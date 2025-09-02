United States Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Market Report 2025-2034 | Leading Firms Like H+M Industrial and TechnipFMC Leverage Technological Innovations to Capitalize on Market Trends

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Market Growth Analysis - Forecast Trends and Outlook (2025-2034)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) market reached around USD 241.85 Billion in 2024. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.10% between 2025 and 2034 to reach nearly USD 328.20 Billion by 2034.



The construction sector plays a significant role in the U.S. economy. As of the first quarter of 2023, there were over 919,000 construction establishments operating in the country. Additionally, this sector generates approximately $2.1 trillion in structural value annually. Within the construction domain, EPC services facilitate project execution by offering a holistic management approach to design, procurement, and construction activities. EPC firms oversee every phase, from initial planning and engineering design to material sourcing and construction execution, thereby ensuring efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and timely project delivery.



By the conclusion of 2023, the total utility-scale electricity generation capacity in the United States reached 1,189,492 megawatts, equivalent to approximately 1.19 billion kilowatts. The predominant source of this capacity was generating units primarily powered by natural gas, which represented the largest segment of the U.S. utility-scale electricity generation landscape. In that year, fossil fuels including coal, natural gas, and petroleum accounted for roughly 60% of the total electricity generation.



The growing demand for EPC services is also driven by substantial investments in oil, gas, and renewable energy initiatives, which encompass both the development of infrastructure and its maintenance. Furthermore, the shift towards renewable energy and sustainable practices presents new opportunities for EPC companies, particularly in the realm of green technologies and environmentally friendly infrastructure development.



Key Trends and Developments



Energy sector investments, infrastructure development, rapid economic growth in the country, and technological advancements and innovations are the major trends impacting United States EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) market growth.



Energy Sector Investments



The growing investments in the energy sector are resulting in a heightened demand for EPC services. These investments facilitate the establishment of new power generation facilities, enhancements to existing infrastructure, and the advancement of renewable energy initiatives. EPC companies oversee the entire spectrum of design, procurement, and construction activities, guaranteeing that projects are executed efficiently, punctually, and within financial constraints, all while adhering to technical and regulatory standards.



Rapid Infrastructure Development Activities



The increasing investments in infrastructure development necessitate the provision of EPC services for the complete design, procurement, and construction of extensive projects. EPC providers effectively manage intricate projects, guaranteeing timely completion and adherence to regulatory requirements, which is essential for addressing the escalating infrastructure demands in sectors such as transportation, utilities, and urban development.



Economic Growth in the Country



The economic growth in the United States is leading to an increase in both industrial and commercial construction projects. As the country experiences a surge in economic activity, various sectors such as energy, manufacturing, and logistics are expanding, necessitating the construction of new facilities, infrastructure, and commercial spaces.



Technological Advancements and Innovations



Advancements in construction and engineering technologies are significantly transforming the EPC landscape, leading to enhanced efficiency and expanded capabilities. These innovations encompass a wide range of tools and methodologies, including Building Information Modelling (BIM), advanced project management software, automation, and sustainable construction practices.



Rapid Energy Transition



The transition to renewable energy is leading to a heightened demand for engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services as various sectors shift from fossil fuels. EPC companies play a vital role in the design, procurement, and construction of new energy infrastructure, which encompasses solar, wind, and battery storage systems. They aid in the incorporation of sustainable technologies into current energy grids, navigate intricate project specifications, and guarantee adherence to environmental regulations, thereby contributing to the overall movement towards cleaner energy alternatives.



Regulatory Compliance



Adhering to environmental and safety regulations is a critical aspect of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services, as it ensures that all projects not only meet but also exceed the necessary standards and specifications set forth by governing bodies.



United States EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Market Trends



The ongoing advancements in construction and engineering technologies are not only enhancing operational efficiency and capabilities but are also driving an increased demand for sophisticated EPC solutions. This trend reflects a broader shift towards innovation and sustainability in the market.



Additionally, the shift towards renewable energy sources and sustainable practices presents a transformative opportunity for EPC companies. By embracing green technologies and infrastructure development, these firms can not only contribute to a more sustainable future but also position themselves as leaders in a rapidly evolving market, ultimately driving growth and profitability in an increasingly eco-conscious world.

United States EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Market Share



On the basis of application, the market is segmented into chemicals, power, oil and gas, manufacturing, and IT and telecom, among others. The power sector is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period of 2025-2034. In the energy sector, EPC services oversee the design, procurement, and construction of power generation facilities, grid systems, and renewable energy initiatives, guaranteeing effective implementation, adherence to regulations, and punctual project completion.

