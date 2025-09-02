Military Veterans Join Virtue Recovery to Expand Community Outreach with Hope and Support

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtue Recovery is proud to announce the expansion of its Business Development Team with the addition of two U.S. military veterans: Adam Khosroabadi, U.S. Marine Corps Veteran, and Chauncy Nash, U.S. Army Veteran. Both men bring lived experience, professional expertise, and a passion for service to Virtue Recovery’s mission of supporting individuals and families facing addiction, PTSD, and mental health challenges.

A Shared Mission of Service

Adam Khosroabadi joins as Community Outreach Specialist, supporting Virtue At The Pointe Recovery Center in Astoria, Oregon, and Virtue Recovery Center in Milwaukie, Oregon. A Marine Corps Combat Veteran with deep ties to the Portland behavioral health community, Adam combines his outreach experience with his personal recovery journey, fostering trust and hope for veterans and civilians alike.

Chauncy Nash, a Business Development Liaison, served 20 years in the U.S. Army before transitioning into healthcare. Originally from Oahu, Hawaii, he brings a unique blend of military leadership, healthcare experience, and academic focus in business analytics and software development. With a strong family foundation and three children, Chauncy Nash exemplifies resilience and commitment both at home and in his community.

Why It Matters

Veterans often face unique barriers to treatment, from PTSD to substance use disorders. Having leaders like Adam and Chauncy—who not only understand those struggles but have lived them—ensures that Virtue Recovery’s outreach is authentic, compassionate, and impactful.

“Adam and Chauncy bring more than just experience to Virtue Recovery—they bring heart, grit, and a relentless dedication to helping others heal,” said Michael Banis, Chief Development Officer. “Their presence strengthens our mission to provide hope, healing, and lasting recovery for individuals and families in Oregon and across the country.”

About Virtue Recovery

Virtue Recovery has expanded its Business Development Team by hiring two Veterans—Adam Khosroabadi and Chauncy Nash—who bring military service and outreach expertise to strengthen Virtue’s mission across its nationally accredited centers (including dual-diagnosis treatment in Las Vegas, Arizona, eating disorder treatment in Nevada, and Texas). The company now also highlights its sister facility in Las Vegas, Silver State Adolescent Treatment , offering evidence-based residential programs and holistic teen mental health and substance use treatment.

To learn more about Virtue Recovery or to schedule a free assessment, visit www.VirtueRecoveryCenter.com or call (866) 271-9748.