Saudi Arabia Construction Sand Market Report 2025-2034 | Urbanization, Technology Advancements, and Rising Synthetic Sand Use Fuel Expansion

The Saudi Arabia construction sand market attained a volume of 163.97 MMT in 2024 and now is expected to grow further at a CAGR of 3.80% between 2025-2034, reaching a volume of 238.09 MMT by 2034.

With increased demand in the areas of construction and infrastructure, advancements in technologies and more schemes for urbanisation, construction is at high peak. This is bolstering the growth of the Saudi Arabia construction sand market as sand is a common material in construction as it helps binding everything together.

The emerging trends like increase in the use of hybrid guide plates, solar control glazing in automotive and to build glass are increasing the glass manufacturing applications of construction sand. Due to the rapid growth in the glass industry for developing flat glass, lightweight glazing glass, consequently the demand for construction sand has also increased.

Although Saudi Arabia imports a large volume of construction sand to meet its domestic needs, the rising production of synthetic sand in the nation is a key trend in the market. Improved supply chains and production capacities are likely to support the growth of the Saudi Arabia construction sand market in the coming years.

Market Share by Type



Compared to synthetic sand, natural sand is more affordable as it is naturally produced. However, natural sand is gradually becoming exhausted due to advancements in infrastructure, that being the reason the market for synthetic sand is in greater demand in the Saudi Arabia construction sand market. River sand mining also causes river pollution, construction waste, and tailing. Synthetic sand, also known as crushed sand, is produced by mechanically crushing and sieving the waste granules in order to form synthetic sand. The sales of synthetic sand are higher due to it being stable, having good gradation, shape and is high in performance.



Market Share by Application



In the Saudi Arabia construction sand market, the leading applications driving the market demand include construction and glass manufacturing as well as the increasing demand for the manufacturing of windows, doors, and railings, among others. Natural sands are known for their ideal use as fine aggregate in concrete. The particles in natural sand are round and almost spherical, the workability of this sand is well shaped compared to synthetic sand as it does not require immense amount of water to secure durability. These are used in the construction of buildings and masonry work.



The growing glass industry is also expected to increase the demand for glass manufacturing applications of construction sand. Glass is used in creating large windows, drinking glasses, partitions, and more. Glass manufactures have started producing more sturdy and durable glass because not only are they used for homes but are also industrially used for producing chemical, prisms, metal castings to name a few and that is intensively increasing Saudi Arabia construction sand market demand.



Competitive landscape



The comprehensive report provides an in-depth assessment of the market based on the Porter's five forces model along with giving a SWOT analysis. The report gives a detailed analysis of the following key players in the Saudi Arabia construction sand market covering their competitive landscape and latest developments like mergers, acquisitions, investments and expansion plans.



Adwan Chemical Industries Company (ACIC)



Adwan Chemical Industries Company (ACIC) is a private company based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, established in 1991, they are serving clients in over 30 countries. The company produces industrial silica, silica based chemicals, and other inorganic chemicals and processes industrial minerals. They also produce several grades of sand, silica flour, silicate, and aluminates, with different facilities in the Middle East and North Africa.



Delmon Group



Delmon Group started in 1986 and based in Terrasson, France is a major player in providing solutions for aerospace industry, manufacturing engines and supplies equipment. They also have a range of products for thermal insulation, air, fluid, and fire sealing. Delmon Group has also been a supplier of rubber for automotive industry.



White Sand Industry Company



White Sand Industry Company based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and started working in 2008 is one of the leading factories in the manufacturing of finishing products with cement while also providing waterproof and thermal insulation. They also specialise in providing raw materials and introducing innovative products into the market, in addition they also manufacture wall putty, paints, grouts, tile adhesives and more.



Other market players include Modern Building Material Company, BMS (Gharbalah Industrial Co.), Thrrat Factory for the Industry, Mohammed Hadi Al- Rasheed & Co., Muadinoon Mining Company, and Al Salam AL Ma'asi Co, among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook



2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Regions

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders



3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends



4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate



5 Saudi Arabia Construction Sand Market Analysis

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 Saudi Arabia Construction Sand Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 Saudi Arabia Construction Sand Market Forecast (2025-2034)

5.4 Saudi Arabia Construction Sand Market by Type

5.4.1 Natural Sand

5.4.2 Synthetic Sand

5.5 Saudi Arabia Construction Sand Market by Application

5.5.1 Foundry

5.5.2 Construction

5.5.3 Ceramics and Refractories

5.5.4 Glass Manufacturing

5.5.5 Others



6 Market Dynamics

6.1 SWOT Analysis

6.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.3 Key indicators for Demand

6.4 Key indicators for Price



7 Value Chain Analysis



8 Price Analysis



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Supplier Selection

9.2 Key Global Players

9.3 Key Regional Players

9.4 Key Player Strategies

9.5 Company Profiles

9.5.1 Modern Building Material Company

9.5.1.1 Company Overview

9.5.1.2 Product Portfolio

9.5.1.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

9.5.1.4 Certifications

9.5.2 BMS (Gharbalah Industrial Co.)

9.5.3 Adwan Chemical Industries Co. Ltd.

9.5.4 Thrrat Factory for The Industry

9.5.5 Mohammed Hadi Al-Rasheed & Co.

9.5.6 Muadinoon Mining Company

9.5.7 Al Salam Al Ma'asi Co. (ASAMCO)

9.5.8 Delmon Group

9.5.9 White Sand Industry Company

