Baker Hughes Selected by Fervo Energy to Deliver Geothermal Power Generation Equipment for Innovative New Power Plants

Baker Hughes to design and deliver key equipment for geothermal Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) power plants at Fervo’s Cape Station Phase II project in Utah

Award includes Baker Hughes turboexpander, BRUSH™ Power Generation generator and other related equipment

HOUSTON and LONDON, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR), an energy technology company, announced Tuesday an award from Fervo Energy Company, the leader in next-generation geothermal energy, to design and deliver equipment for five Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) power plants at Fervo’s Cape Station power generation project near Milford, Utah, United States. Once operational, the five Cape Phase II ORC plants will generate approximately 300 megawatts of clean, reliable, and affordable power to the grid, equivalent power to approximately 180,000 homes.

Baker Hughes’ equipment is designed to operate with Fervo’s cutting-edge Enhanced Geothermal Systems (EGS), resulting in a fully integrated power plant that drives scalability in sustainable baseload power generation. The award is for Fervo-exclusive surface power generation equipment leveraging Baker Hughes’ geothermal solutions portfolio, which spans subsurface and production technology through to power generation solutions.

“Baker Hughes’ expertise and technology are ideal complements to the ongoing progress at Cape Station, which has been under construction and successfully meeting project milestones for almost two years,” said Tim Latimer, CEO and co-founder of Fervo Energy. “Fervo designed Cape Station to be a flagship development that's scalable, repeatable, and a proof point that geothermal is ready to become a major source of reliable, carbon-free power in the U.S.”

Baker Hughes’ engineering and equipment scope for the project includes design and delivery of equipment for five 60-MWe ORC units, including the engineering, manufacturing, and supply of turboexpanders and the BRUSH™ Power Generation generator. The order, to be booked under the Industrial & Energy Technology segment of Baker Hughes, follows previous awards from Fervo Energy for subsurface drilling and production technologies from the company’s Oilfield Services & Equipment business.

“Geothermal power is one of several renewable energy sources expanding globally and proving to be a vital contributor to advancing sustainable energy development,” said Baker Hughes Chairman and CEO Lorenzo Simonelli. “By working with a leader like Fervo Energy and leveraging our comprehensive portfolio of technology solutions, we are supporting the scaling of lower-carbon power solutions that are integral to meet growing global energy demand.”

The Cape Station project includes Cape Station Phase I, which is poised to deliver 100 megawatts (MW) of baseload clean power to the grid beginning in 2026, as well as Cape Station Phase II, which will generate an additional 400 MW and come online by 2028. The full Cape Station development has received permitting approval for up to 2 GW of reliable and renewable energy.

