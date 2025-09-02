Cegedim: shares transferred to trading on Euronext Growth as of September 4, 2025







Cegedim Group shares transferred to trading on Euronext Growth as of September 4, 2025

Boulogne-Billancourt, September 2, 2025 – Cegedim, an innovative technology and services company, announces that trading in its shares is being transferred from the regulated market of Euronext Paris (compartment B) to Euronext Growth Paris, effective September 4, 2025.

The Euronext admission committee approved the application to admit CEGEDIM S.A. shares to Euronext Growth Paris on August 29, 2025.

The transfer was authorized by the General Shareholders’ Meeting of June 13, 2025, and initiated by the Group’s Board of Directors. It will raise the profile and enhance the appeal of the share and will also entail some regulatory relief.

Even so, the Group will maintain its current level of financial communication. Cegedim will continue to publish quarterly revenue figures, consolidated financial statements that adhere to IFRS, and CSRD-compliant sustainability reporting—the change in market listing will have no impact in this regard.

For the Prospectus detailing the listing transfer to Euronext Growth Paris, please visit the “Finance” section of our website: https://www.cegedim.com.

The ISIN code for CEGEDIM S.A. shares is unchanged: FR0000053506.

The ticker symbol will change to ALCGM on September 4, 2025.

TP ICAP, acting as Listing Sponsor, has assisted CEGEDIM S.A. with the transfer to Euronext Growth Paris.

Definitive transfer timeline

August 29, 2025: Euronext announces its decision to admit CEGEDIM S.A. shares to trading on Euronext Growth Paris.

September 2, 2025: Group press release announces its listing transfer, and Prospectus posted on the Cegedim and Euronext websites.

September 2, 2025: Euronext market notice announces the removal of CEGEDIM S.A. common shares from Euronext Paris.

September 2, 2025: Euronext market notice announces the admission of CEGEDIM S.A. common shares (ALCGM) to Euronext Growth Paris.

September 4, 2025: Transfer takes effect—CEGEDIM S.A. shares removed from Euronext Paris (before trading opens) and admitted to Euronext Growth Paris (when trading opens), initial listing.





About Cegedim:

Founded in 1969, Cegedim is an innovative technology and services group in the field of digital data flow management for healthcare ecosystems and B2B, and a business software publisher for healthcare and insurance professionals. Cegedim employs nearly 6,700 people in more than ten countries and generated revenue of over €654 million in 2024.

Cegedim SA is listed in Paris (EURONEXT: CGM).

To learn more please visit: www.cegedim.fr

And follow Cegedim on X: @CegedimGroup, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

