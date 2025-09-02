Mexico Heavy Construction Equipment Market Report 2025-2034 | Robust Construction and Increasing Gold Mining Activities Bolster Growth

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mexico Heavy Construction Equipment Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Mexico heavy construction equipment market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.30% between 2025 and 2034. The market is being driven by the robust growth of the construction sector in Mexico.



Increasing gold mining activities are leading to an increase in the demand for earth moving machinery in Mexico. This is because they facilitate the excavation of rocks and preparation of ground for mining operations. They also help in material handling and haulage and are useful for road construction in difficult areas. Apart from this, the demand for earth-moving machinery is also being influenced by their increasing demand from the construction sector since they are useful for laying the foundation of new buildings and demolishing existing ones.



One of the key Mexico heavy construction equipment market trends is the increasing investments by Chinese market players into the Mexican market to enhance their production capabilities. This is in line with the anticipated growth of the construction sector in Mexico. Moreover, attractive government policies have created a favourable business environment for carrying out manufacturing-related businesses in Mexico, which is expected to drive the production of heavy construction equipment over the forecast period.



With the emergence of sustainability as a critical channel to promote a circular economic model of growth, the demand for recycling and waste management equipment is also expected to register significant growth, thereby influencing the Mexico heavy construction equipment market growth favourably.



Key Players in the Mexico Heavy Construction Equipment Market

Caterpillar Inc.

AB Volvo

Deere & Company

CNH Industrial NV

J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.

Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH

SANY Group

HD Hyundai Co. Ltd.

Komatsu Ltd.

Terex Corporation

Market Segmentation



Market Breakup by Product:

Earth Moving Machinery

Excavators

Loaders

Dozers

Motor Graders

Others

Material Handling Machinery

Cranes

Telescopic Handlers

Others

Heavy Construction Vehicles

Dumpers

Tippers

Others

Market Breakup by Application:

Heavy Lifting

Material Handling

Transportation

Excavation and Demolition

Tunnelling

Recycling and Waste Management

Others

Market Breakup by End Use:

Mining

Infrastructure

Forestry and Agriculture

Construction and Manufacturing

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

Baja California

Northern Mexico

The Bajio

Central Mexico

Pacific Coast

Yucatan Peninsula

