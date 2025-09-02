Microbiome Therapeutics Market Revenues to Double by 2030 - Key Opportunities Lie in Live-biotherapeutics, Personalized Medicine, and Digital Health Integrations

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microbiome Therapeutics Market by Products (Fecal Microbiota Transplantation, Live-Biotherapeutics, Microbiome Drugs), Therapeutic Area (Autoimmune Diseases, Cancer, Gastrointestinal Disorders), Formulation, Source, End-use, Distribution Channel - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The microbiome therapeutics market is undergoing accelerated change as scientific advancements and new clinical applications foster a competitive environment for innovative healthcare solutions. Industry leadership now depends on integrating cross-disciplinary expertise, strategic partnerships, and rigorous market assessment to navigate emerging challenges and capture untapped potential in this expanding field.

Market Snapshot: Microbiome Therapeutics Market Overview

The Microbiome Therapeutics Market grew from USD 1.11 billion in 2024 to USD 1.27 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 14.65%, reaching USD 2.54 billion by 2030. This growth is fueled by innovation in live-biotherapeutics, rapid developments in genomics, and expanding applications across multiple disease indications. As new trade measures, regulatory frameworks, and global partnerships evolve, business leaders are seeking actionable insights and comprehensive analysis to make informed strategic decisions in this dynamic sector.

Scope & Segmentation

This report provides a detailed exploration of the microbiome therapeutics market, spanning a diverse array of products, therapeutic areas, formulations, sources, end-users, and distribution models. Each segment presents distinct growth opportunities and operational considerations.

Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers

Advances in analytical technologies and bioinformatics are supporting the development of more targeted and multifaceted microbiome-based therapies, enabling creative therapeutic approaches that move beyond traditional probiotics and prebiotics.

Industry collaborations, especially between academic centers and biotech firms, are accelerating product innovation, validation, and translation from research to market, enabling personalized approaches and faster adoption.

Adaptation to evolving regulatory frameworks is essential, with organizations increasingly investing in compliance expertise and early dialogue to ensure smooth product progression and access in diverse jurisdictions.

Manufacturing strategies are shifting toward resilience and geographic diversification, as firms seek to address supply chain disruption risks and support sustainable global expansion.

Digital health integrations-such as remote monitoring, data-driven patient engagement, and telemedicine-enhance trial efficiency, evidence generation, and patient adherence across regions.

Expanding therapeutic indications highlight the versatility and scalability of microbiome interventions in areas ranging from neurology to oncology, positioning organizations to capture value across new clinical frontiers.

Tariff Impact: Navigating Trade Barriers and Industry Resilience

Recent tariff policies and trade adjustments have added complexity to supply chains, directly impacting sourcing costs for microbial strains, reagents, and specialized materials. Clinical operations have seen rising input costs, prompting organizations to evaluate strategies such as nearshoring, supply diversification, and domestic manufacturing investments. Legal and compliance teams must navigate intricate tariff classifications, as these trade measures often affect project timelines and budget planning. While present challenges may initially raise operational hurdles, they are fostering the emergence of more resilient and regionally distributed production ecosystems.

Methodology & Data Sources

The findings in this report combine in-depth primary research, including expert interviews and real-world stakeholder insights, with secondary analysis of academic publications, corporate filings, and regulatory documents. Key data are cross-verified using triangulation, market mapping, scenario planning, and competitiveness assessment to ensure objectivity, transparency, and actionable recommendations.

Why This Report Matters for Strategic Leadership

Equips senior leaders and market strategists with data-driven insights to guide investment, portfolio planning, and market entry.

Enables organizations to anticipate regulatory and trade shifts, fortify supply chains, and optimize competitive positioning in a changing landscape.

