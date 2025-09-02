Mexico Heavy Construction Equipment Market Report 2025-2034 | Robust Construction and Increasing Gold Mining Activities Bolster Growth

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mexico Heavy Construction Equipment Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Mexico heavy construction equipment market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.30% between 2025 and 2034. The market is being driven by the robust growth of the construction sector in Mexico.
Increasing gold mining activities are leading to an increase in the demand for earth moving machinery in Mexico. This is because they facilitate the excavation of rocks and preparation of ground for mining operations. They also help in material handling and haulage and are useful for road construction in difficult areas. Apart from this, the demand for earth-moving machinery is also being influenced by their increasing demand from the construction sector since they are useful for laying the foundation of new buildings and demolishing existing ones.
One of the key Mexico heavy construction equipment market trends is the increasing investments by Chinese market players into the Mexican market to enhance their production capabilities. This is in line with the anticipated growth of the construction sector in Mexico. Moreover, attractive government policies have created a favourable business environment for carrying out manufacturing-related businesses in Mexico, which is expected to drive the production of heavy construction equipment over the forecast period.
With the emergence of sustainability as a critical channel to promote a circular economic model of growth, the demand for recycling and waste management equipment is also expected to register significant growth, thereby influencing the Mexico heavy construction equipment market growth favourably.
Key Players in the Mexico Heavy Construction Equipment Market
- Caterpillar Inc.
- AB Volvo
- Deere & Company
- CNH Industrial NV
- J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.
- Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH
- SANY Group
- HD Hyundai Co. Ltd.
- Komatsu Ltd.
- Terex Corporation
Market Segmentation
Market Breakup by Product:
Earth Moving Machinery
- Excavators
- Loaders
- Dozers
- Motor Graders
- Others
Material Handling Machinery
- Cranes
- Telescopic Handlers
- Others
Heavy Construction Vehicles
- Dumpers
- Tippers
- Others
Market Breakup by Application:
- Heavy Lifting
- Material Handling
- Transportation
- Excavation and Demolition
- Tunnelling
- Recycling and Waste Management
- Others
Market Breakup by End Use:
- Mining
- Infrastructure
- Forestry and Agriculture
- Construction and Manufacturing
- Others
Market Breakup by Region:
- Baja California
- Northern Mexico
- The Bajio
- Central Mexico
- Pacific Coast
- Yucatan Peninsula
