Knee Replacement Surgeries Industry Report 2025-2030 - Osteoarthritis & Rheumatoid Arthritis Led Applications in 2024

The global knee replacement surgery market is anticipated to grow from USD 12.00 billion in 2025 to USD 16.17 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.1% during this period. This growth is fueled by increased treatment awareness and improved healthcare infrastructure, bolstering surgical procedure rates.

Government initiatives and insurance reforms are enhancing the affordability and accessibility of knee surgeries, further accelerating market growth. Additionally, a rise in sports-related injuries is leading to an earlier onset of knee conditions, expanding the patient demographic requiring surgical interventions.

Report Coverage

The market research report delves into segments such as procedure type, product, application, end user, and region. It identifies growth drivers, market opportunities and threats, and presents an analysis of competitive rivalry. Micro markets are analyzed by growth trends, with revenue projections for industry segments across key geographies and countries.

Key players in the knee replacement surgery market include Stryker (US), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), Globus Medical, Inc. (US), Medacta International SA (Switzerland), Zimmer Biomet (US), Maxx Orthopedics (US), Enovis Corporation (US), Microport Scientific Corporation (China), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (India), Smith & Nephew PLC (UK), and Exactech Inc. (US).

The total knee replacement segment led the market in 2024

The knee replacement surgery market consists of total knee replacement, partial knee replacement, revision knee replacement, and other procedures. In 2024, the total knee replacement (TKR) segment dominated the market, driven by the prevalence of osteoarthritis in the geriatric population, and enhanced healthcare access in both developed and emerging economies.

The osteoarthritis & rheumatoid arthritis segment held a dominant market share in 2024

This segment, significant in size, is driven by the prevalence of degenerative joint diseases and inflammatory conditions exacerbated by sedentary lifestyles and mechanical stress.

The knee implants segment captured the largest product market share in 2024

Knee implants are crucial in improving patient quality of life by providing long-term pain relief and restoring joint function. Innovations in materials, design enhancements, and superior fixation techniques have led to increased adoption of these implants among healthcare professionals and patients alike.

The hospitals segment was the leading end user in 2024

Hospitals play a crucial role in delivering specialized interventions for knee pathologies, utilizing resources and infrastructure to perform complex procedures and provide comprehensive postoperative care. They remain the preferred venues for orthopedic surgeries due to their capacity to execute advanced techniques such as minimally invasive surgeries.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

In 2024, North America led the market share, but the Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth rate due to factors such as an aging population, increasing disposable incomes, and improved healthcare access. The region's healthcare infrastructure is advancing with investments in minimally invasive techniques and robotic-assisted procedures, contributing to better surgical outcomes and patient recovery times.

Growth is further fueled by rising medical tourism, particularly in India and Thailand, and proactive government healthcare initiatives. Therefore, the Asia Pacific region is becoming increasingly significant in orthopedic treatment device advancements.

This report offers insights beneficial for small and new businesses to understand market patterns and strategize their market growth using the discussed approaches.

Market Dynamics

Drivers Increasing Prevalence of Osteoarthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis Rising Adoption of Telemedicine and Telesurgery Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive Knee Surgical Procedures Rise in Sports and Accident-Related Knee Injuries Booming Geriatric Population and Subsequent Age-Related Bone Diseases

Restraints Risks and Complications Associated with Knee Surgical Procedures High Cost of Knee Replacement Surgery Products and Treatments

Opportunities Growing Focus on Orthobiologics Rising Number of Hospitals and Shift Toward Outpatient Care Increasing Use of Robotics and 3D Printing in Knee Replacement

Challenges Dearth of Orthopedic Surgeons



