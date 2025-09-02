Australia Construction Machinery Market Report 2025-2034 | Government Investments, Mining Sector Demand, and Technological Advancements Fueling Growth

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Construction Machinery Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Australia construction machinery market size reached approximately USD 2.87 billion in 2024. Aided by the increasing construction activities across both residential and non-residential sectors, ongoing infrastructure development, and the need for modernisation of construction processes in the country, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% between 2025 and 2034, reaching a value of around USD 4.17 billion by 2034.

The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the leading companies operating in the Australia construction machinery market.







The Australia construction machinery market growth is being supported by a growing demand for residential and commercial buildings, as well as a significant push towards infrastructure development. The increase in construction activities, fuelled by government initiatives and investments, is contributing to the demand for advanced construction machinery.



Australia's expanding population and urbanisation trends have necessitated the development of more housing units, commercial properties, and transportation infrastructure, further driving the need for construction machinery. These machinery solutions play a crucial role in making construction projects more efficient and timely, enabling faster completion of large-scale projects.



A key factor propelling the Australia construction machinery market expansion is the government's continued investment in infrastructure development. The Australian government has allocated substantial funds for both public and private sector construction projects, including the construction of roads, bridges, airports, and residential housing. Large-scale projects, such as road networks, public transit systems, and the modernisation of existing infrastructure, require an array of heavy-duty machinery to handle complex tasks such as digging, lifting, and transporting construction materials. The infrastructure boom is expected to continue to fuel demand for construction machinery in Australia, especially for earth-moving equipment and cranes.



Another significant driver propelling the Australia construction machinery market development is the increasing demand for construction machinery in the mining and resource sectors. Australia's mining industry has traditionally been a major consumer of construction machinery, with equipment such as haul trucks, excavators, and loaders being essential for extracting and transporting minerals and raw materials. The growth in the mining sector, combined with the need for machinery to support various extraction processes, continues to stimulate demand in the Australian construction machinery market.



Technological advancements are also a key factor influencing the Australia construction machinery market dynamics. There is an increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies such as automation, telematics, and machine learning to improve the efficiency, safety, and productivity of construction machinery, making them more appealing to contractors and construction companies. Furthermore, the rise of automated and remotely controlled machinery in construction projects enhances the safety and productivity of construction operations, which in turn boosts demand for such machinery.



In addition to technological innovation, the Australia construction machinery market is also benefiting from growing concerns about environmental sustainability. The construction industry is increasingly focusing on reducing its carbon footprint, leading to the demand for more fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly machinery. Manufacturers are responding by developing machinery with lower emissions and greater fuel efficiency, contributing to sustainability efforts in the construction sector. This shift toward greener and more sustainable practices is expected to continue to grow, further driving demand for eco-friendly construction machinery.



Another important Australia construction machinery market trend is the increasing demand for equipment maintenance and after-sales services. As construction machinery becomes more advanced and complex, the need for regular maintenance, parts replacement, and servicing is becoming more pronounced. The availability of comprehensive after-sales support and maintenance services is an essential factor for construction companies when selecting machinery. This trend is encouraging manufacturers and service providers to offer value-added services, including training, spare parts, and maintenance packages, which enhance the overall customer experience and further boost demand for construction machinery.



The expansion of residential and commercial construction in Australia is also a key factor boosting the Australia construction machinery market revenue. With the demand for housing and commercial buildings on the rise, there is an increased need for construction machinery capable of handling a wide range of tasks. Equipment such as backhoe loaders, bulldozers, and concrete mixers are critical for residential projects, while cranes, excavators, and tower cranes are essential for commercial and high-rise construction projects. The continued growth of urban areas and the need for modern infrastructure solutions are expected to fuel the demand for such equipment, thereby supporting the overall growth of the construction machinery market.



The growing trend of urbanisation in Australia also plays a significant role in revolutionising the Australia construction machinery market landscape. As cities become more populated, the need for modern residential and commercial spaces continues to rise. This trend, coupled with the increased demand for infrastructure development to support expanding urban centres, creates opportunities for the market. The rising need for public and private construction projects in urban areas will require more advanced machinery to handle diverse tasks, ranging from excavation and demolition to material transport and high-rise construction.



In conclusion, the Australia construction machinery market is poised for steady growth over the forecast period, driven by ongoing investments in infrastructure, technological advancements, demand for more sustainable machinery, and the growing trend of urbanisation. The increasing need for efficient and effective construction equipment, combined with government support for construction projects, ensures that the market will continue to expand in the coming years. The market is expected to thrive as the country continues to develop its infrastructure and housing sectors, with construction machinery playing a critical role in meeting the growing demands of the industry.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 138 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.98 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $4.17 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.8% Regions Covered Australia



Competitive Landscape

CFC Holdings Pty Ltd.

Sumitomo Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

Caterpillar Inc.

Komatsu Australia Pty Ltd.

Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH

Volvo AB

Wacker Neuson SE

SANY Australia

Hitachi Construction Machinery Australia Pty Ltd.

Market Segmentation



Market Breakup by Machinery Type

Telescopic Handlers

Loader and Backhoe

Excavator

Crane

Motor Grader

Market Breakup by Product Type

Building and Road Construction Equipment

Earthmoving

Autonomous Construction Equipment

Material Handling

Market Breakup by Drive Type

Electric and Hybrid

Hydraulic

Market Breakup by Application

Transportation

Excavation and mining

Lifting and material handling

Earth moving

Market Breakup by End Use

Construction and Infrastructure

Mining

Oil and Gas

Manufacturing

Market Breakup by Region

New South Wales

Victoria

Queensland

Australian Capital Territory

Western Australia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1e8s23

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment