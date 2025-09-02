eMaint Named a Leader in the Verdantix Green Quadrant for CMMS - One of Only Two Vendors Also Recognized for EAM

Norwich, UK, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tuesday 2nd September, Norwich, UK – eMaint, which empowers reliability and maintenance teams with the Enterprise Asset Management software needed to optimize asset performance, today announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in the 2025 Verdantix Green Quadrant for Computerized Maintenance Management Systems (CMMS).

This recognition follows eMaint’s Leader placement in the 2025 Verdantix Green Quadrant for Enterprise Asset Management (EAM), making it one of only two companies to be named a Leader in both categories. This dual achievement reflects the platform’s strength in serving customers across the full asset lifecycle from maintenance planning and execution to strategic asset performance at an enterprise level.

“Being named a Leader in both the CMMS and EAM Green Quadrants is more than just a milestone, it’s a signal to the market that we’re uniquely positioned to grow with our customers,” said Parker Burke, Group President of Fluke Corporation. “Whether customers are just starting their maintenance digitization journey or scaling toward predictive, connected operations, our customers can rely on us to deliver the solutions they need and to scale alongside them.”

eMaint’s CMMS Strengths: Recognized by Verdantix

The 2025 Verdantix Green Quadrant for CMMS highlights eMaint’s strong performance across critical asset and maintenance management functions, particularly for large-scale, multi-site operations. The platform earned top scores for both asset management (2.5/3.0) and condition monitoring (2.4/3.0), the highest ratings in the report.

eMaint’s flexible asset hierarchy allows users to build and visualize complex asset structures, improving visibility across parent assets, components, and parts. Multi-site organizations benefit from robust data integrity controls that maintain consistent records and prevent duplication. The system also offers advanced asset tracking through interactive image mapping, spatial coordinate tagging, and IoT integration via Connect2Assets, enabling real-time location and condition monitoring.

eMaint was also recognized for its mobile accessibility, configurability, and user interface. Tools like Form Designer allow users to tailor system forms, align workflows to business needs, and create role-specific experiences with minimal coding.

Global readiness, including the support of 35 languages, multiple currencies, and region-specific units of measure have enabled global customers like SKF to standardize maintenance operations across 81 sites and 76,000 assets worldwide.

“In a rapidly evolving CMMS market, eMaint stood out for its strong functional breadth, configurability, and partner ecosystem,” said Josh Graessle, Senior Analyst, Verdantix. “It is well-positioned to support organizations looking to scale digital maintenance programs with flexibility and depth.”

Navin Kulkarni, Director of Product Management, at eMaint, added: “Recognition in both the CMMS and EAM categories speaks to the versatility of our platform and the deep operational insight it provides. Our mission is to help customers move from reactive maintenance to proactive, intelligent asset management and this validation reinforces that we’re on the right path.”

