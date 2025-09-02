Allego steps beyond charging: entering extended mobility services

Arnhem, Netherlands, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allego N.V. (“Allego” or the “Company”), a leading operator of electric vehicle charging solutions, today announced its intention to launch a Mobility Service Provider (MSP) platform.

This strategic step reflects Allego’s commitment to creating a seamless, customer-focused charging experience for its European customers. Allego is partnering with Deftpower to build and deploy its new MSP platform. Allego's MSP platform will deliver an improved EV driving experience with innovations that make charging easier, more transparent, and more rewarding for customers.

This announcement follows the successful introduction of Plug & Charge (PnC) by Allego, along with its Summer Pass discount.

“At Allego, our overarching goal is to make EV charging easy and reliable for everyone, powered by renewable energy. By becoming an MSP, we will offer more choice, price transparency, and convenience to our customers, whether they be individuals, SMEs, or large fleets,” said Jean Gadrat, Chief Marketing Officer of Allego. “Partnering with Deftpower enables us to bring this vision to life, combining our charging expertise with their innovative platform capabilities.”

Deftpower brings proven expertise in delivering scalable, flexible MSP solutions across Europe, with a strong focus on customer experience and reliability.

“Allego has an impressive history and an ambitious long-term vision for electrification and sustainability, including creative ideas to make charging both more comfortable and affordable for EV drivers. We are excited to support them as they work to realize that vision,” says Jacob van Zonneveld, CEO of Deftpower.

For more information on Allego’s high-power charging solutions, please visit www.allego.eu. Stay tuned as we keep driving forward.

About Allego

Allego is a market-leading provider of electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Allego is dedicated to accelerating the transition to electric mobility using 100% renewable energy. With a network of over 35,000 charging points spanning more than 16 countries, Allego delivers sustainable, independent, reliable, and safe charging solutions to EV drivers across Europe, agnostic of vehicle model or network affiliation.

For more information, please visit www.allego.eu.

About Deftpower



Deftpower was founded in 2020 with the mission to make charging electric vehicles as affordable and efficient as possible. Its revolutionary platform for Mobility Service Providers (MSPs) connects charging networks, car manufacturers and energy companies in a scalable and cost-efficient way. With the rapid growth of electric driving, the underlying technologies must meet the highest standards – and that is exactly where Deftpower excels. The company now works with more than 40 MSP customers in ten countries and offers access to all major charging networks in Europe.

For more information, please visit www.deftpower.com.