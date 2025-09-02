Leuprolide Acetate Market to Reach USD 4.43 Billion by 2032 as Demand for Hormone Therapy Accelerates – SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leuprolide Acetate Market Size & Growth Analysis

According to SNS Insider, the Leuprolide Acetate Market size was valued at USD 2.92 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 4.43 billion by 2032, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.37% from 2025 to 2032. The global leuprolide acetate market is gaining momentum, fueled by growing applications in oncology, reproductive health, and hormone-related conditions.

In the United States, the leuprolide acetate market was valued at USD 0.88 billion in 2024 and is forecast to expand to USD 1.26 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 4.55%. The U.S. remains a core market due to high prostate cancer prevalence, increasing endometriosis diagnoses, and strong adoption of gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) agonists in fertility treatments.





Market Overview

Leuprolide acetate, a synthetic GnRH agonist, is widely used to treat prostate cancer, endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and precocious puberty. Its ability to regulate hormone levels makes it an indispensable therapy in both oncology and reproductive health.

Key growth factors include:

Rising global prostate cancer cases, particularly among aging male populations.

Expanding use of hormone therapy in women’s health, especially for endometriosis and fibroids.

Increasing adoption of assisted reproductive technologies (ART), where leuprolide acetate plays a role in ovulation control.

A steady shift toward long-acting injectable formulations that improve treatment adherence.

Major Players Analysis

Leading companies in the leuprolide acetate market include:

AbbVie Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

LG Chem Ltd.

Beijing Biote Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc.

Bachem AG

Tolmar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Mylan N.V.

GSK (GlaxoSmithKline)

Bayer AG

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Aurobindo Pharma

Zydus Cadila

Cipla Limited

EMD Serono Inc.

Segmentation Analysis

Prostate Cancer Leads While CPP Surges 2024 Insights into Hormone Therapy Market Trends Across Applications, Administration, and End Users

By Application

Prostate cancer dominated the market in 2024, accounting for over 35% of the total share. This is driven by a rising geriatric male population and increasing incidence of hormone-driven cancers. Continuous advancements in therapies and early detection techniques further strengthen market dominance in this critical application segment.

Central precocious puberty (CPP) emerged as the fastest-growing application segment. Increasing awareness among parents and healthcare providers, coupled with earlier diagnosis in children, is driving this growth. Advances in hormone therapies and pediatric care, along with rising adoption of effective treatment protocols, are supporting rapid expansion in the CPP treatment market.

By Route of Administration

Intramuscular administration held the largest share in 2024 at around 48%. Its dominance stems from high effectiveness and preference for depot formulations, which allow monthly or quarterly dosing in cancer and gynecological disorders. This method ensures consistent drug delivery, patient compliance, and clinical efficacy, maintaining its leadership in the market.

By Product Form

Pre-filled syringes dominated in 2024 with over 40% market share. They offer ease of use, reduce dosing errors, and improve patient compliance. The convenience and safety associated with ready-to-use formulations make them the preferred choice in both hospital and home settings, sustaining their leadership position in the market.

By Distribution Channel

Hospital pharmacies led the market in 2024 with nearly 50% share. Most treatments, particularly for cancer and CPP, are administered in controlled clinical environments where healthcare professionals can ensure proper dosing and monitoring. This established infrastructure continues to support hospital pharmacy dominance in the distribution of hormone therapies.

By End User

Hospitals dominated in 2024, capturing about 55% of the market. Their role as primary centers for cancer and CPP treatments, along with access to specialized care and advanced facilities, underpins their leadership. Hospitals remain the preferred choice for complex hormone therapies requiring close supervision and monitoring.

Regional Trends

North America Dominates Leuprolide Acetate Market While Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region

North America dominated the Leuprolide Acetate Market in 2024, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, early adoption of innovative therapies, and widespread screening practices for prostate and breast cancers. The U.S. particularly benefits from strong insurance coverage and patient assistance programs, making high-cost therapies more accessible. In addition, increasing FDA approvals for advanced drug delivery methods, coupled with strong R&D investments by pharmaceutical giants, reinforce the region’s market leadership.

Asia-Pacific emerged as the fastest-growing region in the Leuprolide Acetate Market due to a rapidly aging population, escalating cancer incidence, and improving healthcare infrastructure across countries, such as China, India, and Japan. Government healthcare initiatives and rising awareness about hormone therapy are boosting adoption rates. Additionally, increasing investments in oncology research and the introduction of affordable generic formulations are driving growth. Japan leads the region with its strong adoption of advanced formulations, while India and China are witnessing exponential growth due to expanding healthcare access and rising disposable incomes. This region is set to play a crucial role in the future expansion of the market.

Recent Developments

AbbVie Inc. announced in late 2024 the expansion of its Lupron Depot line with a new formulation designed for better patient adherence.

Tolmar Pharmaceuticals launched next-generation depot injection devices in 2025 to enhance administration efficiency.

Sun Pharma gained FDA approval for a generic leuprolide acetate depot injection in early 2025.

Ferring Pharmaceuticals entered into partnerships with leading fertility clinics in Europe to enhance ART treatment options.

Teva Pharmaceuticals expanded its oncology generics portfolio with affordable leuprolide formulations in emerging markets.

Statistical Insights & Trends

Over 1.5 million prostate cancer patients worldwide received GnRH agonist therapy in 2024, with leuprolide acetate remaining the leading choice.

Fertility treatment applications are expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% through 2032, driven by rising IVF adoption.

The average cost of leuprolide depot therapy ranges from USD 800–1,500 per month in the U.S., with insurance covering a significant portion.

Generic competition is expanding, expected to reduce treatment costs by up to 20% over the next decade.

Use of leuprolide acetate in gender-affirming hormone therapy is gradually increasing, adding a new dimension to market demand.

Leuprolide Acetate Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 2.92 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 4.43 billion CAGR CAGR of 5.37% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Application [Prostate Cancer, Endometriosis, Uterine Fibroids, Central Precocious Puberty (CPP), Infertility, Gender Dysphoria, Breast Cancer, Others (e.g., PCOS, off-label hormone therapy, and assisted reproductive technology protocols)]



• By Route of Administration [Intramuscular, Subcutaneous, Intranasal, Implantation]



• By Product Form [Pre-filled Syringes, Vials, Lyophilized Powder]



• By Distribution Channel [Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies]



• By End User [Hospitals, Clinics, Research & Academic Institutions] Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.