Supports proactive decision-making by detailing innovative pipelines, cross-sector partnerships, and commercial strategies tailored to evolving global opportunities.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 189 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.27 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.54 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Advancements in targeted CRISPR-based microbiome editing for precision gut flora modulation

5.2. Rising investment in anaerobic spore-based therapeutics for recurrent Clostridioides difficile prevention

5.3. Development of live biotherapeutic consortiums to treat inflammatory bowel disease with defined microbial strains

5.4. Integration of multi-omics data and machine learning to identify personalized microbial biomarkers

5.5. Emergence of postbiotic and paraprobiotic formulations as stable alternatives to live microbial therapies

5.6. Evolving regulatory frameworks by FDA and EMA to accelerate approval of microbiome-based drugs

5.7. Strategic alliances between biotech innovators and pharmaceutical giants to commercialize next-generation microbiome therapies



6. Market Insights

6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.2. PESTLE Analysis



7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



8. Microbiome Therapeutics Market, by Products

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Fecal Microbiota Transplantation

8.3. Live-Biotherapeutics

8.4. Microbiome Drugs

8.5. Microbiome Ecosystem Therapies

8.6. Probiotics & Prebiotics



9. Microbiome Therapeutics Market, by Therapeutic Area

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Autoimmune Diseases

9.3. Cancer

9.4. Gastrointestinal Disorders

9.5. Infectious Diseases

9.6. Metabolic Disorders

9.7. Neurological Disorders



10. Microbiome Therapeutics Market, by Formulation

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Oral

10.3. Topical



11. Microbiome Therapeutics Market, by Source

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Animal Microbiome

11.3. Environmental Microbiome

11.4. Human Microbiome



12. Microbiome Therapeutics Market, by End-use

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Academic & Research Institutions

12.3. Hospitals & Clinics



13. Microbiome Therapeutics Market, by Distribution Channel

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Offline

13.2.1. Hospital Pharmacies

13.2.2. Retail Pharmacies

13.3. Online Pharmacies



14. Americas Microbiome Therapeutics Market

14.1. Introduction

14.2. United States

14.3. Canada

14.4. Mexico

14.5. Brazil

14.6. Argentina



15. Europe, Middle East & Africa Microbiome Therapeutics Market

15.1. Introduction

15.2. United Kingdom

15.3. Germany

15.4. France

15.5. Russia

15.6. Italy

15.7. Spain

15.8. United Arab Emirates

15.9. Saudi Arabia

15.10. South Africa

15.11. Denmark

15.12. Netherlands

15.13. Qatar

15.14. Finland

15.15. Sweden

15.16. Nigeria

15.17. Egypt

15.18. Turkey

15.19. Israel

15.20. Norway

15.21. Poland

15.22. Switzerland



16. Asia-Pacific Microbiome Therapeutics Market

16.1. Introduction

16.2. China

16.3. India

16.4. Japan

16.5. Australia

16.6. South Korea

16.7. Indonesia

16.8. Thailand

16.9. Philippines

16.10. Malaysia

16.11. Singapore

16.12. Vietnam

16.13. Taiwan



17. Competitive Landscape

17.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024

17.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

17.3. Competitive Analysis

17.3.1. Alveolus Bio, Inc. by ResBiotic

17.3.2. AOBiome LLC

17.3.3. Assembly Biosciences, Inc.

17.3.4. Axial Therapeutics, Inc.

17.3.5. BioGaia AB

17.3.6. BiomeBank

17.3.7. EnteroBiotix Ltd

17.3.8. Enterome SA

17.3.9. Ferring B.V.

17.3.10. Intralytix, Inc.

17.3.11. Kanvas Biosciences

17.3.12. Locus Biosciences, Inc.

17.3.13. MaaT Pharma SA

17.3.14. Microba Life Sciences Limited

17.3.15. Microbiotica Ltd.

17.3.16. MRM Health NV

17.3.17. NuBiyota

17.3.18. Osel, Inc.

17.3.19. Pendulum Therapeutics

17.3.20. PharmaBiome AG

17.3.21. Pylum Biosciences

17.3.22. Seres Therapeutics, Inc.

17.3.23. Servatus Limited

17.3.24. Siolta Therapeutics

17.3.25. Theriva Biologics, Inc.

17.3.26. Vedanta Biosciences, Inc.

17.3.27. Viome Life Sciences, Inc. by BlueDot LLC

17.3.28. Xbiome Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/669xqo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment