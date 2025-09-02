United States Commercial Construction Industry Outlook Report 2025-2034 | Economic Recovery, Urbanization, E-Commerce Expansion, and Adoption of Prefabrication and Modular Building Techniques

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Commercial Construction Market Size, Share and Growth Analysis Report: Forecast Trends and Outlook 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States commercial construction market was valued at USD 169.55 Billion in 2024. The industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.70% during the forecast period of 2025-2034 to attain a valuation of USD 243.83 Billion by 2034.



A key factor driving growth of commercial construction market in the United States is the recovery of country's economy and rapid urbanisation, which creates a necessary demand for new office buildings, hospitality venues, and retail spaces. Federal or government funding plans for improvements in infrastructure is also anticipated to bolster construction activities and thereby, United States commercial construction market revenue. The American Society of Civil Engineers has recently stated that such investments could lead to green building initiatives and enhanced public transportation.



In addition, the increase in e-commerce has led to a surge in demand for warehousing facilities and logistics, resulting in rising growth of commercial construction sector. The recent construction of new distribution centre by Walmart in Illinois and new Amazon headquarters in Virginia showcases the growing need for construction to support e-commerce industry.

Moreover, the technological advancements in methods of construction, such as prefabrication and modular building techniques are reducing costs and leading to better efficiency in construction projects. Companies like Bechtel and Kiewit Corp in US use these innovative methods. These factors demonstrate that the commercial construction market share in United States is robust.



Rising Infrastructural Development in Far West Region is Leading to United States Commercial Construction Market Growth

In the market from 2024 to 2032, the Far West region is expected to lead with the highest CAGR of 4.2%, driven by strong demand for new construction projects and the region's focus on infrastructure development.

The Rocky Mountain region follows with a CAGR of 3.9%, supported by increasing investments in both commercial and residential buildings.

The Southwest, with a CAGR of 3.7%, benefits from expanding urbanisation and a focus on modernising existing infrastructure.

As per United States commercial construction industry analysis, the Southeast, growing at a CAGR of 3.6%, shows steady growth due to favorable economic conditions and ongoing construction activities.

New England and the Mideast regions exhibit moderate growth with CAGRs of 3.3% and 3.1%, respectively, reflecting their established but slower-growing construction markets.

The Plains and Great Lakes regions, with CAGRs of 2.9% and 2.7%, respectively, experience slower growth due to smaller market sizes and limited expansion in construction activities.

Increase in Number of Healthcare Facilities and Hotels in the Country is One of the Many United States Commercial Construction Market Trends

In the market from 2024 to 2032, healthcare buildings are anticipated to experience the highest growth, with a CAGR of 4.1%, driven by the increasing demand for healthcare facilities and the expansion of healthcare infrastructure.

Hospitality buildings follow closely with a CAGR of 3.9%, reflecting the ongoing development of hotels, resorts, and other tourism-related infrastructure.

Office buildings, with a CAGR of 3.7%, continue to see demand, particularly in urban centers where businesses seek modern and efficient office spaces, leading to growth of the United States commercial construction market.

Retail buildings, with a CAGR of 3.5%, show moderate growth, driven by the evolution of retail spaces to adapt to changing consumer behaviors and preferences.

The 'others' category, with a CAGR of 3.2%, includes various additional building types that contribute to overall market growth at a slightly slower pace.

New Construction Activities Hold a Prominent United States Commercial Construction Market Share, Followed by Renovation



In the market from 2024 to 2032, new construction is expected to lead with a CAGR of 4.0%, driven by the rising demand for new buildings in both residential and commercial sectors, as well as significant infrastructure projects. Renovation, with a CAGR of 3.2%, shows steady growth as existing buildings are upgraded and modernized to meet new standards and consumer preferences.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook



2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Regions

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders



3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends



4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate



5 United States Commercial Construction Market Analysis

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 United States Commercial Construction Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 United States Commercial Construction Market Forecast (2025-2034)



6 United States Commercial Construction Market by Building Type

6.1 Healthcare Buildings

6.2 Hospitality Buildings

6.3 Office Buildings

6.4 Retail Buildings

6.5 Others



7 United States Commercial Construction Market by Construction Type

7.1 New Construction

7.2 Renovation



8 United States Commercial Construction Market by Region

8.1 New England

8.2 Mideast

8.3 Great Lakes

8.4 Plains

8.5 Southeast

8.6 Southwest

8.7 Rocky Mountain

8.8 Far West



9 Market Dynamics

9.1 SWOT Analysis

9.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

9.3 Key Indicators for Demand

9.4 Key Indicators for Price



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Supplier Selection

10.2 Key Global Players

10.3 Key Regional Players

10.4 Key Player Strategies

10.5 Company Profiles

10.5.1 Company Overview

10.5.2 Product Portfolio

10.5.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

10.5.4 Certifications

Turner Construction

Bechtel

Kiewit

DPR Construction

Gilbane Construction Company

