Growth Strategies in the $2+ Billion Automotive Keyless Entry Systems Market 2025-2034 Featuring DENSO, Hella, Continental, Alps Electric, and STMicroelectronics Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Keyless Entry System Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive keyless entry system market reached a value of USD 1.90 Billion in 2024. The industry is further expected to grow at a CAGR of about 12.60% in the forecast period of 2025-2034 to reach a value of around USD 6.22 Billion by 2034.
North America and Asia Pacific to be Among the Significant Regional Markets for Automotive Keyless Entry System
The Asia Pacific accounts for a major share of the global automotive keyless entry system market due to the increase in demand for automotive safety systems in China, India, and Japan. Higher vehicle production in the region, coupled with the significant presence of OEMs and availability of service and solution providers for automotive keyless entry systems, is a major factor that is anticipated to augment the market growth during the forecast period. Advancements in technology for vehicle active security systems are projected to boost the automotive keyless entry system industry at a healthy pace during the forecast period. Over the past few years, the passenger car and commercial vehicle sales in the region have increased significantly, which is also contributing to the growth of the market.
North America is a significant region in the automotive keyless entry systems industry because of the growing preference for luxury vehicles and the rising adoption of vehicle security systems. The rising purchasing power of the people, increased participation of the region's leading automotive companies, favourable government initiatives, and technological advancements are fuelling the global market growth. Further, the United States, Mexico, and Canada are the major revenue contributors to the market.
Growing Demand for Luxury and Premium Vehicles Propelling the Market Growth
The growing consumer preference for luxury and premium vehicles due to the integration of advanced safety systems in these vehicles is anticipated to fuel the market growth in the forecast period. In modern vehicles, automotive OEMs are inclining towards smart technology to cater to the changing demand from end-users for vehicle safety and improved convenience, which in turn support the growth of automotive keyless entry systems. The major drivers of the keyless entry systems industry include the increasing automotive production, focus on high comfort and convenience, stringent vehicle theft prevention regulations, and demand for high-security vehicles.
The integration of smartphones and the rising demand for connected cars would encourage vendors to launch advanced automotive keyless entry systems in the market. For instance, in 2018, Robert Bosch GmbH, a Germany-based company, launched Perfectly Keyless, which offers wireless localisation and secure key management using a digital key on smartphones. In addition, the growing regulatory policies, which focused on vehicle safety and increased sales of luxury cars, are driving the market growth.
Key Industry Players in the Global Automotive Keyless Entry System Market
The report gives a detailed analysis of the following key players in the global automotive keyless entry system industry, covering their competitive landscape, capacity, and latest developments like mergers, acquisitions, and investments, expansions of capacity, and plant turnarounds:
- DENSO Corporation
- Hella KGaA Hueck and Co.
- Continental AG
- Alps Electric Co., Ltd.
- STMicroelectronics International N.V.
- Valeo SE
- Microchip Technology Inc.
- Others
The comprehensive report provides an in-depth assessment of the market based on the Porter's five forces model along with giving a SWOT analysis.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market Size 2024-2025
1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)
1.3 Key Demand Drivers
1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure
1.5 Industry Best Practices
1.6 Recent Trends and Developments
1.7 Industry Outlook
2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights
2.1 Market Trends
2.2 Key Verticals
2.3 Key Regions
2.4 Supplier Power
2.5 Buyer Power
2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks
2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders
3 Economic Summary
3.1 GDP Outlook
3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth
3.3 Inflation Trends
3.4 Democracy Index
3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios
3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position
3.7 Population Outlook
3.8 Urbanisation Trends
4 Country Risk Profiles
4.1 Country Risk
4.2 Business Climate
5 Global Automotive Keyless Entry System Market Analysis
5.1 Key Industry Highlights
5.2 Global Automotive Keyless Entry System Historical Market (2018-2024)
5.3 Global Automotive Keyless Entry System Market Forecast (2025-2034)
5.4 Global Automotive Keyless Entry System Market by Product
5.4.1 Passive Keyless Entry Systems (PKES)
5.4.2 Remote Keyless Entry Systems (RKES)
5.5 Global Automotive Keyless Entry System Market by Application
5.5.1 Passenger Cars
5.5.2 Light Commercial Vehicles
5.5.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicles
5.6 Global Automotive Keyless Entry System Market by End Market
5.6.1 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)
5.6.2 Aftermarket
5.7 Global Automotive Keyless Entry System Market by Region
5.7.1 North America
5.7.2 Europe
5.7.3 Asia Pacific
5.7.4 Latin America
5.7.5 Middle East and Africa
6 North America Automotive Keyless Entry System Market Analysis
6.1 United States of America
6.2 Canada
7 Europe Automotive Keyless Entry System Market Analysis
7.1 United Kingdom
7.2 Germany
7.3 France
7.4 Italy
7.5 Others
8 Asia Pacific Automotive Keyless Entry System Market Analysis
8.1 China
8.2 Japan
8.3 India
8.4 ASEAN
8.5 Australia
8.6 Others
9 Latin America Automotive Keyless Entry System Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil
9.2 Argentina
9.3 Mexico
9.4 Others
10 Middle East and Africa Automotive Keyless Entry System Market Analysis
10.1 Saudi Arabia
10.2 United Arab Emirates
10.3 Nigeria
10.4 South Africa
10.5 Others
11 Market Dynamics
11.1 SWOT Analysis
11.1.1 Strengths
11.1.2 Weaknesses
11.1.3 Opportunities
11.1.4 Threats
11.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
11.2.1 Supplier's Power
11.2.2 Buyer's Power
11.2.3 Threat of New Entrants
11.2.4 Degree of Rivalry
11.2.5 Threat of Substitutes
11.3 Key Indicators for Demand
11.4 Key Indicators for Price
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Supplier Selection
13.2 Key Global Players
13.3 Key Regional Players
13.4 Key Player Strategies
13.5 Company Profiles
13.5.1 DENSO Corporation
13.5.1.1 Company Overview
13.5.1.2 Product Portfolio
13.5.1.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements
13.5.1.4 Certifications
13.5.2 Hella KGaA Hueck and Co.
13.5.3 Continental AG
13.5.4 Alps Electric Co. Ltd.
13.5.5 STMicroelectronics International N.V.
13.5.6 Valeo SE
13.5.7 Microchip Technology Inc.
13.5.8 Others
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yr9zuy
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.