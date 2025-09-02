Moody's upgraded LHV Group's senior ratings

The rating agency Moody's Investors Service upgraded LHV Group’s long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings to Baa2 (with a positive outlook) and assigned Ba1 rating to LHV Group’s proposed subordinated notes. These ratings and the positive outlook indicate LHV's strong financial position and capitalization as well as express the expectation of further strengthening of solidity.

Moody's has assigned AS LHV Group long-term issuer ratings:

Long-term issuer rating Baa2

Senior unsecured rating Baa2

Subordinated notes (Tier 2) Ba1

Outlook of the ratings is positive

Moody’s affirmed the ratings assigned to AS LHV Pank:

Long- and short-term counterparty risk assessment of A3(cr)/Prime-2(cr)

Long- and short-term counterparty risk rating of A3/Prime-2

Long-term bank deposit rating A3

Short-term bank deposit rating Prime-2

The long-term deposit rating carries a positive Outlook

LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. The LHV Group’s key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, LHV Kindlustus, and LHV Bank Limited. The Group employs over 1,100 people. As at the end of July, the services of LHV Pank are being used by 476,000 customers, the pension funds managed by LHV have 109,000 active customers, and LHV Kindlustus protects a total of 177,000 customers. LHV Bank Limited, a subsidiary of the Group, holds a banking licence in the United Kingdom and provides banking services to international financial technology companies, as well as loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.



Investor Relations

Sten Hans Jakobsoo

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development

Email: stenhans.jakobsoo@lhv.ee

Communications

Paul Pihlak

Head of Communications

Email: paul.pihlak@lhv.ee