Managing Director and Head of Southeast Asia Corporate Finance & Restructuring at FTI Consulting. “His deep transformation expertise, regional experience and leadership across sectors will be a tremendous asset to our clients as they navigate disruption and accelerate performance.”

Mr. Tak has held senior leadership positions across Asia, working with C-suite executives and boards to reshape business models, enhance cost efficiency and manage through periods of uncertainty and growth. His public sector engagements have included transformation programmes for sovereign entities and ministries, while in the private sector he has led large-scale value creation efforts for multinational and regional clients.

The addition of Mr. Tak continues FTI Consulting’s investment in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment in Asia, enhancing the firm’s ability to deliver multidisciplinary expertise in performance improvement, business transformation and value creation across complex markets.

