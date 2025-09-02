2025 CIFTIS: Beijing connects the world with digital intelligence

BEIJING, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The upcoming 2025 CIFTIS's Telecommunications, Computer and Information Services exhibition in Beijing spotlights "Connecting the World with Digital Intelligence," featuring the Beijing Solution exhibition, a 5G Smart Global Connectivity zone, 10 interactive scenarios and more.

For more details, please visit :

https://xhnewsapi.xinhuaxmt.com/share/news_pc?id=1113950766661632&showType=3008&utdId=89854d01b98442d3a49db429d4067980&version=4.0.8&twoShare=1&uuid=80ec-4c62-7703-18ce-2055

Source: 2025 CIFTIS