Telecommunications Industry Almanac 2026: Statistics, Trends and Leading Companies

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Telecommunications Industry Almanac 2026: Market Research, Statistics, Trends and Leading Companies" book from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive market research report is a crucial resource for stakeholders in the Telecommunications Industry, offering detailed forecasts, market estimates, and analysis of cutting-edge technologies employed by innovative firms.

With vital insights, this report aids in shaping strategies for business development, product innovation, and smart investment decisions.

Key Features:



Business trends analysis

In-depth industry overview

Technology trends analysis

Forecasts

Spending, investment, and consumption discussions

In-depth industry statistics and metrics

Industry employment numbers

Additional Features Include:



Industry Glossary

Industry Contacts list, including Professional Societies and Industry Associations

Profiles of industry-leading companies

U.S. and Global Firms

Publicly held, Private and Subsidiaries

Executive Contacts

Revenues

For Public Companies: Detailed Financial Summaries

Statistical Tables

Key Questions Answered Include:



How is the industry evolving?

How is the industry being shaped by new technologies?

How is demand growing in emerging markets and mature economies?

What is the size of the market now and in the future?

What are the financial results of the leading companies?

What are the names and titles of top executives?

What are the top companies and what are their revenues?

This feature-rich report covers competitive intelligence, market research and business analysis - everything you need to know about the Telecommunications Industry.

This Research Provides Unique Analysis of the Following Major Trends Affecting the Telecommunications Industry

Major Trends Affecting the Telecommunications Industry

Introduction to the Telecommunications Industry

Landline Subscribers Cancel Service/ Bundled Services Pick Up Market Share

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Dramatically Changes Smartphone Use

5G Wireless Networks Rollout Worldwide, Enabling the Internet of Things (IoT)/Massive Investments Required

Wi-Fi Enables Wireless Traffic Growth, Including the Internet of Things (IoT)

Wireless Service Subscriptions Worldwide Reach 9.1 Billion

VOIP (Telephony over the Internet) Continues To Revolutionize the Telecommunications Industry

Telecom Equipment Makers Face Intense Competition from Manufacturers in China

Telecom Companies Compete Fiercely Against Cable in the TV, Internet and Telephone Market

Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) Gains Traction

Global Internet Subscriptions Market Tops 9.3 Billion, both Fixed and Wireless

Telecommunications Systems Move Online Including Unified Communications, Telepresence

Carriers Offer Unlimited Access Plans for Smartphones/Face Intense Subscription Price Competition

Smaller Satellites (SmallSats and CubeSats) and Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Revolutionize Telecommunications

The Internet of Things (IoT) and M2M to Boom, Enhanced by Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Open New Avenues for Hacking

The Future of the Telecommunications Industry Incudes 6G, Edge Computing, AI and M2M Communications

This Research Provides In-Depth Tables for the Following Telecommunications Industry Statistics

Telecommunications Industry Statistics and Market Size Overview

Global Digital, Network, Computer and Telecom Industry--Key Statistics and Market Size Overview

Wired Telecommunications Carriers, Estimated Sources of Revenue, U.S.: 2018-2022

Wired Telecommunications Carriers, Estimated Breakdown of Revenue by Type of Customer, U.S.: 2019-2022

ATT & the Bell Companies, Then & Now

Wireless Telecommunications Carriers (except Satellite): Estimated Sources of Revenue & Expenses, U.S.: 2019-2022

Wireless Standards & Speeds

Internet Access Technologies Compared

Top Mobile Operators by Number of Subscribers, Worldwide

Satellite Telecommunications: Estimated Sources of Revenue & Expenses, U.S.: 2019-2022

Number of Business & Residential High Speed Internet Lines, U.S.: 2021-2025

Exports & Imports of Telecommunications Equipment, U.S.: 2019-2024

Employment in the Telecommunications Industry, U.S.: 1991 - May 2025

Research Funding for Computer and Information Science Engineering, U.S. National Science Foundation: Fiscal Years 2024-2026

Companies Featured

8x8 Inc

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc

Accton Technology Corporation

ADTRAN Inc

Advanced Info Service plc

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Akamai Technologies Inc

Altice USA Inc

America Movil SAB de CV

Amphenol Corporation

Anritsu Corporation

AsiaInfo Technologies Limited

AT&T Inc

ATN International Inc

Aviat Networks Inc

Aware Inc

Axiata Group Berhad

Axtel SAB de CV

Axway Software SA

B Communications Ltd

BCE Inc (Bell Canada Enterprises)

Belden Inc

Bezeq-The Israel Telecommunication Corp Ltd

Bharti Airtel Limited

BlackBerry Limited

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc

Bouygues SA

Broadcom Inc

BT Group plc

Cable One Inc

Calix Inc

CelcomDigi Bhd

Celestica Inc

Cellcom Israel Ltd

Charter Communications Inc

China Communications Services Corp Ltd

China Mobile Ltd

China Telecom Corporation Limited

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited

Chorus Limited

Chunghwa Telecom Co Ltd

Ciena Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited

ClearOne Inc

Cloudflare Inc

Cogent Communications Group Inc

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd

Comcast Corporation

CommScope Holding Company Inc

Comtech Telecommunications Corp

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc

Converge Information and Communications Technology Solutions, Inc.

