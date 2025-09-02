Construction Aggregates Market Outlook, Trends and Growth Analysis Report 2025-2034 | Rising Urbanization, Eco-friendly Practices, and Home Renovations Drive Demand

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Aggregates Market Size and Share - Outlook Report, Forecast Trends and Growth Analysis (2025-2034)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global construction aggregates market size reached approximately USD 450.85 Billion in 2024. The market is further projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.80% between 2025 and 2034, reaching a value of USD 792.30 Billion by 2034.



Increasing investments by various governments towards the enhancement of transportation infrastructure to support economic growth and development and rising urbanisation and industrialisation is boosting the construction aggregates market growth. The improvement of roadways, bridges, and expressways will enhance the commuting experience for individuals and support trade activities.

The rising environmental concerns have resulted in an increased adoption of eco-friendly and sustainable construction materials and practices, including recycled construction aggregates, supporting the market expansion.

Increasing home renovation activities in various regions across the globe owing to rising standards of living and disposable incomes is providing lucrative growth opportunities to the market. The rise in home ownership is also bolstering the demand for construction aggregates.

Market Share by Application



Commercial applications are anticipated to account for a significant construction aggregates market share over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increase in infrastructural development activities by various governments across the globe for supporting the economic development of the country and rising migration of rural youth to urban cities. Increasing development of shopping complexes and airports, among others, as part of various development programs is further supporting the segment growth.



Market Share by Region



The Asia Pacific accounts for a significant share of the market owing to the rapid expansion of the residential sector in the region due to the exponential growth in population. Increasing urbanisation due to availability of better employment opportunities in urban areas as opposed to rural locations is bolstering the construction aggregates market demand. Increasing investments by various governments in the region towards infrastructural development is further supporting the market expansion in the Asia Pacific.



Competitive Landscape



The comprehensive report provides an in-depth assessment of the market based on the Porter's five forces model along with giving a SWOT analysis. The report gives a detailed analysis of the following key players in the market, covering their competitive landscape and latest developments like mergers, acquisitions, investments, and expansion plans.



Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA



Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, headquartered in Courbevoie, France, is one of the leading manufacturers and distributors of mobility and construction materials and solutions. The company specialises in construction aggregates, high performance materials, and flat glass, among others.



Cement Roadstone Holding plc



Cement Roadstone Holding plc, headquartered in Ireland, Dublin, is one of the leading providers of building material solutions and specialises in construction aggregates and building raw materials, among others. The company was founded in 1970.



Holcim Ltd.



Holcim Ltd., headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, specialises in construction materials, precast concrete, construction aggregates, affordable housing solutions, cement, concrete, and building materials, among others.



Other construction aggregates market key players include China Resources (Holdings) Co., Ltd., Aditya Birla Group (Grasim Industries Ltd.), Martin Marietta, Inc., Heidelberg Materials AG, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V., BBMG Corporation, ADBRI Ltd., and Vulcan Materials Company, among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook



2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Regions

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders



3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends



4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate



5 Global Construction Aggregates Market Analysis

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 Global Construction Aggregates Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 Global Construction Aggregates Market Forecast (2025-2034)

5.4 Global Construction Aggregates Market by Material

5.4.1 Crushed Stones

5.4.2 Gravel

5.4.3 Sand

5.4.4 Others

5.5 Global Construction Aggregates Market by Application

5.5.1 Residential

5.5.2 Commercial

5.5.3 Industrial

5.6 Global Construction Aggregates Market by Region

5.6.1 North America

5.6.2 Europe

5.6.3 Asia Pacific

5.6.4 Latin America

5.6.5 Middle East and Africa



6 North America Construction Aggregates Market Analysis

6.1 United States of America

6.2 Canada



7 Europe Construction Aggregates Market Analysis

7.1 United Kingdom

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 Italy

7.5 Others



8 Asia Pacific Construction Aggregates Market Analysis

8.1 China

8.2 Japan

8.3 India

8.4 ASEAN

8.5 Australia

8.6 Others



9 Latin America Construction Aggregates Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil

9.2 Argentina

9.3 Mexico

9.4 Others



10 Middle East and Africa Construction Aggregates Market Analysis

10.1 Saudi Arabia

10.2 United Arab Emirates

10.3 Nigeria

10.4 South Africa

10.5 Others



11 Market Dynamics

11.1 SWOT Analysis

11.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

11.3 Key Indicators for Demand

11.4 Key Indicators for Price



12 Trade Data Analysis (HS Code - 2517)

12.1 Major Exporting Countries

12.1.1 By Value

12.1.2 By Volume

12.2 Major Importing Countries

12.2.1 By Value

12.2.2 By Volume



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Supplier Selection

13.2 Key Global Players

13.3 Key Regional Players

13.4 Key Player Strategies

13.5 Company Profiles

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA

Cement Roadstone Holding plc

Holcim Ltd.

China Resources (Holdings) Co., Ltd.

Aditya Birla Group (Grasim Industries Ltd.)

Martin Marietta, Inc.

Heidelberg Materials AG

Cemex S.A.B. de C.V.

BBMG Corporation

ADBRI Ltd.

Vulcan Materials Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ljjde5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.