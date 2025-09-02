North America Construction Industry Report 2025 | Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.9% to Reach $3.55 Trillion by 2034, Driven by Technological Advancements Like AI and Robotics

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Construction Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America construction market size reached nearly USD 2.20 Trillion in 2024. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.90% between 2025 and 2034 to reach a value of around USD 3.55 Trillion by 2034.



The surge in residential construction activities amid the rising housing demand in countries like the United States is driving the North America construction market growth. Increasing infrastructural investments, the robust growth of sectors like transportation, education, and healthcare, the surging development of data centres and manufacturing facilities, and growing spending on commercial development are also favouring the market demand.

Technological advancements and innovations are improving the dynamics of the market. Advanced technologies such as robotics, building information modelling (BIM), blockchain, and AI, among others, are expected to reduce the burden of construction workers while boosting the productivity of construction operations in the forecast period.

The growth of the construction sector significantly contributes to the economic growth of a country while providing employment to a considerable section of the population. Hence, governments of the United States and Canada are introducing favourable initiatives and investments aimed at boosting construction activities as well as maintaining, renovating, and developing infrastructure, which is a crucial North America construction market trend.

Market Share by End Use



The residential sector accounts for a significant portion of the North America construction market share. The rising population across the region is propelling the demand for housing. Increasing investments towards home renovation and maintenance activities owing to the growing standards of living are also escalating the segment's growth. Moreover, the surging immigrant population across countries like the United States and Canada is further boosting the segment's growth.



Market Share by Application



As per the North America construction market analysis, the United States of America is likely to witness fast-paced growth in the forecast period. The residential construction sector is one of the biggest contributors fuelling the growth of the market. A steady rise in single-family households in the country has been further bolstering the market for construction in the United States.



Furthermore, with increasing government incentives to boost domestic manufacturing in the United States, the surging construction of industrial facilities and factories is likely to support the overall North America construction market demand in the coming years.



Competitive Landscape



The comprehensive report provides an in-depth assessment of the market based on the Porter's five forces model along with giving a SWOT analysis. The report gives a detailed analysis of the key players in the North America construction market, covering their competitive landscape and latest developments like mergers, acquisitions, investments and expansion plans.



Turner Construction Company



Turner Construction Company is a leading construction management company which offers expertise in offsite construction, risk management, and self-performance operations, among others. It was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New York, the United States.



Bechtel Corporation



Bechtel Corporation is an engineering company that offers services and products related to sectors like defence and nuclear, environmental cleanup, and construction, among others. It was established in 1898 and is headquartered in Virginia, the United States.



Kiewit Corporation



Kiewit Corporation is one of the largest engineering and construction companies which has been innovating commercial building projects while contributing to the development of transportation infrastructure. The company was established in 1884 and is headquartered in Nebraska, the United States.



Other North America construction market players include STO Building Group, Fluor Corporation, DPR Construction, Skanska AB, Clark Construction Group, LLC, PCL Constructors Inc., EllisDon Corporation, Aecon Group Inc., and Graham Construction & Engineering Inc, among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook



2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Countries

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders



3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends



4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate



5 North America Construction Market Overview

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 North America Construction Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 North America Construction Market Forecast (2025-2034)



6 North America Construction Market by Construction Type

6.1 Renovations

6.2 Demolition and New Constructions



7 North America Construction Market by End Use

7.1 Commercial

7.2 Residential

7.3 Industrial

7.4 Education and Research

7.5 Medical and Healthcare

7.6 Others



8 North America Construction Market by Country

8.1 United States of America

8.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

8.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

8.1.3 Breakup by Construction Type

8.1.4 Breakup by End Use

8.1.5 Breakup by Region

8.1.5.1 New England

8.1.5.2 Mideast

8.1.5.3 Great Lakes

8.1.5.4 Plains

8.1.5.5 Southeast

8.1.5.6 Southwest

8.1.5.7 Rocky Mountain

8.1.5.8 Far West

8.2 Canada

8.2.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

8.2.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

8.2.3 Breakup by Construction Type

8.2.4 Breakup by End Use

8.2.5 Breakup by Region

8.2.5.1 British Columbia

8.2.5.2 Alberta

8.2.5.3 The Prairies

8.2.5.4 Central Canada

8.2.5.5 Atlantic Canada



9 Market Dynamics

9.1 SWOT Analysis

9.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

9.3 Key Indicators for Demand

9.4 Key Indicators for Price



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Supplier Selection

10.2 Key Global Players

10.3 Key Regional Players

10.4 Key Player Strategies

10.5 Company Profiles

10.5.1 Turner Construction Company

10.5.1.1 Company Overview

10.5.1.2 Product Portfolio

10.5.1.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

10.5.1.4 Certifications

10.5.2 Bechtel Corporation

10.5.3 Kiewit Corporation

10.5.4 STO Building Group

10.5.5 Fluor Corporation

10.5.6 DPR Construction

10.5.7 Skanska AB

10.5.8 Clark Construction Group, LLC

10.5.9 PCL Constructors Inc.

10.5.10 EllisDon Corporation

10.5.11 Aecon Group Inc.

10.5.12 Graham Construction & Engineering Inc

