Liquid Biopsy Market Trends and Industry Forecast to 2030 Featuring Strategic Analysis of Natera, Guardant Health, Myriad Genetics, Illumina, and Roche Among Others

The liquid biopsy market is anticipated to surge, estimated to reach USD 7.05 billion by 2030, growing from USD 4.03 billion in 2025, marking a CAGR of 11.8%. As a non-invasive diagnostic tool, liquid biopsy opens the door to consistent disease monitoring, reduced procedural expenses, and early-stage cancer detection. These attributes are solidifying its acceptance across the healthcare sector, further invigorating the market's growth trajectory.

The comprehensive report categorizes the liquid biopsy market by product & service, circulating biomarker type, technology, application, clinical application, sample type, end user, and region. Key factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing market dynamics are explored in-depth. It provides insights into business strategies, product developments, and the competitive landscape, with a focus on emerging startups within the liquid biopsy ecosystem.

Major industry players include Natera, Inc., Guardant Health, Myriad Genetics, Inc., Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., QIAGEN, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, and others, each propelling advancements and competition within the market.

By clinical application, the early cancer screening segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The market's segmentation by clinical application highlights sectors like early cancer screening, therapy selection, treatment monitoring, and recurrence monitoring. The early cancer screening segment is forecasted to exhibit the most rapid growth. This is driven by the upsurge in cancer cases, escalating emphasis on early disease identification, and breakthrough oncology solutions. Increased funding and research in early detection are accelerating liquid biopsy advancements.

By sample type, the blood sample segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024

The market is divided into samples garnered from blood and alternative methods. In 2024, blood samples dominated, attributed to their ease of collection and negligible invasiveness, providing rich molecular data from biomarkers like ctDNA, cfDNA, and CTCs. The safety and speed of blood-based sampling enhance patient acceptance, promoting its widespread diagnostic and research application.

By region, the Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Regionally, the market includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, with the Asia Pacific predicted to experience the highest growth. Catalysts include the hike in cancer incidence, increasing healthcare budgets, sophisticated diagnostic accessibility, and a growing diagnostic business landscape. Government-supported cancer screening efforts and awareness campaigns for non-invasive options also bolster growth.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 393 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.03 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.05 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.8% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Increasing Burden of Cancer Cancer Awareness Initiatives Undertaken by Global Health Organizations Expanding Benefits of Liquid Biopsy Over Traditional Biopsy Procedures

Restraints Lower Sensitivity of Specific Liquid Biopsy Procedures

Opportunities Growing Significance of Companion Diagnostics Growth Potential of Emerging Economies

Challenges Unfavorable Reimbursement Scenario



