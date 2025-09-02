Saquon Barkley Partners with Wawa in a New Commercial to Celebrate Fans

WAWA, Pa., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saquon Barkley, the world championship-winning running back for the Philadelphia Eagles, has teamed up with Wawa, fresh food and beverage retailer, to surprise fans with hoagies in a new ad spot, which dropped today and captures the feel of preparing for the next season and delighting fans.

To celebrate the upcoming football season and the community, Wawa partnered with an Eagles icon to make everyone a winner. Philly fans were told that someone exciting would be dropping by their neighborhood and making a surprise visit with Wawa. Fans were amazed to see Barkley in their homes, where he personally handed out hoagies to delighted fans, showcasing his appreciation for Eagle’s fans heading into the new season.

“Consistency is key in everything I do. Wawa and I have that in common,” said Saquon Barkley. “From training, to diet, to game time, people have to know they can rely on me. No matter what day I’ve had, I know I can always count on Wawa to have what I need, when I need it.”

Celebrating his ties to Philly, hoagies and Wawa, Barkley has launched an exclusive limited-time Wawa hoagie, “The Saquon,” which is a touchdown for the taste buds of both sandwich and Philadelphia Eagles aficionados. “The Saquon” is Barkley’s favorite Wawa hoagie order, featuring oven-roasted turkey, American cheese, lettuce, onions and spicy mustard. This exciting new offering can be ordered as a hoagie or wrap at all Wawa locations, beginning on Sept. 2.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be partnering with Saquon Barkley,” said Mary-Rose Hannum, Chief Food & Beverage Officer of Wawa. “It’s just one more way to brighten the days of our customers and celebrate the return of the Football Season with a collaboration that’s sure to make fans smile.”

This exciting partnership unfolds in the new video, where the football star's infectious energy and love for his fans are sure to leave a lasting impression. See video here

About Wawa

Wawa, Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Toward the end of the 19th Century, owner George Wood took an interest in dairy farming and the family began a small processing plant in Wawa, PA in 1902. The milk business was a huge success, due to its quality, cleanliness and “certified” process. As home delivery of milk declined in the early 1960s, Grahame Wood, George’s grandson, opened the first Wawa Food Market in 1964 in Pennsylvania as an outlet for dairy products. Today, Wawa is your all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs. Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Washington, D.C. with 1,100 locations to date. The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies, freshly-brewed coffee, Sizzli hot breakfast sandwiches, hand-crafted specialty beverages, a dinner menu including burgers and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks. Forbes.com Ranks Wawa as #22 of America’s Largest Private Companies, one of Forbes 2023 America’s Best Employers for Women and New College Grads.

Media Contact: public.relations@wawa.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c1bfb35f-8294-435d-b0bf-067ba95e27a3

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/02521aff-53a7-4254-944b-5cc42f68d474