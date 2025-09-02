Growth Strategies in the $2+ Billion Automotive Keyless Entry Systems Market 2025-2034 Featuring DENSO, Hella, Continental, Alps Electric, and STMicroelectronics Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Keyless Entry System Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive keyless entry system market reached a value of USD 1.90 Billion in 2024. The industry is further expected to grow at a CAGR of about 12.60% in the forecast period of 2025-2034 to reach a value of around USD 6.22 Billion by 2034.



North America and Asia Pacific to be Among the Significant Regional Markets for Automotive Keyless Entry System



The Asia Pacific accounts for a major share of the global automotive keyless entry system market due to the increase in demand for automotive safety systems in China, India, and Japan. Higher vehicle production in the region, coupled with the significant presence of OEMs and availability of service and solution providers for automotive keyless entry systems, is a major factor that is anticipated to augment the market growth during the forecast period. Advancements in technology for vehicle active security systems are projected to boost the automotive keyless entry system industry at a healthy pace during the forecast period. Over the past few years, the passenger car and commercial vehicle sales in the region have increased significantly, which is also contributing to the growth of the market.



North America is a significant region in the automotive keyless entry systems industry because of the growing preference for luxury vehicles and the rising adoption of vehicle security systems. The rising purchasing power of the people, increased participation of the region's leading automotive companies, favourable government initiatives, and technological advancements are fuelling the global market growth. Further, the United States, Mexico, and Canada are the major revenue contributors to the market.

Growing Demand for Luxury and Premium Vehicles Propelling the Market Growth



The growing consumer preference for luxury and premium vehicles due to the integration of advanced safety systems in these vehicles is anticipated to fuel the market growth in the forecast period. In modern vehicles, automotive OEMs are inclining towards smart technology to cater to the changing demand from end-users for vehicle safety and improved convenience, which in turn support the growth of automotive keyless entry systems. The major drivers of the keyless entry systems industry include the increasing automotive production, focus on high comfort and convenience, stringent vehicle theft prevention regulations, and demand for high-security vehicles.

The integration of smartphones and the rising demand for connected cars would encourage vendors to launch advanced automotive keyless entry systems in the market. For instance, in 2018, Robert Bosch GmbH, a Germany-based company, launched Perfectly Keyless, which offers wireless localisation and secure key management using a digital key on smartphones. In addition, the growing regulatory policies, which focused on vehicle safety and increased sales of luxury cars, are driving the market growth.



Key Industry Players in the Global Automotive Keyless Entry System Market



The report gives a detailed analysis of the following key players in the global automotive keyless entry system industry, covering their competitive landscape, capacity, and latest developments like mergers, acquisitions, and investments, expansions of capacity, and plant turnarounds:

DENSO Corporation

Hella KGaA Hueck and Co.

Continental AG

Alps Electric Co., Ltd.

STMicroelectronics International N.V.

Valeo SE

Microchip Technology Inc.

Others

The comprehensive report provides an in-depth assessment of the market based on the Porter's five forces model along with giving a SWOT analysis.



Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook



2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Regions

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders



3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends



4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate



5 Global Automotive Keyless Entry System Market Analysis

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 Global Automotive Keyless Entry System Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 Global Automotive Keyless Entry System Market Forecast (2025-2034)

5.4 Global Automotive Keyless Entry System Market by Product

5.4.1 Passive Keyless Entry Systems (PKES)

5.4.2 Remote Keyless Entry Systems (RKES)

5.5 Global Automotive Keyless Entry System Market by Application

5.5.1 Passenger Cars

5.5.2 Light Commercial Vehicles

5.5.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicles

5.6 Global Automotive Keyless Entry System Market by End Market

5.6.1 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

5.6.2 Aftermarket

5.7 Global Automotive Keyless Entry System Market by Region

5.7.1 North America

5.7.2 Europe

5.7.3 Asia Pacific

5.7.4 Latin America

5.7.5 Middle East and Africa

6 North America Automotive Keyless Entry System Market Analysis

6.1 United States of America

6.2 Canada

7 Europe Automotive Keyless Entry System Market Analysis

7.1 United Kingdom

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 Italy

7.5 Others

8 Asia Pacific Automotive Keyless Entry System Market Analysis

8.1 China

8.2 Japan

8.3 India

8.4 ASEAN

8.5 Australia

8.6 Others

9 Latin America Automotive Keyless Entry System Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil

9.2 Argentina

9.3 Mexico

9.4 Others

10 Middle East and Africa Automotive Keyless Entry System Market Analysis

10.1 Saudi Arabia

10.2 United Arab Emirates

10.3 Nigeria

10.4 South Africa

10.5 Others



11 Market Dynamics

11.1 SWOT Analysis

11.1.1 Strengths

11.1.2 Weaknesses

11.1.3 Opportunities

11.1.4 Threats

11.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

11.2.1 Supplier's Power

11.2.2 Buyer's Power

11.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

11.2.4 Degree of Rivalry

11.2.5 Threat of Substitutes

11.3 Key Indicators for Demand

11.4 Key Indicators for Price



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Supplier Selection

13.2 Key Global Players

13.3 Key Regional Players

13.4 Key Player Strategies

13.5 Company Profiles

13.5.1 DENSO Corporation

13.5.1.1 Company Overview

13.5.1.2 Product Portfolio

13.5.1.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

13.5.1.4 Certifications

13.5.2 Hella KGaA Hueck and Co.

13.5.3 Continental AG

13.5.4 Alps Electric Co. Ltd.

13.5.5 STMicroelectronics International N.V.

13.5.6 Valeo SE

13.5.7 Microchip Technology Inc.

13.5.8 Others



