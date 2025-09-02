Recycled Metal Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034: A New Era of Sustainable Metals With Quantified Recycled Content

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Recycled Metal Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report describes and explains the recycled metal market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.



The global recycled metal market reached a value of nearly $ 71.96 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.81% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $71.96 billion in 2024 to $100.72 billion in 2029 at a rate of 6.95%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.39% from 2029 and reach $ 143.84 billion in 2034.





Growth in the historic period resulted from the strong economic growth in emerging markets, increasing automotive industry, increasing usage of steel in end-user industries and favorable government support. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period are stringent regulations.



Going forward, rising construction activities, increasing urbanization, increasing infrastructure development and growth in the aerospace sector will drive the growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the recycled metal market in the future include skilled labor shortages.



The global recycled metal market is fairly fragmented, with a large number of small players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 21.75% of the total market in 2023. Sims Metal Management Limited. was the largest competitor with a 9.13% share of the market, followed by Radius Recycling, Inc. (formerly Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.). with 3.42%, Chiho Environmental Group. with 3.03%, Alter Trading Corporation. with 2.13%, European Metal Recycling Ltd. with 1.08%, Befesa SA. with 0.95%, Paprec Group. with 0.83%, Enviri Corporation (formerly Harsco Corporation). with 0.42%, OmniSource Corporation. with 0.42% and Stena Metall AB. with 0.35%.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the recycled metal market, accounting for 56.10% or $40.37 billion of the total in 2024. It was followed by Western Europe, North America and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the recycled metal market will be Western Europe and Asia Pacific where growth will be at CAGRs of 8.54% and 7.23% respectively. These will be followed by South America and North America where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 6.91% and 6.45% respectively.



Market-trend-based strategies for the recycled metal market include developing innovative solutions for resource scarcity and low-carbon metal demand, focus on cutting-edge steel recycling facilities to reduce carbon emissions, focus on enhancing the metal market with a focus on purity and sustainability and focusing on the new partnership to accelerate aluminum and copper recycling.



Player-adopted strategies in the recycled metal market include focus on mergers and acquisitions to expand its market presence, focus on product innovation and expanding its recycled metal offerings to enhance sustainability and focus on strategic partnerships to enhance its recycling capabilities and expand its market reach.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the recycled metal companies to focus on investing in advanced recycling technologies to meet low-carbon metal demand, focus on investing in advanced steel recycling facilities, focus on advancing purity and sustainability through technology, focus on aluminum to capture high-growth opportunities, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, focus on expanding regional access through strategic partnerships, focus on value-based pricing to align with sustainability and cost advantages, focus on expanding digital presence and sustainability messaging, focus on partnerships and certifications to build credibility and focus on engaging sustainability-conscious consumers in electronics and consumer goods.



Major Market Trends

Innovative Solution for Resource Scarcity and Low-Carbon Metal

Cutting-Edge Steel Recycling Facility to Reduce Carbon Emissions

Advancing Environmental Responsibility Through Premium Recycled Metals

Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Aluminum and Copper Recycling in Africa

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 332 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $71.96 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $143.84 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Market Characteristics

General Market Definition

Summary

Recycled Metal Market Definition and Segmentations

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Metal

Market Segmentation by End-User

Major Market Trends

Innovative Solution for Resource Scarcity and Low-Carbon Metal

Cutting-Edge Steel Recycling Facility to Reduce Carbon Emissions

Advancing Environmental Responsibility Through Premium Recycled Metals

Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Aluminum and Copper Recycling in Africa

Global Recycled Metal Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework

Global Recycled Metal PESTEL Analysis

Analysis of End User (B2C)

Global Recycled Metal Market Growth Rate Analysis

Historic Market Growth, 2019-2024, Value ($ Million)

Forecast Market Growth, 2024-2029, 2034F Value ($ Million)

Forecast Growth Contributors/Factors

Global Recycled Metal Total Addressable Market (TAM)

Global Recycled Metal Market Segmentation

Global Recycled Metal Market, Segmentation by Product

Global Recycled Metal Market, Segmentation by Metal

Global Recycled Metal Market, Segmentation by End-User

Global Recycled Metal Market, Sub-Segmentation of Steel

Global Recycled Metal Market, Sub-Segmentation of Aluminum

Global Recycled Metal Market, Sub-Segmentation of Copper

Global Recycled Metal Market, Sub-Segmentation of Other Products

Recycled Metal Market, Regional and Country Analysis



Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

Sims Metal Management Limited

Radius Recycling, Inc. (formerly Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.)

Chiho Environmental Group

Alter Trading Corporation

European Metal Recycling Ltd.

Other Major and Innovative Companies

Befesa SA

Paprec Group

Enviri Corporation (formerly Harsco Corporation)

OmniSource Corporation

Stena Metall AB

Commercial Metals Company (CMC)

Metalico Inc.

Tomra Systems ASA

PSC Metals Inc.

Umicore N.V.

Dowa Holdings Co. Ltd.

Novelis Inc.

Ferrous Processing & Trading Co.

Kuusakoski Recycling Oyj

Aurubis AG

Competitive Benchmarking



Competitive Dashboard



Key Mergers and Acquisitions

Cronimet Acquired MetallPlast Recykling

Cleanaway Waste Management Acquired Citywide Waste

Tadweer and Dubal Holding Acquired Enviroserve

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Acquired PreZero

ArcelorMittal S.A Acquired Riwald Recycling

Recent Developments in Recycled Metal

AI-Powered Platform Revolutionizes the Metal Scrap Industry

A New Era of Sustainable Metals With Quantified Recycled Content

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/np26kt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment