Telecommunications Industry Almanac 2026: Statistics, Trends and Leading Companies

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Telecommunications Industry Almanac 2026: Market Research, Statistics, Trends and Leading Companies" book from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This comprehensive market research report is a crucial resource for stakeholders in the Telecommunications Industry, offering detailed forecasts, market estimates, and analysis of cutting-edge technologies employed by innovative firms.
With vital insights, this report aids in shaping strategies for business development, product innovation, and smart investment decisions.
Key Features:
- Business trends analysis
- In-depth industry overview
- Technology trends analysis
- Forecasts
- Spending, investment, and consumption discussions
- In-depth industry statistics and metrics
- Industry employment numbers
Additional Features Include:
- Industry Glossary
- Industry Contacts list, including Professional Societies and Industry Associations
- Profiles of industry-leading companies
- U.S. and Global Firms
- Publicly held, Private and Subsidiaries
- Executive Contacts
- Revenues
- For Public Companies: Detailed Financial Summaries
- Statistical Tables
Key Questions Answered Include:
- How is the industry evolving?
- How is the industry being shaped by new technologies?
- How is demand growing in emerging markets and mature economies?
- What is the size of the market now and in the future?
- What are the financial results of the leading companies?
- What are the names and titles of top executives?
- What are the top companies and what are their revenues?
This feature-rich report covers competitive intelligence, market research and business analysis - everything you need to know about the Telecommunications Industry.
This Research Provides Unique Analysis of the Following Major Trends Affecting the Telecommunications Industry
- Major Trends Affecting the Telecommunications Industry
- Introduction to the Telecommunications Industry
- Landline Subscribers Cancel Service/ Bundled Services Pick Up Market Share
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) Dramatically Changes Smartphone Use
- 5G Wireless Networks Rollout Worldwide, Enabling the Internet of Things (IoT)/Massive Investments Required
- Wi-Fi Enables Wireless Traffic Growth, Including the Internet of Things (IoT)
- Wireless Service Subscriptions Worldwide Reach 9.1 Billion
- VOIP (Telephony over the Internet) Continues To Revolutionize the Telecommunications Industry
- Telecom Equipment Makers Face Intense Competition from Manufacturers in China
- Telecom Companies Compete Fiercely Against Cable in the TV, Internet and Telephone Market
- Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) Gains Traction
- Global Internet Subscriptions Market Tops 9.3 Billion, both Fixed and Wireless
- Telecommunications Systems Move Online Including Unified Communications, Telepresence
- Carriers Offer Unlimited Access Plans for Smartphones/Face Intense Subscription Price Competition
- Smaller Satellites (SmallSats and CubeSats) and Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Revolutionize Telecommunications
- The Internet of Things (IoT) and M2M to Boom, Enhanced by Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Open New Avenues for Hacking
- The Future of the Telecommunications Industry Incudes 6G, Edge Computing, AI and M2M Communications
This Research Provides In-Depth Tables for the Following Telecommunications Industry Statistics
- Telecommunications Industry Statistics and Market Size Overview
- Global Digital, Network, Computer and Telecom Industry--Key Statistics and Market Size Overview
- Wired Telecommunications Carriers, Estimated Sources of Revenue, U.S.: 2018-2022
- Wired Telecommunications Carriers, Estimated Breakdown of Revenue by Type of Customer, U.S.: 2019-2022
- ATT & the Bell Companies, Then & Now
- Wireless Telecommunications Carriers (except Satellite): Estimated Sources of Revenue & Expenses, U.S.: 2019-2022
- Wireless Standards & Speeds
- Internet Access Technologies Compared
- Top Mobile Operators by Number of Subscribers, Worldwide
- Satellite Telecommunications: Estimated Sources of Revenue & Expenses, U.S.: 2019-2022
- Number of Business & Residential High Speed Internet Lines, U.S.: 2021-2025
- Exports & Imports of Telecommunications Equipment, U.S.: 2019-2024
- Employment in the Telecommunications Industry, U.S.: 1991 - May 2025
- Research Funding for Computer and Information Science Engineering, U.S. National Science Foundation: Fiscal Years 2024-2026
Companies Featured
- 8x8 Inc
- AAC Technologies Holdings Inc
- Accton Technology Corporation
- ADTRAN Inc
- Advanced Info Service plc
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
- Akamai Technologies Inc
- Altice USA Inc
- America Movil SAB de CV
- Amphenol Corporation
- Anritsu Corporation
- AsiaInfo Technologies Limited
- AT&T Inc
- ATN International Inc
- Aviat Networks Inc
- Aware Inc
- Axiata Group Berhad
- Axtel SAB de CV
- Axway Software SA
- B Communications Ltd
- BCE Inc (Bell Canada Enterprises)
- Belden Inc
- Bezeq-The Israel Telecommunication Corp Ltd
- Bharti Airtel Limited
- BlackBerry Limited
- Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc
- Bouygues SA
- Broadcom Inc
- BT Group plc
- Cable One Inc
- Calix Inc
- CelcomDigi Bhd
- Celestica Inc
- Cellcom Israel Ltd
- Charter Communications Inc
- China Communications Services Corp Ltd
- China Mobile Ltd
- China Telecom Corporation Limited
- China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited
- Chorus Limited
- Chunghwa Telecom Co Ltd
- Ciena Corporation
- Cisco Systems Inc
- CK Hutchison Holdings Limited
- ClearOne Inc
- Cloudflare Inc
- Cogent Communications Group Inc
- Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd
- Comcast Corporation
- CommScope Holding Company Inc
- Comtech Telecommunications Corp
- Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc
- Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc
- Converge Information and Communications Technology Solutions, Inc.
- Corning Incorporated
- Datang Telecom Technology Co Ltd
- Deutsche Telekom AG
- D-Link Corporation
- Dycom Industries Inc
- DZS Inc
- EchoStar Corporation
- Elisa Corporation
- Emirates Telecommunications Group Company PJSC (etisalat by e&)
- Empresa Nacional de Telecommunicacions SA (Entel)
- ENDI Corp
- Energy Focus Inc
- Equinix Inc
- Eutelsat Communications SA
- Extreme Networks Inc
- F5 Inc
- Far EasTone Telecommunications Co Ltd
- Filtronic plc
- First Pacific Company Limited
- Flex Ltd
- Foxconn Technology Co Ltd
- Freenet AG
- Frontier Communications Corporation
- Fujitsu Limited
- Garmin Ltd
- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd
- Globalstar Inc
- Globe Telecom Inc
- GoDaddy Inc
- Harmonic Inc
- Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA
- Hi Sun Technology (China) Limited
- Hikari Tsushin Inc
- HKT Trust and HKT Limited
- HP Inc
- Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Ltd
- Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited
- IDT Corporation
- HIS Holding Ltd
- Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (PT Indosat Tbk)
- Infinera Corporation
- INNOVATE Corp
- Intel Corporation
- InterDigital Inc
- International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)
- Internet Initiative Japan Inc
- Iridium Communications Inc
- ITI Limited
- Itissalat Al Maghrib Ste SA
- Jabil Inc
- Juniper Networks Inc
- KDDI Corporation
- Koninklijke KPN NV (Royal KPN NV)
- Koninklijke Philips NV (Royal Philips)
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc
- KT Corporation
- Kyocera Corporation
- L3Harris Technologies Inc
- LG Corporation
- LG Electronics Inc
- LG Uplus Corporation
- Liberty Global Ltd
- Liberty Latin America Ltd
- LM Ericsson Telephone Company (Ericsson)
- Lumen Technologies Inc
- Lumentum Holdings Inc
- Magyar Telekom plc
- Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited
- Marvell Technology Inc
- Maxis Berhad
- Megacable Holdings SAB de CV
- Microsoft Corporation
- Millicom International Cellular SA
- MiTAC Holdings Corp
- Mobile Telecommunications Company KSCP (Zain Group)
- Mobile TeleSystems PJSC
- NETGEAR Inc
- NetScout Systems Inc
- NextPlat Corp
- Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT)
- Nokia Corporation
- Oblong Inc
- Oi SA
- OJSC JFSC Sistema
- OneSpan Inc
- Ooredoo QPSC
- Optical Cable Corporation
- Orange Belgium SA
- Orange Polska SA
- Orange SA
- Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited
- Panasonic Corporation
- Partner Communications Co Ltd
- PCCW Limited
- Perusahaan Perseroan PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (Telkom)
- Pineapple Energy Inc
- Planet Labs PBC
- PLDT Inc
- Preformed Line Products Company
- Proximus Group
- Q Beyond AG
- Qisda Corporation
- Qualcomm Incorporated
- Rackspace Technology Inc
- Rm2 International Inc
- Rogers Communications Inc
- Rostelecom PJSC
- Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
- Sanmina Corporation
- ScanSource Inc
- SES SA
- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company
- Siemens AG
- Singapore Telecommunications Limited
- SK Telecom Co Ltd
- SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited
- Socket Mobile Inc
- SoftBank Group Corp
- Sonim Technologies Inc
- Sopra Steria Group SA
- Spark New Zealand Limited
- Spok Holdings Inc
- Swisscom AG
- Tata Communications Limited
- TCL Technology Group Corporation
- TeamViewer AG
- Technical Communications Corp
- Tele2 AB
- Telecom Argentina SA
- Telecom Egypt SAE
- Telecom Italia SpA
- Telefonica Brasil SA
- Telefonica Chile SA
- Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG
- Telefonica SA
- Telefonos de Mexico SAB de CV (Telmex)
- Telekom Austria AG
- Telekom Malaysia Berhad
- Telenor ASA
- Telephone and Data Systems Inc (TDS)
- Telesat Corporation
- Telia Company AB
- Telia Lietuva AB
- Telkom SA SOC Limited
- Telstra Group Limited
- TELUS Corporation
- TIM SA
- TKH Group NV
- T-Mobile US Inc
- Tomtom NV
- TPG Telecom Limited
- Trimble Inc
- True Corporation Public Company Limited
- TTEC Holdings Inc
- Turk Telekomunikasyon AS
- Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS
- Ubiquiti Inc
- United States Cellular Corporation
- Veon Ltd
- VeriSign Inc
- Verizon Communications Inc
- ViaSat Inc
- Viavi Solutions Inc
- Vodafone Group plc
- Vtech Holdings Limited
- Westell Technologies Inc
- Zoom Video Communications Inc
- ZTE Corporation
