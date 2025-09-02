Patient Registry Software Market Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030 - Escalating Use of RWD and RWE in Clinical Trials and Drug Development

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Patient Registry Software Market by Disease (Diabetes, Cancer, Rare, Asthma, Kidney), Product (Drugs, Device), Use Case (Population Health, Research), End User [(Profit: Pharma, Payer, Hospital), (Non-Profit: Govt)] & Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global patient registry software market is poised to grow from USD 2.25 billion in 2025 to USD 3.61 billion by 2030, at a significant CAGR of 9.8%. This growth is fueled by healthcare systems' emphasis on enhancing care quality and achieving regulatory compliance through effective data capture and analysis.

Patient registry software leverages data on diseases, procedures, and populations to advance clinical research and manage population health efficiently. Such platforms are indispensable for producing real-world evidence, supporting drug assessments, value-based care, and reducing healthcare costs, thus driving market expansion.

The direct-to-patient registries segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

The market bifurcates into direct-to-patient and site-based registries, with the former anticipated to see the highest growth rate. Factors such as increased patient engagement, the rise of decentralized clinical trials, adoption of digital health tools, and demand for real-world patient evidence propel this segment forward. Virtual platforms streamline data collection, reducing healthcare providers' workload and enhancing longitudinal follow-up and patient recruitment diversity.

The medical research & clinical studies segment held the largest share of the patient registry software market, by use case, in 2024

Dominating the market in 2024, this segment grows due to escalating use of real-world data (RWD) and evidence (RWE) in clinical trials and drug development. The software's capability to capture structured, longitudinal patient data enables researchers to analyze outcomes and ensure safety. The increasing focus on personalized medicine and collaborations among life science companies, academia, and public health entities underscore the demand for strong registry infrastructure. The drift towards decentralized trials and post-marketing surveillance further buttresses this segment's prominence.

North America accounted for the largest share of the patient registry software market in 2024

North America's market leadership stems from robust regulatory frameworks and swift digital health adoption. Prominent industry players like MRO Corp and ImageTrend drive competition and innovation. Government initiatives, such as the US HHS's data modernization and CDC's chronic disease surveillance efforts, fuel the demand for registry platforms. Noteworthy partnerships, like Veradigm's integration with HealthVerity in February 2025, enhance research capabilities, while ESO Solutions' acquisition of Logis Solutions in April 2024 augments data-driven emergency response and interoperability, fortifying North America's market leadership.

Key Players in the Patient Registry Software Market comprise IBM (US), IQVIA Holdings Inc. (US), Health Catalyst Inc. (US), Oracle (US), UnitedHealth Group (US), Conduent Inc. (US), Elekta (Sweden), Dassault Systemes (France), EvidentIQ (Germany), MRO (US), ImageTrend, Inc. (US), Global Vision Technologies, Inc. (US), Syneos Health (US), Veradigm LLC (US), ESO (US), Ordinal Data, Inc. (US), NEC Corporation (Japan), Cedaron Medical (US), Fivos Health (US), and Across Health (US).

Research Coverage involves in-depth analysis of the patient registry software market, with projections on market size and growth potential segmented by product, registry type, use case, deployment model, end user, and region. The report offers a competitive analysis of key players, detailing company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and strategies.

Reasons to Buy the Report

This report aids companies, both established and new, in understanding the market landscape, providing strategies to capture greater market share. This report provides insights on:

Analysis of Key Drivers: Examines factors like growing real-world evidence demand, chronic disease rise, operational cost challenges, and AI-tool integration prospects.

Examines factors like growing real-world evidence demand, chronic disease rise, operational cost challenges, and AI-tool integration prospects. Product Development/Innovation: Offers insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and new product launches in the market.

Offers insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and new product launches in the market. Market Development: Provides information on emerging markets, products, registry types, and deployment models.

Provides information on emerging markets, products, registry types, and deployment models. Market Diversification: Delivers insights on product portfolios, regional expansion, recent developments, and investments.

Delivers insights on product portfolios, regional expansion, recent developments, and investments. Competitive Assessment: Evaluates market shares, growth strategies, offerings, and capabilities of top industry players like IBM and IQVIA Holdings Inc.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 381 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value in 2025 2.25 Billion Forecasted Market Value by 2030 3.61 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.8% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Rising Burden of Chronic and Rare Diseases Shift Toward Value-Based and Patient-Centered Care Expansion of Real-World Evidence (Rwe) and Post-Marketing Surveillance Needs Increasing Use of Digital Health Technologies and Interoperable Ehrs Government and Regulatory Incentives for Registry Implementation

Challenges Privacy- and Data Security-Related Concerns Reluctance to Adopt Advanced Patient Registry Solutions Limited Awareness Among Healthcare Stakeholders

Opportunities Expansion of Population Health Management and Outcomes Tracking Rising Demand for Pregnancy and Congenital Anomaly Registries for Maternal-Fetal Safety Monitoring Growing Preference for Subscription-Based Deployment Models

Case Studies Case Study: AI-Powered Data Summarization Improves Registry Utilization Efficiency

Industry Trends Strengthened Funding for Patient-Centered Research and Rare Disease Registries Rise in Automated Data Entry and Registry Intelligence Cloud-Based Registries and Decentralized Access



Companies Profiled

IBM

IQVIA Holdings Inc.

Health Catalyst, Inc.

Oracle

UnitedHealth Group

Conduent Incorporated

Elekta

NEC Corporation (NEC Software Solutions UK Limited)

Dassault Systemes (Medidata)

Evidentiq (Dacima Software Inc.)

MRO (FigMD, Inc.)

Imagetrend

Global Vision Technologies, Inc.

Syneos Health

Veradigm LLC

ESO

Ordinal Data Inc.

Cedaron Medical

Fivos Health

Across Healthcare

Verana Health

Pulse Infoframe Inc.

Amplitude Clinical Outcomes

Nphase, Inc. (Redcap Cloud)

OM1

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f65ttd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment