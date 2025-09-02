UK Ligation Devices Market Analysis Report 2025-2033, with Profiles of Welfare Medical, Grena, Medtronic, Fannin, BioSpectrum, Teleflex, LocaMed, Johnson & Johnson, Boston Scientific, and more

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Ligation Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Appliers, Accessories), By Application (Gastrointestinal & Abdominal, Urological), By Procedure (Minimally Invasive Surgery, Open Surgery), By End-use, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The UK ligation devices market size was estimated at USD 73.25 million in 2024 and is projected to reach a value of USD 132.78 million in 2033 and growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2025 to 2033.

This market growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases and cancer, which require more surgical procedures, significantly increasing the demand for ligation devices. Technological advancements in surgical techniques, including minimally invasive surgeries (MIS), coupled with the rising geriatric population in the UK, which is more vulnerable to age-related health issues requiring surgical interventions, and government initiatives also contributes to market growth.



The growth of the UK ligation devices market is significantly influenced by the adoption of minimally invasive surgical (MIS) techniques across healthcare facilities. Surgeons in the UK are increasingly transitioning from traditional open procedures toward MIS methods such as laparoscopy and robotic-assisted surgery due to their clinical benefits, including reduced trauma, shorter hospital stays, and quicker recovery times. This procedural shift has enhanced the demand for advanced ligation devices that offer precision, reliability, and compatibility with MIS equipment.

Devices such as endoscopic clip appliers are witnessing significant demand as they provide enhanced visibility and control within confined anatomical spaces. Furthermore, NHS modernization efforts and ongoing investments in surgical infrastructure have improved access to advanced surgical technologies. The continuous refinement of surgical protocols and training programs is also ensuring that surgeons are proficient in the use of these devices, further boosting their utilization.



The aging population in the country is also one of the major factors driving the growth of the ligation devices market, as older adults usually experience a higher incidence of chronic and degenerative conditions that require surgical intervention. According to the Centre for Ageing Better 2025, around 19% of the total population or 11 million people in England are aged 65 years or above and around 38% of the total population or 22 million people are aged 50 years or above. Moreover, according to the same source, by 2065, around 26% of the population will be aged 65 years or above and around 46% of the population will be aged 50 years and above.

With the growing proportion of individuals aged 65 and older, there is an increased demand for surgeries related to cardiovascular disease, cancer, gastrointestinal disorders, and urological complications, many of which necessitate reliable vessel ligation. Elderly patients often require minimally invasive or precisely controlled procedures to reduce surgical risks and recovery times, further fueling the need for advanced ligation devices that offer safety, and efficiency.



UK Ligation Devices Market Report Segmentation



This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and analyzes the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For this study, the analyst has segmented the UK ligation devices market report based on product, application, procedure, and end-use.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Insights Landscape



Chapter 3. UK Ligation Devices Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.1.1. Growing geriatric population

3.2.1.2. Technological advancements in material

3.2.1.3. Rising prevalence of diseases

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.2.2.1. High cost of advanced ligation devices

3.3. Ligation Devices Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. UK Ligation Devices Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. UK Ligation Devices Market Product Movement Analysis

4.3. UK Ligation Devices Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Product, 2021 to 2033

4.4. Appliers

4.4.1. Appliers market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033

4.4.2. Disposable

4.4.3. Reusable

4.5. Accessories

4.5.1. Accessories market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033

4.5.2. Clips

4.5.3. Clip remover



Chapter 5. UK Ligation Devices Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. UK Ligation Devices Market Application Movement Analysis

5.3. UK Ligation Devices Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Application, 2021 to 2033

5.4. Gastrointestinal and abdominal surgery

5.5. Gynecological surgery

5.6. Cardiothoracic surgery

5.7. Urological surgery

5.8. Other



Chapter 6. UK Ligation Devices Market: Procedure Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. UK Ligation Devices Market Procedure Movement Analysis

6.3. UK Ligation Devices Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Procedure, 2021 to 2033

6.4. Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS)

6.4.1. MIS market revenue estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033

6.4.2. Laparoscopic

6.4.3. Robotic assisted

6.4.4. Others

6.5. Open surgery



Chapter 7. UK Ligation Devices Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. UK Ligation Devices Market End Use Movement Analysis

7.3. UK Ligation Devices Market Size & Trend Analysis, by End Use, 2021 to 2033

7.4. Hospitals

7.5. Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

7.6. Others



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Company/Competition Categorization

8.2. Strategy Mapping

8.3. Company Market Position Analysis, 2024

8.4. Company Profiles

Welfare Medical Ltd

Grena Ltd

Medtronic

Fannin Ltd

BioSpectrum Ltd

Teleflex

LocaMed Ltd

Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon)

B. Braun Melsungen

Boston Scientific Corporation

