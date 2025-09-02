Vietnam Architectural, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Market Outlook Report 2025-2034 | Infrastructure Projects and PPPs Enhancing ASEAN Trade Routes Bolster Growth

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Architectural, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Market Outlook - Forecast Trends, Market Size, Share and Growth Analysis Report (2025-2034)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Vietnam Architectural, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) market was valued at USD 1.18 billion in 2024. The industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.10% during the forecast period of 2025-2034.

The region's push for connectivity through cross-border transport corridors and seaport upgrades is driving demand for large-scale engineering projects, enhancing trade routes and construction activity across ASEAN-linked infrastructure. In turn, all these factors have resulted in the market attaining a valuation of USD 2.35 billion by 2034.

Vietnam Architectural, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Market Overview



The Vietnam architectural, engineering, and construction market has experienced steady growth due to GDP expansion, a relatively young population, and increased investment in major infrastructure under national development plans such as the SEDP and PDP8. The efforts to drive public-private partnerships (PPPs) and regulatory reforms by the government increase investor confidence. Trends in the market include a growing focus on infrastructure, urban sustainability, and integration of local and international standards. Moreover, Vietnam is placed as the emerging hub of rising AEC activity as major players are boosting their capacities through joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions as well as innovation hubs in the region.



Vietnam Architectural, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Market Growth



Healthcare infrastructure and the development of educational facilities are two major niches that have driven huge demand in the Vietnam architectural, engineering, and construction market. With public health and education high on the government's priorities, the demand for modern hospitals, clinics, and medical research centers is rising, particularly in underdeveloped provinces. The market observes growth boosted by heavy investments in healthcare facilities that help meet international standards. In addition, the increased number of international schools, universities, and vocational training centers presents a sustained demand for new purpose-built educational campuses. Such projects tend to require specialized design, global standards compliance, and high-end engineering solutions. AEC firms with bespoke expertise in healthcare and education construction are positioned well to seize these socially important and rapidly growing segments.

Adoption of Eco-friendly and Sustainable Construction Practices



The region has started to catch up with the worldwide adoption of green building technology and practices due to emerging concerns regarding environmental issues and global climate commitments, boosting the overall Vietnam architectural, engineering, and construction market growth. Projects increasingly apply certification such as EDGE, LEED, and LOTUS. The recently constructed Deutsches Haus in Ho Chi Minh City received the LEED Platinum rating, showing a design for energy efficiency. Developers have increasingly invested in solar-integrated roofs and rainwater harvesting, using eco-friendly material development. The trend is mainly driven by government incentives and increasing international tenant demand for sustainable offices and industrial facilities using green property terms for Vietnam's developing urban centers.



Expanding Infrastructure Building through Public Private Partnership (PPP)



The fast tracking of the infrastructure development, mainly through the means of PPPs, a method that enabled the large-scale projects in transport and energy, has one of the most significant trends in the Vietnam architectural, engineering, and construction market. Major examples of this PPP scheme include the North-South Expressway and Long Thanh International Airport. It attracts private capital without adding to the public financial burden. Construction and engineering firms with PPP experience are greatly sought after, however, particular focus is on those familiar with complicated models of risk-sharing and regulation. Continued government reforms are trying to simplify the procedures for PPPs, attracting more international players into the planning and execution arenas of infrastructure.



Digital Integration and Smart Cities



Investments in smart cities such as Thu Duc (HCMC) in Vietnam and in initiatives like Quang Ninh Smart City have propelled the Vietnam architectural, engineering, and construction market dynamics. These projects permit the integration of IoT and AI with current data real-time systems into urban planning and infrastructure management. With the rise of smart utilities, traffic systems, and energy-efficient buildings, the AEC design-and-build process is expected to be reshaped. For example, firms supplying BIM-and even digital twin platforms and cloud-based construction management software such as Autodesk and Trimble are pulling in increasing business from local developers keen on improving operational efficiency, transparency, and longer-term savings in operating costs.



Rapid Growth in Industrial and Logistics Construction



The region's strategic location is propelling a growing surge of foreign direct investment, particularly from the technology and manufacturing industries, accelerating the entire Vietnam architectural, engineering, and construction market value. For instance, Bac Ninh and Hai Phong in the northern part are bursting with warehouses, smart factories, and high-tech areas. Samsung is committing multi-billion-dollar investments in industrial hubs. AEC companies that specialize in fast track, scalable, and compliant industrial facilities are thriving, especially the ones that provide modular solutions for electronics, textiles, or renewable energy manufacturing.



