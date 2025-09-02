Latin America Commercial Construction Industry Forecast Report 2025-2034 | Key Players Like Sigdo Koppers, SACYR, and Techint are Shaping the Competitive Landscape with Strategic Developments

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America Commercial Construction Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Latin America commercial construction market size reached approximately USD 255.00 Billion in 2024. The market is further projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.80% between 2025 and 2034, reaching a value of USD 370.27 Billion by 2034.



Increasing initiatives by various governments in the region to reduce the infrastructure gap is aiding the Latin America commercial construction market growth. The key sectors requiring major infrastructural support include sanitation, energy, logistics, and communication. Rising foreign and private investments towards infrastructure development while addressing the existing barriers between private and public sectors is supporting the market expansion. The increasing investments towards the infrastructure development are anticipated to foster international trade and boost economic growth.

Increasing utilisation of energy efficient and environment friendly materials to reduce the environmental impact of construction activities is providing lucrative growth opportunities to the market. The increased adoption of green buildings in various regions across Latin America is aiding in the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions, energy consumption, and water usage, among others.

Market Share by End Use



Transportation sector is anticipated to account for a significant Latin America commercial construction market share. This growth can be attributed to the increasing investments by the governments in the region towards the enhancement of railways, roadways, and air transportation systems to improve the urban transportation sector and support economic growth. The influx of international tourists is further supporting the growth of the segment.



Market Share by Region



South America is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years. This growth can be attributed to the expansion of the hospitality sector in the region owing to the increase in travel and tourism activities in countries such as Argentina and Brazil. The presence of impressive landscapes including arid Andean plateau of the Northwest, Iguazu Falls, and Patagonian clear lakes, among others coupled with supportive tourism services is aiding the growth of the tourism sector in the region and bolstering the Latin America commercial construction market demand.



Competitive Landscape



The comprehensive report provides an in-depth assessment of the market based on the Porter's five forces model along with giving a SWOT analysis. The report gives a detailed analysis of the following key players in the market, covering their competitive landscape and latest developments like mergers, acquisitions, investments, and expansion plans.



Sigdo Koppers S.A.



Sigdo Koppers S.A., headquartered in Santiago, Chile, is one of the leading conglomerates involved in the logistics, construction and industrial erection, and transportation businesses. In the industrial domain, the company is involved in the rock fragmentation, advanced technology plastic films, and household appliances.



SACYR S.A.



SACYR S.A., headquartered in Madrid, Spain, is an infrastructure development and operating company that was founded in 1986. The company is dedicated towards enhancing the environment, improving the cities, and the betterment of the daily life of their customers.



Techint E&C S.A



Techint E&C S.A is known for providing construction, procurement, management and operation, and engineering services for large scale and complex projects. The company is also involved in the construction and design of industrial machinery and plants.



Other Latin America commercial construction market key players include Grupo Galas, S.A., Aenza, Salfacorp S.A., Mota-Engil Group, Hogares Eden, S.A. de C.V., and Constructora VDZ SpA, among others.

