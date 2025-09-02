Latin America Construction Chemicals Market Analysis and Outlook Report 2025-2034 | Growing Demand for Concrete Admixtures, among Other Construction Chemical Types

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America Construction Chemicals Market Size Analysis - Market Share, Forecast Trends and Outlook Report (2025-2034)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Latin America construction chemicals market size reached a value of USD 5.95 billion in 2024 . The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.20% between 2025 and 2034 to attain nearly USD 8.15 billion by 2034.



Construction chemicals refer to chemical additives that are added to cement, concrete, or other building materials to bolster their efficiency, workability, and cost-effectiveness. They are integral for boosting the quality of construction materials and enhancing the strength and durability of buildings. In addition, construction chemicals are extensively used in new construction, repairing, and retrofitting activities.

The Latin America construction chemicals market is experiencing strong growth, driven by increasing construction activities and the expansion of public-private partnerships (PPPs) for infrastructure development. Growth is further supported by the capacity expansion of leading construction companies in the region.

With a growing emphasis on enhancing building durability, advanced construction chemicals are being adopted to offer long-lasting protection against corrosion and weathering. Additionally, trends such as the rise of green building projects, the demand for high-performance construction chemicals, and ongoing technological advancements are creating lucrative opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Growing Demand for Concrete Admixtures, among Other Construction Chemical Types, Propelling the Latin America Market Growth



Concrete admixtures dominate the market on account of their growing demand to enhance the workability and strength of concrete while reducing its cure time. The development of innovative concrete admixtures that minimise carbon footprint and boost technical performance is expected to accelerate the Latin America construction chemicals market growth.



Flooring chemicals offer chemical resistance, impact resistance, and abrasion resistance and are used to boost the properties of floorings. They also enhance fire resistance, antibacterial properties, and static resistance of floors. Meanwhile, waterproofing chemicals are critical to minimise damage amid water exposure and reduce humidity inside buildings. Such chemicals are increasingly used to enhance the longevity of buildings while decreasing their maintenance and repair costs, which is anticipated to fuel the market growth in the coming years.



Repair and rehabilitation chemicals are used to reinstate distressed and defective concrete, due to which they are extensively used to ensure the structural integrity of old buildings. Meanwhile, adhesives and sealants find applications in construction activities like sealing, waterproofing, bonding, gap filling, adhering, glazing, window installations, and fire protection, among others. Hence, the growing demand for such chemicals in both new construction and renovation activities is likely to drive the Latin America construction chemicals market expansion.



Market to Benefit from the Increasing Residential and Non-Residential Construction Activities



The residential construction sector in Latin America is growing robustly due to the rising housing demand of the increasing population. While the global construction chemicals market witnessed a slowdown due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, governments across the nations took initiatives to combat the effect of the crisis.



The governments in Latin America are also initiating residential construction activities to provide affordable housing for the population, thereby propelling the demand for construction chemicals. Furthermore, with the inflating disposable incomes of consumers, residential renovation activities are also surging, fuelling the growth of the Latin America construction chemicals market.



Non-residential construction in Latin America is expanding due to the introduction of numerous favourable government initiatives to develop railway, transportation, port, and road infrastructure.



The growing construction of solar and wind plants owing to the increasing focus on sustainable infrastructure development is likely to provide further impetus to the Latin America construction chemicals market. For instance, in July 2023, Scatec, along with its partners, began the construction of the Mendubim solar project of 531MW in Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil.



Increasing Housing Demand in Mexico and Brazil to Aid the Market



Mexico holds a significant share of the Latin America construction chemicals market due to the growing construction activities and the increasing housing demands in the country. The market is also being propelled by the penetration of key players and the surging availability of innovative construction chemicals. For instance, in October 2021, Saint-Gobain entered into an agreement to acquire IMPAC in order to enter the market for construction chemicals in Mexico and offer light and sustainable construction solutions.



The market in Brazil is witnessing robust growth owing to the growing awareness regarding the significance of the structural integrity of buildings. Some of the leading Latin America construction chemicals market trends include the rising demand for affordable housing and the increasing attempts by building contractors to boost the durability and cost-effectiveness of buildings.



The rising investments by the leading companies to increase the production capabilities in the country are propelling the market. For instance, in March 2021, Sika announced the acquisition of Supermassa do Brasil Ltda. to expand its production footprint and presence in the country.



The Latin American countries like Colombia are expected to hold a considerable market share in the forecast period on account of rapid urbanisation, increasing disposable incomes, and rising construction activities. The Colombian government is also extensively investing in the development of roads, bridges, dams, and tunnels, among others, which is likely to contribute to the Latin America construction chemicals market growth in the coming years.

Growing Construction of Green Buildings



The surging construction of green buildings in Latin America is likely to boost the demand for construction chemicals that offer enhanced energy-efficiency while reducing repair, maintenance, and carbon footprint of buildings.



Increasing Demand for High-Performance Construction Chemicals



The improvement in building design to boost the durability of structures is bolstering the utilisation of concrete admixtures and waterproofing chemicals.



Technological Advancements and Innovations in Construction Chemicals



Technological advancements and innovations in construction chemicals owing to the growing demand for quality materials and evolving regulatory standards are contributing to the growth of the market.



Dependence on the Construction Sector, Increased R&D Expenditure to Promote Sustainability and Reduce Carbon Footprint, and Price Volatility of Raw Materials to Pose as Challenges in the Market



Dependence on the Growth of the Construction Sector



Construction chemicals including concrete admixtures, waterproofing chemicals, and others are widely used in construction activities. Any impact on the construction sector can affect the demand for construction chemicals.



Rising Demand for Sustainable Building Materials Compelling Manufacturers to Invest in R&Ds



There is an increased focus on reducing the carbon footprint of the construction industry, which is compelling manufacturers to increase their R&D investments in order to improve their production process. This might be a challenge for new and small manufacturers.



Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices



The prices of raw materials of construction chemicals are subjected to frequent fluctuations and are impacted by crude oil prices.



Latin America Construction Chemicals Market Segmentation



Market Breakup by Type

Concrete Admixtures

Flooring Chemicals

Waterproofing Chemicals

Repair and Rehabilitation

Sealants and Adhesives

Others

Market Breakup by Application

Residential

Non-Residential

Market Breakup by Region

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Chile

Colombia

Peru

Others

Companies Featured

Sika AG

Aquaquim S.A. de C.V.

Dow Inc.

Arkema Group

Clariant International Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nlvall

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.