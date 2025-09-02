Crestline Hotels & Resorts Marks its 25th Anniversary

Download photos here:

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consistently ranked among the top hospitality management companies, Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC, is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Founded a quarter of a century ago as a regional hotel operator with a portfolio of only 27 hotels, Crestline is now recognized as one of the nation's largest and most successful independent hospitality management companies. Created in 2000 and headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, Crestline manages 120 hotels and conference centers across 25 states and the District of Columbia, with additional hotels in the pipeline.

James Carroll, President and CEO of Crestline Hotels & Resorts, attributes the company’s success to its team of dedicated associates and its commitment to fulfilling its mission of excellence. Carroll said, “As we celebrate 25 years of growth and achievement, we continue to focus on superior operations, premium customer service, and forward-thinking strategies that support sustainable profitability for our owners.” Mr. Carroll added, “The strength of our teams, coupled with the backing of Barceló Hotel Group, and a relentless focus on innovation, positions us to enhance asset value, deliver exceptional guest experiences, and lead the next generation of hospitality management.”

Crestline's ascent in the hospitality industry is a testament to its commitment to excellence and adaptability. In January 2025, Crestline assumed management of Five Senses Hospitality's portfolio, adding 13 hotels across Colorado, Kansas, and Arkansas. This growth is underpinned by Crestline's strong relationships with all the major hospitality brands including Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, IHG, and Choice Hotels, as well as independent boutique and university-affiliated hotels. The company's ability to seamlessly integrate a variety of hotel brands, across market chain scales from luxury to upper midscale, into its portfolio highlights its versatility and industry expertise.

Crestline's evolution is significantly influenced by its relationship with the Barceló Hotel Group, headquartered in Palma, Spain. Initially acquired by Barceló in 2002, Crestline underwent a period of shared ownership before Barceló re-acquired full ownership in 2017. Demonstrating a proactive approach to growth, Barceló’s support affords Crestline the unique position of holding various investment positions in properties alongside strategic partners to further expand its management portfolio.

At the heart of Crestline's operations is a dedication to fostering strong relationships with hotel owners, associates, guests, and the communities it serves. The company emphasizes personalized service, collaborating closely with owners from the initial stages of property acquisition and development to branding, generating operational efficiencies across all disciplines, and driving premium revenue and efficient marketing strategies.

Crestline's mission extends beyond business growth; it is committed to exceeding guest expectations, providing an engaging work environment, delivering financial success for its stakeholders and continuing innovation. An example of this is the implementation of a proprietary business intelligence tool that allows Crestline’s regional support teams to access real-time, on-demand hotel performance data. This immediate access allows Crestline to quickly analyze trends, engage with teams proactively, and stay steps ahead of the competition.

Mr. Carroll added, “Crestline leads through innovation and embodies a future of excellence in service and operations. We are well-positioned for the next 25 years and look forward to our continued growth as industry leaders.”

Crestline Hotels & Resorts LLC is one of the nation’s largest independent hospitality management companies. Founded in 2000, the company presently manages 120 hotels, resorts, and conference centers with nearly 17,000 rooms in 25 states and the District of Columbia. Crestline manages properties under such well-regarded brands as Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, IHG, and Choice as well as independent, private label hotels and conference centers throughout the United States. For more information, visit: www.crestlinehotels.com.