Corning Incorporated

Datang Telecom Technology Co Ltd

Deutsche Telekom AG

D-Link Corporation

Dycom Industries Inc

DZS Inc

EchoStar Corporation

Elisa Corporation

Emirates Telecommunications Group Company PJSC (etisalat by e&)

Empresa Nacional de Telecommunicacions SA (Entel)

ENDI Corp

Energy Focus Inc

Equinix Inc

Eutelsat Communications SA

Extreme Networks Inc

F5 Inc

Far EasTone Telecommunications Co Ltd

Filtronic plc

First Pacific Company Limited

Flex Ltd

Foxconn Technology Co Ltd

Freenet AG

Frontier Communications Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

Garmin Ltd

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd

Globalstar Inc

Globe Telecom Inc

GoDaddy Inc

Harmonic Inc

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA

Hi Sun Technology (China) Limited

Hikari Tsushin Inc

HKT Trust and HKT Limited

HP Inc

Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Ltd

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited

IDT Corporation

HIS Holding Ltd

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (PT Indosat Tbk)

Infinera Corporation

INNOVATE Corp

Intel Corporation

InterDigital Inc

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Internet Initiative Japan Inc

Iridium Communications Inc

ITI Limited

Itissalat Al Maghrib Ste SA

Jabil Inc

Juniper Networks Inc

KDDI Corporation

Koninklijke KPN NV (Royal KPN NV)

Koninklijke Philips NV (Royal Philips)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc

KT Corporation

Kyocera Corporation

L3Harris Technologies Inc

LG Corporation

LG Electronics Inc

LG Uplus Corporation

Liberty Global Ltd

Liberty Latin America Ltd

LM Ericsson Telephone Company (Ericsson)

Lumen Technologies Inc

Lumentum Holdings Inc

Magyar Telekom plc

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited

Marvell Technology Inc

Maxis Berhad

Megacable Holdings SAB de CV

Microsoft Corporation

Millicom International Cellular SA

MiTAC Holdings Corp

Mobile Telecommunications Company KSCP (Zain Group)

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC

NETGEAR Inc

NetScout Systems Inc

NextPlat Corp

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT)

Nokia Corporation

Oblong Inc

Oi SA

OJSC JFSC Sistema

OneSpan Inc

Ooredoo QPSC

Optical Cable Corporation

Orange Belgium SA

Orange Polska SA

Orange SA

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited

Panasonic Corporation

Partner Communications Co Ltd

PCCW Limited

Perusahaan Perseroan PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (Telkom)

Pineapple Energy Inc

Planet Labs PBC

PLDT Inc

Preformed Line Products Company

Proximus Group

Q Beyond AG

Qisda Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

Rackspace Technology Inc

Rm2 International Inc

Rogers Communications Inc

Rostelecom PJSC

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

Sanmina Corporation

ScanSource Inc

SES SA

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company

Siemens AG

Singapore Telecommunications Limited

SK Telecom Co Ltd

SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited

Socket Mobile Inc

SoftBank Group Corp

Sonim Technologies Inc

Sopra Steria Group SA

Spark New Zealand Limited

Spok Holdings Inc

Swisscom AG

Tata Communications Limited

TCL Technology Group Corporation

TeamViewer AG

Technical Communications Corp

Tele2 AB

Telecom Argentina SA

Telecom Egypt SAE

Telecom Italia SpA

Telefonica Brasil SA

Telefonica Chile SA

Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG

Telefonica SA

Telefonos de Mexico SAB de CV (Telmex)

Telekom Austria AG

Telekom Malaysia Berhad

Telenor ASA

Telephone and Data Systems Inc (TDS)

Telesat Corporation

Telia Company AB

Telia Lietuva AB

Telkom SA SOC Limited

Telstra Group Limited

TELUS Corporation

TIM SA

TKH Group NV

T-Mobile US Inc

Tomtom NV

TPG Telecom Limited

Trimble Inc

True Corporation Public Company Limited

TTEC Holdings Inc

Turk Telekomunikasyon AS

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS

Ubiquiti Inc

United States Cellular Corporation

Veon Ltd

VeriSign Inc

Verizon Communications Inc

ViaSat Inc

Viavi Solutions Inc

Vodafone Group plc

Vtech Holdings Limited

Westell Technologies Inc

Zoom Video Communications Inc

ZTE Corporation

For more information about this book visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w4rnd1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.