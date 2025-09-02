Vietnam Construction Chemicals Market Forecast Report 2025-2034 | Major Players are Investing Heavily in Sustainable Manufacturing Practices and Product Innovation to Gain a Competitive Edge

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Construction Chemicals Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Vietnam construction chemicals market reached approximately USD 460.30 Million in 2024. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.60% between 2025 and 2034, reaching a value of around USD 793.74 Million by 2034.







The growth of the market in Vietnam can be attributed to the increasing interest and investment from foreign investors in the country's real estate sector. With Vietnam's stable economic growth, favourable business environment, and strategic location in the Asia Pacific region, it has become an attractive destination for property investment. The 2024 Asia-Pacific Investor Intentions Survey by CBRE places Vietnam's real estate market as the second most preferred among emerging destinations in the region, contributing to the expansion of the market in Vietnam.



Sustainable construction practices are becoming increasingly recognised and adopted in Vietnam. The utilisation of environmentally friendly construction chemicals, which minimise environmental impact and enhance energy efficiency, is becoming more popular. This transition to green building materials is backed by favourable governmental policies and the rising construction of green buildings. The Vietnamese green building sector offers an investment opportunity of USD 88 billion, reported the International Finance Corporation (IFC) in 2022.



The market growth is also being driven by the increasing demand for high-quality construction materials in Vietnam's booming construction sector. In 2024, the Vietnamese government allocated 5.7% of its GDP in infrastructural development activities and is also investing heavily in the real estate sector, surging the demand for construction chemicals that can meet the requirements of modern construction projects.

Vietnam Construction Chemicals Market Share



Based on the end use, the market is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial and institutional. The residential sector is estimated to witness the fastest growth, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2025 and 2034. Construction chemicals used for building residential structures enhance the durability of buildings and improve their aesthetic appearance, besides enhancing the living quality and comfort level of the building.



Meanwhile, the commercial sector is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% over 2025-2034. Construction chemicals play a crucial role in different stages of construction, such as concrete admixtures, flooring compounds, waterproofing compounds, protective coatings, and repair and rehabilitation.

Leading Companies in the Vietnam Construction Chemicals Market



Market players are investing heavily in sustainable manufacturing practices and product innovation to gain a competitive edge.

Sika AG

Arkema S.A.

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA

3M Company

Bestmix Corporation

Henkel AG & Co KGaA

KKS GROUP, JSC.

MAPEI S.p.A.

Fosroc, Inc.

MC-Bauchemie Muller GmbH & Co. KG

