Neumora Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Conferences in September

WATERTOWN, Mass., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a therapeutics pipeline consisting of seven programs that target novel mechanisms of action for a broad range of underserved, prevalent diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in three investor conferences in September.

2025 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference: Members of management will be available for one-on-one meetings on Thursday, September 4, 2025, in Boston, MA.

Morgan Stanley 23 rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference: Members of management will be available for one-on-one meetings on Monday, September 8, 2025, in New York, NY.

H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference: Members of management will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. ET in New York, NY.



A live webcast of the event will be available on the events and presentations section of the Company’s website at www.neumoratx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the completion of the event and will be archived for up to 30 days.

About Neumora

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company founded to confront the greatest medical challenges of our generation by taking a fundamentally different approach to the way treatments for brain diseases are developed. Our therapeutic pipeline currently consists of seven programs that target novel mechanisms of action for a broad range of underserved, prevalent diseases. Neumora’s mission is to redefine neuroscience drug development by bringing forward the next generation of novel therapies that offer improved treatment outcomes and quality of life for patients.

