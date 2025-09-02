Coloplast A/S - Announcement no. 07/2025 - Coloplast announces new financial ambition towards 2030

In relation to the launch of Coloplast’s new 5-year strategy, Impact4, the company announces a new financial ambition with organic revenue CAGR of 7-8% until FY 2029/30, growth in absolute EBIT* in line with or above revenue growth over the period and Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) of more than 20% in FY 2029/30.

At its Capital Markets Day on 2 September 2025, Coloplast will present a new 5-year strategy, Impact4. In relation to the strategic update, Coloplast is providing a new long-term financial ambition towards 2030.

Impact4 financial ambition:

Coloplast is committed to accelerating shareholder value creation by delivering organic revenue growth above the market, strong growth in EBIT, improvement in ROIC and strong cash flow generation. From the base financial year of 2024/25, Coloplast aims to deliver the following long-term financial ambitions:

Organic revenue growth of 7-8% (5-year CAGR until FY 2029/30)

Absolute EBIT growth* in line with or above revenue growth over the period

ROIC of more than 20% in FY 2029/30, with a linear improvement expected over the period

The new financial ambition includes the following key assumptions:

Market growth in the period is expected to be 4-5%

A stable macroeconomic environment and no significant changes in tariffs or other trade restrictions

Stable quality, supply and distribution of products across the company

Neutral impact from pricing over the period

No significant M&A deals expected in the period; M&A strategy focused on bolt-on acquisitions

Additional financial assumptions for the period include:

Capex-to-sales ratio is expected to be 4-5%, with a reduction to around 4% towards the end of the Impact4 strategy period

strategy period Tax rate expected to be around 22% during the period

NWC-to-sales ratio is expected to improve to around 24%

Net debt/EBITDA ratio is expected to decrease to around 1.5x towards FY 2029/30

Capital allocation policy to pay out excess cash through dividends, with a target payout ratio of 60-80% of net profit, is unchanged

To participate in the plenary session of the Capital Markets Day 2025 virtually, please follow the link here: Coloplast Capital Markets Day 2025. All material from the Capital Markets Day will be made available during the day on Coloplast’s website: Investors.

* In constant currencies; before special items

Forward-looking statements

The forward-looking statements in this announcement, including revenue and earnings guidance, do not constitute a guarantee of future results and are subject to risk, uncertainty and assumptions, the consequences of which are difficult to predict.

The forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are provided on the basis of information available to us at the present time. Major fluctuations in the exchange rates of key currencies, significant changes in the healthcare sector or major developments in the global economy may impact our ability to achieve the defined long-term targets and meet our guidance. This may impact our company’s financial results.