Vietnam Architectural, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Market Trends



One of the major contributors of the Vietnam architectural, engineering, and construction market growth is the region's emerging middle-class population, expanding demand for residential properties, retail malls, and city amenities in second-tier cities such as Can Tho and Hai Phong. Beyond the traditional hubs, this demographic shift has significantly boosted real estate development. On the other hand, the government's push towards industrialization through the expansion of economic zones, particularly in high-tech and export-driven sectors, is another growth driver. This ensures constant demand for factory, logistics, and infrastructure projects. Together, these factors position steady, decentralized growth for the market, attracting domestic and foreign firms targeting long-term opportunities in residential, commercial, and industrial construction.



Vietnam Architectural, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Market Opportunities



The two main opportunities observed in the Vietnam architectural, engineering, and construction market are retrofitting old infrastructure and construction for tourism activities. Many of the 1990s-era buildings and transport infrastructure require structural reinforcement, with calls for engineering studies, seismic retrofitting, and energy upgrades. Meanwhile, in the coastal provinces like Da Nang and Phu Quoc, tourism growth is generating demand for high-end resorts, entertainment complexes, and green hospitality schemes. AEC companies can benefit from this lucrative niche with specialization in heritage, coastal building, and mixed-use development, particularly when collaborating with local developers and regional investors.



Vietnam Architectural, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Market Restraints

Projects usually take a long time to get completed in the Vietnam architectural, engineering and construction market because of the lengthy issuing of permits, intermittent enforcement of building codes, and uncertain amendments of regulations, all of which may be aimed at derailing the work schedule and adding to the cost.

There is a gigantic shortage of skilled labor despite continuously growing demand, particularly in newer and increasingly sophisticated engineering and construction methods. This restricts companies from optimizing fulfillment of the market's capacity.

Competitive Landscape



Vietnam architectural, engineering, and construction market players are aiming to utilize urbanization, infrastructure development, and industrial growth. Most of the Vietnam architectural, engineering, and construction companies are focusing on innovative and sustainable solutions, advanced engineering capabilities aided by cutting-edge technologies like BIM and green construction practices.



DINCO Engineering and Construction Corporation



DINCO was established in 2004 and is one of Vietnam's leading AEC players in infrastructure, industrial, and civil projects. The company is renowned for quality engineering and construction solutions to various sectors.



Coteccons Construction JSC



Coteccons, established in 2004 and headquartered in Ho Chi Minh City, is a prominent construction company dealing with mega-projects for residential, commercial, and industrial projects. The latest construction techniques have helped Coteccons become one of the most important players in thriving Vietnam's AEC sector.



Hoa Binh Construction Group



Established in 1987 and based in Ho Chi Minh City, Hoa Binh has been a large construction and engineering firm that is considered an expert in high-rise buildings, infrastructure, and commercial development. It has had a remarkable track record of completing successful projects throughout Vietnam.



Archetype Group



Archetype Group, founded in 2002, is an international design and engineering firm providing architectural, engineering, and project management services from all its offices. Archetype has expertise with sustainable and creative design solutions for various markets with extensive Vietnam experience.



Other key players in the Vietnam architectural, engineering, and construction market report are Visicons Construction And Investment JSC, FECON Corporation, Delta Group, RICONS Construction Investment JSC, and AXA Engineers Co., Ltd., among others.

Key Trends and Recent Developments



The key trends of the Vietnam architectural, engineering, and construction (AEC) market include adoption of eco-friendly and sustainable construction practices, expanding infrastructure building through public private partnership, digital integration and smart cities, and rapid growth in industrial and logistics construction.



April 2025



Nasuni, a leading unified file data platform for hybrid cloud settings, announced strong ongoing growth in the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) sector. The company has nearly tripled (189%) its data under control in the industry, powering the file demands of over 250 AEC firms worldwide.



April 2025



KP Reddy Co. announced the formation of the Integrated Owners Forum (IOF), an exclusive peer-to-peer community for building owners dedicated to evaluating emerging technologies, integrating applied AEC and building science research, and aligning project stakeholders throughout the construction process.



April 2025



Energia, a leading energy engineering and design consultant and New York State-Certified women's business enterprise (WBE), announced the debut of the Energy Engineering and Design service, a streamlined offering for AEC partners.

Vietnam Architectural, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Industry Segmentation



Market Breakup by Segment

Architectural

Engineering

Construction

Market Breakup by Investment Source

Public Sector

Private Sector

Public Private Partnership

Companies Featured

DINCO Engineering and Construction Corporation

Coteccons Construction JSC

Hoa Binh Construction Group

Archetype Group

Visicons Construction And Investment JSC

FECON Corporation

Delta Group

RICONS Construction Investment JSC

AXA Engineers Co., Ltd.

