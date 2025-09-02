Immuno-oncology Clinical Trials Markets and Competition Report 2025-2030: Analysis by Therapy Type, Trial Phase, Indication, Sponsor Type, Trial Type, Patient Enrollment and Region

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immuno-oncology Clinical Trials Market by Therapy Type (Adoptive Cell Therapies, Cancer Vaccines, Checkpoint Inhibitors), Trial Phase (Phase I, Phase II, Phase III), Indication, Sponsor Type, Trial Type, Patient Enrollment - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Immuno-oncology Clinical Trials Market is experiencing rapid transformation driven by innovation in cancer therapeutic strategies, evolving trial methodologies, and a global push to advance immune-based treatment solutions. Senior decision-makers must understand how shifting scientific, operational, and geopolitical dynamics are redefining clinical development and investment priorities in this highly active segment.

Market Snapshot: Immuno-oncology Clinical Trials Market

The Immuno-oncology Clinical Trials Market grew from USD 6.58 billion in 2024 to USD 7.40 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 11.84%, reaching USD 12.89 billion by 2030. This accelerated trajectory reflects breakthroughs in checkpoint inhibition, cellular engineering, and the global expansion of trial activity. Growth is further fueled by deeper collaboration between pharmaceutical innovators, biotechnology leaders, and clinical research institutions to target diverse malignancies with emerging immune-based interventions.

Scope & Segmentation

This report delivers a comprehensive analysis of major segments, regional dynamics, and technology trends driving the immuno-oncology clinical trials landscape:

Therapy Type: Includes adoptive cell therapies (Car-T, NK cell therapy, TCR-T), cancer vaccines (dendritic cell, DNA, and peptide vaccines), checkpoint inhibitors (CTLA-4, PD-1, PD-L1), cytokine therapies (interferon alpha, interferon gamma, interleukin-2), and oncolytic viruses.

Includes adoptive cell therapies (Car-T, NK cell therapy, TCR-T), cancer vaccines (dendritic cell, DNA, and peptide vaccines), checkpoint inhibitors (CTLA-4, PD-1, PD-L1), cytokine therapies (interferon alpha, interferon gamma, interleukin-2), and oncolytic viruses. Trial Phase: Covers safety, efficacy, and large-scale validation through Phases I, II, III, and IV.

Covers safety, efficacy, and large-scale validation through Phases I, II, III, and IV. Indication: Encompasses hematological malignancies (leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma) and solid tumors (breast, colorectal, lung, melanoma).

Encompasses hematological malignancies (leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma) and solid tumors (breast, colorectal, lung, melanoma). Sponsor Type: Ranges from academic institutions, biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical firms to cross-sector consortiums.

Ranges from academic institutions, biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical firms to cross-sector consortiums. Trial Type: Classification as interventional or observational.

Classification as interventional or observational. Patient Enrollment: Differentiates by large, medium, and small-scale cohorts, reflecting trial complexity and reach.

Differentiates by large, medium, and small-scale cohorts, reflecting trial complexity and reach. Geographic Regions: Market insights span the Americas (notably the US, Canada, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico), Europe, Middle East & Africa (including United Kingdom, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, South Africa), and Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, among others).

Market insights span the Americas (notably the US, Canada, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico), Europe, Middle East & Africa (including United Kingdom, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, South Africa), and Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, among others). Leading Companies: Analysis includes Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck & Co., Roche, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Amgen, Sanofi, and GlaxoSmithKline.

Key Takeaways for Decision-Makers

Immuno-oncology trial strategies have shifted from broad-spectrum approaches to highly targeted and personalized therapies, increasing development complexity.

Collaborations between academic institutions, biotechs, and global pharmaceutical companies are accelerating translational research and driving diverse innovation pipelines.

Technological advancements in genomic profiling, bioinformatics, and digital health are optimizing patient stratification and enhancing data-driven trial execution.

Emerging therapies such as bispecific antibodies, multi-specific constructs, and refined cell engineering are enabling new combinations that address resistance mechanisms.

Decentralized and adaptive trial designs are supporting broader patient access, improving enrollment rates, and expediting proof-of-concept validation.

Regional regulatory harmonization and robust healthcare infrastructure influence trial design, site selection, and global expansion of immuno-oncology programs.

Tariff Impact: Navigating US Tariffs and Supply Chain Adaptation

The introduction of revised United States tariffs in 2025 has heightened operational and financial complexity for immuno-oncology clinical trials. Higher duties on laboratory reagents, specialized equipment, and critical inputs have elevated procurement costs and exposed sponsors to supply chain disruptions and longer lead times. In response, stakeholders are exploring alliances with domestic suppliers, onshoring workflows, and optimizing logistics to maintain trial momentum and minimize risk. Organizations proactively adapting their supply chain strategies are better positioned to sustain progress and innovation in the face of regulatory volatility.

Methodology & Data Sources

This analysis leverages a multi-dimensional methodology that combines in-depth desk research with targeted interviews. Key data were drawn from peer-reviewed publications, regulatory filings, trial registries, and proprietary industry sources. Qualitative insights were captured via discussions with clinical investigators, regulatory experts, and R&D leaders to validate findings and segment trends. Advanced analytics and cross-validation protocols ensured robust, actionable intelligence.

Why This Report Matters

Enables strategic allocation of R&D and investment resources by revealing high-potential segments, therapeutic platforms, and trial geographies.

Equips senior leaders to anticipate operational risks and adapt to regulatory or supply chain disruptions, maintaining a competitive edge.

Delivers an evidence-backed framework for identifying collaborative opportunities and optimizing trial design, patient recruitment, and real-world data integration.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 197 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $7.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12.89 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.8% Regions Covered Global

The companies profiled in this Immuno-oncology Clinical Trials market report include:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Merck & Co., Inc.

Roche Holding AG

AstraZeneca PLC

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Amgen Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cjnhbg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.