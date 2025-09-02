NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- Xtremehdiptv

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by Xtremehdiptv that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, "Xtreme HD IPTV Not Affected by .org Shutdown" issued July 31, 2025, over GlobeNewswire.


