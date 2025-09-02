VivoPower Partners with Doppler Finance for Institutional XRP and RLUSD Yield Programs: Maximizing Returns on Crypto Treasury Strategy

VivoPower to deploy an initial US$30 million of XRP with Doppler

VivoPower’s yield strategy creates a regenerative loop—yields earned on deployed XRP are systematically reinvested back into the Company’s reserves, compounding long-term value for shareholders

Doppler Finance is a yield generation protocol built on the XRP Ledger and backed by ReForge, Digital Currency Group (DCG), and other Ripple-affiliated entities

South Korea holds US$30 billion of XRP circulating supply, representing 20% of the global total1

LONDON, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) (the "Company"), a publicly traded company listed on NASDAQ with an XRP-centric treasury strategy, today announced a definitive agreement with Doppler Finance that is aimed at unlocking institutional-grade yield opportunities for its XRP holdings. As part of the agreement, VivoPower intends to deploy on a staged basis an initial pilot tranche of US$30 million to generate yield on XRP treasury holdings and believes that the Doppler Finance platform can grow in excess of US$200 million.

Unlike traditional treasury management, this initiative is designed around a regenerative loop: yields earned on deployed XRP will be systematically reinvested back into VivoPower reserves, which should generate compounding long-term value for shareholders.

Rox Park, Head of Korea at Doppler Finance, said: “We are proud to have signed this definitive partnership agreement with VivoPower and look forward to working closely with them as they build out their digital asset treasury and decentralized finance solutions strategy in South Korea. We are confident that our platform will be able to deliver on their yield enhancement objectives with regards to XRP, and in the future, the RLUSD stablecoin as well.”

Kevin Chin, Executive Chairman and CEO of VivoPower, said: “We are very pleased to have entered this partnership with Doppler Finance, which has rapidly become a leader in the South Korean XRP ecosystem. By harnessing Doppler Finance’s programmable infrastructure, we can put reserves to work while retaining XRP as our cornerstone treasury asset. With an estimated 20% of the circulating supply totaling $30 billion of XRP held in South Korea, it is strategically a very important market for our overall digital asset treasury and decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions strategy. The partnership with Doppler Finance also provides a platform for us to participate and contribute to the growth of the ecosystem in South Korea, particularly in areas such as payment remittances via stablecoins, real-world asset tokenization, and DeFi lending.”

About VivoPower

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) is a sustainability-driven enterprise undergoing a digital treasury transformation. The Company’s new direction centers on the acquisition, management, and long-term holding of XRP digital assets as part of a diversified digital treasury strategy. Through this shift, VivoPower aims to contribute to the growth and utility of the XRP Ledger (XRPL) by supporting decentralized finance (DeFi) infrastructure and real-world blockchain applications.

Originally founded in 2014 and listed on Nasdaq since 2016, VivoPower operates with a global footprint spanning the United Kingdom, Australia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. An award-winning global sustainable energy solutions B Corporation, VivoPower has two business units, Tembo and Caret Digital. Tembo is focused on electric solutions for off-road and on-road customized and ruggedized fleet applications as well as ancillary financing, charging, battery and microgrids solutions. Caret Digital is a power-to-x business focused on the highest and best use cases for renewable power, including digital asset mining.

About Doppler Finance

Doppler Finance is leading XRPfi by introducing an institutional-grade yield infrastructure natively built on XRP Ledger. Their technology stack combines regulated custody, fully audited reserves, and strictly vetted yield strategies designed for safety and scale. Their upcoming U.S. market entry in partnership with BitGo Trust is focused on building compliant, custody-first solutions for institutional clients.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes certain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterisations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include, for example, statements about the achievement of performance hurdles, or the benefits of the events or transactions described in this communication and the expected returns therefrom. These statements are based on VivoPower's management's current expectations or beliefs and are subject to risk, uncertainty, and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors, and other risks and uncertainties affecting the operation of VivoPower's business. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies include changes in business conditions, fluctuations in customer demand, changes in accounting interpretations, management of rapid growth, intensity of competition from other providers of products and services, changes in general economic conditions, geopolitical events and regulatory changes, and other factors set forth in VivoPower's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The information set forth herein should be read in light of such risks. VivoPower is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

Note 1: Based on Doppler Finance’s internal estimates

