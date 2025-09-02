United States Construction Chemicals Outlook Report 2025 | Market to Surpass $20 Billion by 2034, Driven by Rising Environmental Consciousness, and Expanding Residential and Commercial Sectors

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Construction Chemicals Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States construction chemicals market size reached approximately USD 11.84 Billion in 2024. The market is further projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.40% between 2025 and 2034, reaching a value of USD 20.03 Billion by 2034.



The United States construction chemicals market is expanding as these compounds, used in applications such as roofing, waterproofing, and flooring, as well as when mixed with cement, mortar, and concrete, enhance the durability of structures. Market growth is supported by rising government investments in public infrastructure maintenance and restoration, coupled with the expansion of the commercial construction sector and higher disposable incomes.

Growing environmental awareness is driving demand for eco-friendly construction chemicals, prompting leading players to invest in R&D for sustainable solutions. Additionally, increasing residential construction, alongside rising homeowner spending on renovation and remodeling, is creating lucrative opportunities, as construction chemicals help prevent the deterioration of concrete structures and extend their lifespan.

Market Share by Product



According to the United States construction chemicals market analysis, waterproofing chemicals are anticipated witness significant growth over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing investments by homeowners on different solutions to prevent the premature deterioration of the residential infrastructures. The versatile nature of these chemicals makes them suitable for a wide range of applications including restoration, structure repairs, water permeability, and reducing shrinkage, among others. The ease of use associated with these products is further boosting their popularity.



Market Share by Application



Commercial sector is anticipated to account for a significant United States construction chemicals market share. The high standards of living and increasing disposable incomes are supporting the expansion of the commercial sector, propelling the requirement for construction chemicals by the sector. The increasing development of commercial buildings such as hotels, restaurants, health and fitness centres, and departmental stores, among others is further bolstering the utilisation of construction chemicals by the commercial sector. The increasing investments by various business owner towards infrastructure development is boosting the United States construction chemicals market demand.



Competitive Landscape



The comprehensive report provides an in-depth assessment of the market based on the Porter's five forces model along with giving a SWOT analysis. The report gives a detailed analysis of the following key players in the United States construction chemicals market, covering their competitive landscape and latest developments like mergers, acquisitions, investments, and expansion plans.



3M Co.



3M Co., headquartered in Minnesota, United States, is one of the leading industrial machinery manufacturing companies that was founded in 1902. The products provided by the company include construction chemicals, home cleaning solutions, and adhesives, among others.



Arkema S.A.



Arkema S.A., headquartered in Colombes, France, is a chemical manufacturing company that was founded in 2006. The company specialises in speciality chemicals, construction chemicals, high performance materials, adhesives, coatings, and high-performance polymers, among others.



The Dow Chemical Company



The Dow Chemical Company, headquartered in Michigan, United States, is a chemical manufacturing company, that was founded in 1897. The company specialises in consumer products, packaging solutions, and construction chemicals, among others.



Other United States construction chemicals market players include H.B. Fuller Company, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Sika AG, Huntsman Corporation, RPM International Inc., Pidilite Industries Ltd., Illinois Tool Works Inc., and Mapei S.p.A., among others.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Size 2024-2025

Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

Key Demand Drivers

Key Players and Competitive Structure

Industry Best Practices

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Outlook

Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

Market Trends

Key Verticals

Key Regions

Supplier Power

Buyer Power

Key Market Opportunities and Risks

Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

Economic Summary

GDP Outlook

GDP Per Capita Growth

Inflation Trends

Democracy Index

Gross Public Debt Ratios

Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

Population Outlook

Urbanisation Trends

Country Risk Profiles

Country Risk

Business Climate

Companies Featured

3M Co.

Arkema S.A.

The Dow Chemical Company

H.B. Fuller Company

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Sika AG

Huntsman Corporation

RPM International Inc.

Pidilite Industries Ltd.

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Mapei S.p.A.

United States Construction Chemicals Market Segmentation



Market Breakup by Product:

Concrete Admixtures

Waterproofing and Roofing

Repair

Flooring

Sealants and Adhesives

Others

Market Breakup by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Market Breakup by Region:

New England

Mideast

Great Lakes

Plains

Southeast

Southwest

Rocky Mountain

Far West

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p77ohs

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.