Defibrillators Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030: ICDs Dominated Global Market Share in 2024

The global defibrillator market is projected to grow from USD 11.99 billion in 2025 to USD 16.44 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.5%. This growth is driven by the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, technological advancements in defibrillator devices, and initiatives by organizations to enhance public access defibrillators (PADs). Challenges such as issues with implantable and automated external defibrillators and product recalls represent market restraints.





ICDs Lead the Market Share in 2024

The implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs) segment had the largest share of the global market in 2024. The market is segmented into ICDs and external defibrillators, which include manual AEDs, automated AEDs, and wearable defibrillators. The growth in ICDs is attributed to technological advancements and increased awareness among cardiologists regarding subcutaneous ICDs.



Adult Segment Domination

Segmented by patient type, the adult segment dominated the defibrillator market in 2024. This dominance is due to the higher incidence of cardiovascular diseases in adults, combined with the aging population susceptible to cardiac arrests, and the increase in ICD implantations among adults.



North America Leads the Regional Market

North America is anticipated to have the largest market share during the forecast period. This is due to the adoption of advanced defibrillators, supportive government initiatives, the presence of major market players, favorable reimbursement programs, and the rising incidence of coronary artery diseases.

Key players in the market include Medtronic, Stryker, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Biotronik, and CU Medical Systems, Inc.



Research Coverage

The report categorizes the defibrillator market by product type, patient type, end users, and region, providing detailed insights into market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. A competitive analysis of key players, their profiles, product offerings, and strategies is also included. This report aids established and new market entrants in understanding market trends and positioning strategies. It features:

Analysis of key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges

Market penetration insights on product portfolios of top market players

Details on upcoming trends, R&D activities, and developments

Information on emerging market regions

Comprehensive details on market segments, growth strategies, and competitive assessments

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 296 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $11.99 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $16.44 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Growing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases Increasing Focus on Public-Access Defibrillators Training and Awareness Programs on Defibrillators

Restraints Frequent Product Recalls

Opportunities Untapped Growth Potential in Emerging Markets Development of S-ICDs and MRI-Compatible ICDs & CRT-Ds

Challenges Inadequate Awareness of Sudden Cardiac Arrest and Limited Access to Healthcare Challenges Associated with Pricing Pressure

Industry Trends Next Gen AI-Enabled Patch Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillators Connected AED Ecosystem Expansion in Emerging Markets and Public Access



Companies Profiled

Medtronic

Boston Scientific Corporation

Abbott

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Stryker

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Microport Scientific Corporation

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

Biotronik

CU Medical Systems Co. Ltd.

Metsis Medikal

Mediana Co, Ltd.

Progetti Srl

Schiller AG

Other Players BPL Medical Technologies Metrax GmbH MS Westfalia GmbH Bexen Cardio Shenzhen Comen Medical Instruments Ltd. Avive Solutions AMI Italia Corpuls Allied Medical Ltd. Axion Concern LLC



