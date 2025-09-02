Global Religious Leaders Call for Peace and Support the Two-State Solution

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Second International Summit of Religious Leaders, themed “The Role of Religious Leaders in Resolving Conflicts”, brought together 400 global religious leaders and concluded on August 28, 2025, in Kuala Lumpur, organized by the Prime Minister’s Office of Malaysia and the Muslim World League (MWL).

Participants strongly condemned the war and starvation in Gaza, urging governments and religious leaders worldwide to take immediate action to halt the crisis and to pressure the Israeli occupation authorities to comply with international law, ensure the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, and establish their independent state in accordance with relevant international resolutions.

The summit reaffirmed its support for the final document of the High-level International Conference on the Peaceful Settlement of the Palestinian Question and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, hosted by Saudi Arabia and France at the UN in New York. The religious leaders pledged to mobilize their spiritual and societal influence to rally support for the document.

In his opening address, H.E. Dato’ Sri Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia, stressed that the Gaza crisis has revealed a profound loss of the international community’s commitment to justice and humanity. He affirmed that all religions call for the promotion of compassion and coexistence, warning against the dangers of “Clash of Civilizations” theories.

For his part, H.E. Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, Secretary-General of the Muslim World League, stated that the summit convenes at an exceptional moment in modern history, underscoring that peace is not merely an option but a necessity for the survival of humanity and for the credibility of the United Nations Charter. He highlighted the pivotal role of religious leaders in shaping the conscience of societies and advancing universal human values.

Dr. Al-Issa further announced two initiatives: strengthening the spiritual and moral role of religious leaders, and protecting minorities in countries with religious, ethnic, and cultural diversity.

Through five sessions, the summit addressed critical themes including religiously motivated conflicts and their root causes; the role of religious diplomacy in supporting peaceful settlements; and the tragedy in Gaza as an international failure.

The Muslim World League (MWL) is an international NGO based in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, founded in 1962. With members from all Islamic countries and sects, it seeks to clarify the true message of Islam.

Photo: https://www.themwl.org/sites/default/files/styles/main_img760x1100/public/img_1157_0.jpeg?itok=FUdXjnUv