Job&Talent mobilizes 120,000 workers for peak season 2025

MADRID and ATLANTA, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This peak season, Job&Talent will deploy more than 120,000 frontline workers across logistics, e-commerce, manufacturing, and retail operations in 10 countries—a 20% increase from 2024 and one of the largest flexible labor mobilizations worldwide this year.

Timing is everything in peak season

Businesses already under pressure from economic headwinds, talent shortages, and volatile demand face their toughest challenges during seasonal peaks. Every hour lost can hit the bottom line, making fast, strategic hiring more critical than ever.

By leveraging its AI-powered platform, Job&Talent enables companies to rapidly scale their frontline workforce, manage customer surges, and protect service levels.

Clara: AI recruiter built for peak season

Clara, Job&Talent’s AI recruiter , has redefined speed and scale in frontline hiring—reducing hiring times by 60%. These capabilities make Clara the go-to solution for peak season, when speed and reliability are paramount.

THG Fulfil, a UK-based fulfillment provider, relied on Clara to scale its frontline workforce during peak season. Clara delivered 100% fulfillment with nearly 2,000 hires, cut hiring time from 8 to 3 weeks, reduced attrition by 50%, and drove a 68% year-on-year increase in new starters while managing more than 48,000 applications.

Wynand Jansen, Group Operations Director at THG Ingenuity, said: “Job&Talent Business, and Clara the AI recruiter, have been nothing short of astonishing.”

AI agents powering the frontline

Job&Talent Business’ AI-powered workforce management platform gives companies a decisive edge during the busiest times of the year, driving operational efficiency, cost savings, and workforce quality at scale.

The platform integrates a suite of proprietary AI agents , each built to solve a critical staffing challenge: Clara accelerates hiring at speed and scale; Sara improves reliability by reducing missed shifts; Maria enhances performance and workforce quality; and Teo streamlines client operations with AI-driven account management.

Together, these agents help enterprises hire faster, retain better, and operate leaner—while improving the experience for workers themselves. Whether it’s Black Friday surges, year-end fulfillment peaks, or manufacturing ramp-ups, Job&Talent helps companies scale without compromising quality, retention, or cost efficiency.

Giuseppe Mozzillo, CEO International at Job&Talent, said: “Peak season is the ultimate test of workforce agility, and the old playbook no longer works. Businesses need speed, scale, and reliability. That’s exactly what our platform delivers. With AI agents like Clara, Sara, Maria, and Teo in action, we’re not just filling shifts faster; we’re helping companies run smarter, leaner operations when it matters most.”

ABOUT JOB&TALENT

Job&Talent is a world-leading, AI-powered workforce platform for essential industries. We help companies boost productivity and efficiency at scale, while providing workers with the opportunities and tools they need to thrive. Our mission is simple: to empower the people who make the world go round. Built on deep industry expertise, cutting-edge technology, and smart AI agents, our end-to-end platform covers the entire workforce lifecycle — from recruitment and planning to time and attendance, performance, cost management, and communication. It delivers measurable improvements in the areas that matter most: fulfilment, attendance, retention, and workforce quality. In 2024, Job&Talent placed over 300,000 workers across more than 3,250 companies in sectors such as logistics, manufacturing, and retail. Headquartered in Madrid, the company operates in 10 countries across Europe, the U.S., and Latin America.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/78ff384f-bd67-4ab8-9455-5367f4b4e4af