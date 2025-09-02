Itramei Launches to Transform How Professionals Communicate in High-Stress Moments









Neda Jawad Image

DUBLIN, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itramei, a new technology company founded in 2024 by entrepreneur Neda Jawad, has formally launched with the goal of redefining how professionals train for high-stakes conversations. Based in Dublin, Itramei provides AI-powered simulations that allow sales teams and eventually professionals in multiple fields to practice and improve communication skills in a controlled environment before real-world interactions.

Itramei was established after Jawad identified a costly gap in the current approach to skill development. Traditional training methods often emphasize theory and occasional peer roleplay but rarely include opportunities for practice under realistic pressure. This leaves many professionals rehearsing for the first time during critical conversations, which can negatively impact performance, outcomes, and organizational success, contributing to billions in lost revenue across the industry every year.

The company’s platform is designed to replicate real-world scenarios through communication training technology , enabling repeated practice without risk to revenue, reputation, or trust. By offering structured, simulated environments, Itramei seeks to make deliberate practice the standard before performance. This approach reflects a shift in professional development methods, where technology enables scalable solutions to long-standing human challenges.

“Itramei’s mission is to address a fundamental need across industries,” said founder Neda Jawad. “The ability to communicate effectively under pressure is not limited to sales; it is essential in leadership, education, healthcare, and many other areas of professional life. We’re also planning to expand into B2C, making these skills accessible to individuals who want to strengthen their communication in everyday high-stress situations.”

Currently, Itramei is focusing on the sales sector as its entry point, with plans to expand into additional domains where high-pressure communication is critical. The platform’s scalability allows for potential applications across industries and professions, creating opportunities for broad adoption. Analysts increasingly recognize communication skills as a key determinant of professional effectiveness, positioning the market for innovative training solutions to grow significantly in the coming years.

For further information, visit www.itramei.com or connect with the company’s founder on LinkedIn.

About Itramei

Founded in 2024, Itramei is a technology company dedicated to advancing professional skill development through AI-powered simulations. Its platform focuses on communication under pressure, beginning with sales teams and expanding to multiple sectors.

Media Contact:

Niclas Elfstrom

Itramei

press@itramei.com

https://www.itramei.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2d81cc90-3175-4bf0-8154-2fdeeecad846