NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- Xtremehdiptv

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by Xtremehdiptv that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, "Xtreme HD IPTV Not Affected by .org Shutdown" issued July 31, 2025, over GlobeNewswire.
July 31, 2025
