Construction Chemicals Market Report 2025-2034 | Growth Opportunities Driven by Increased Adoption of Ready-to-mix Concrete, Sustainable Innovations, and Infrastructure Rehabilitation

The global construction chemicals market size reached a value of approximately USD 48.69 Billion in 2024. The market is further projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.00% between 2025 and 2034, reaching a value of USD 95.78 Billion by 2034.

The major construction chemicals market trends include increasing utilisation of ready to mix concrete for various non-building and building construction projects including bridges, dams, tunnels, and roads, among others. Novel product innovations including manufacturing of green cement from sustainable materials are further fuelling the construction chemicals market growth.

Rising environmental concerns are boosting the usage of construction chemicals that meet the required sustainability criteria. Increasing focus on infrastructure rehabilitation is another factor enhancing the consumption of construction chemicals. Construction chemicals aid in strengthening and restoring the existing structures, minimising maintenance costs, and increasing the life span of the constructed structure.

Market Share by Type



By type, concrete admixtures are anticipated to account for a significant portion in the market for construction chemicals. Concrete admixtures aid in enhancing the properties of concrete and have beneficial effects on the consolidation of fresh concrete. Additionally, it boosts the performance of hardened concrete and increases the bond between steel reinforcements and concrete. Concrete admixtures also inhibit the corrosion of embedded metals, further boosting their utilisation and fuelling the growth of the construction chemicals market.



Market Share by Region



The market for construction chemicals is projected to witness significant growth in the Asia Pacific region in the coming years. This growth can be attributed to the rising industrialisation and urbanisation in the Asia Pacific region along with the strengthening construction sector. Growing demand for luxury homes from countries such as China, India, and Japan, along with rising focus on quality and durability of the structures is further boosting the utilisation of construction chemicals in the Asia Pacific.



Competitive Landscape



The comprehensive report provides an in-depth assessment of the market based on the Porter's five forces model along with giving a SWOT analysis. The report gives a detailed analysis of the following key players in the market, covering their competitive landscape and latest developments like mergers, acquisitions, investments, and expansion plans.



Sika AG



Sika AG is a chemical manufacturing company that was established in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. The company specialises in concrete admixtures, roofing systems, flooring and coatings, and dampening and reinforcing materials, among other.



3M Company



3M Company is an industrial machinery manufacturing company that was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Minnesota, United States. They apply innovation and science to make lasting impact by producing durable and high-quality products.



Evonik Industries AG



Evonik Industries AG is a chemical manufacturing company that was established in 2007 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany. They are known for providing speciality chemicals and adhesives and high-performance polymers, among others.



Other major players in the construction chemicals market include Mapei Construction Products India Pvt Ltd, Fosroc, Inc., SWC Brother Company Limited., Flowcrete Group Ltd., Cera-Chem Pvt. Ltd., Chembond Chemicals Limited, Holcim AG, and ACC Limited, among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook



2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Regions

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders



3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends



4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate



5 Global Construction Chemicals Market Analysis

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 Global Construction Chemicals Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 Global Construction Chemicals Market Forecast (2025-2034)

5.4 Global Construction Chemicals Market by Type

5.4.1 Concrete Admixtures

5.4.2 Waterproofing and Roofing

5.4.3 Repair and Rehabilitation

5.4.4 Sealants and Adhesives

5.4.5 Cement Grinding Aids

5.4.6 Industrial Flooring

5.4.7 Others

5.5 Global Construction Chemicals Market by End Use

5.5.1 Industrial/Commercial

5.5.2 Infrastructure

5.5.3 Residential

5.6 Global Construction Chemicals Market by Region

5.6.1 North America

5.6.2 Europe

5.6.3 Asia Pacific

5.6.4 Latin America

5.6.5 Middle East and Africa



6 North America Construction Chemicals Market Analysis

6.1 United States of America

6.2 Canada



7 Europe Construction Chemicals Market Analysis

7.1 United Kingdom

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 Italy

7.5 Others



8 Asia Pacific Construction Chemicals Market Analysis

8.1 China

8.2 Japan

8.3 India

8.4 ASEAN

8.5 Australia

8.6 Others



9 Latin America Construction Chemicals Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil

9.2 Argentina

9.3 Mexico

9.4 Others



10 Middle East and Africa Construction Chemicals Market Analysis

10.1 Saudi Arabia

10.2 United Arab Emirates

10.3 Nigeria

10.4 South Africa

10.5 Others



11 Market Dynamics

11.1 SWOT Analysis

11.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

11.3 Key Indicators for Demand

11.4 Key Indicators for Price



12 Trade Data Analysis (HS Code - 3824)

12.1 Major Importing Countries

12.1.1 By Volume

12.1.2 By Value

12.2 Major Exporting Countries

12.2.1 By Volume

12.2.2 By Value



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Supplier Selection

14.2 Key Global Players

14.3 Key Regional Players

14.4 Key Player Strategies

14.5 Company Profiles

14.5.1 Sika AG

14.5.1.1 Company Overview

14.5.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.5.1.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

14.5.1.4 Certifications

14.5.2 3M Company

14.5.3 Evonik Industries AG

14.5.4 Mapei Construction Products India Pvt Ltd

14.5.5 Fosroc, Inc.

14.5.6 SWC Brother Company Limited.

14.5.7 Flowcrete Group Ltd.

14.5.8 Cera-Chem Pvt. Ltd.

14.5.9 Chembond Chemicals Limited

14.5.10 Holcim AG

14.5.11 ACC Limited

