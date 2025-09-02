Playboy to Participate in Lake Street’s Best Ideas Growth Conference

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playboy, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLBY) (the “Company” or “Playboy”), one of the most recognizable and iconic brands in the world, announced today that management will participate in the 9th Annual Lake Street Capital Markets Best Ideas Growth (BIG9) Conference taking place in New York City on September 11, 2025.

Ben Kohn, CEO, will be available for one-on-one meetings with attending investors throughout the day. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, investors are encouraged to contact their Lake Street representative or reach out to Playboy’s investor relations team at plby@fnkir.com.

About Playboy, Inc.

Playboy, Inc. is a global pleasure and leisure company connecting consumers with products, content, and experiences that help them lead happier, more fulfilling lives. Playboy is one of the most recognizable brands in the world, with products and content available in approximately 180 countries. Our mission — to create a culture where all people can pursue pleasure — builds upon over 70 years of creating groundbreaking media and hospitality experiences and fighting for cultural progress rooted in the core values of equality, freedom of expression and the idea that pleasure is a fundamental human right. Learn more at http://www.playboy.com and investors.playboy.com.