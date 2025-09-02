Tutors Warn Time Management and Well-Being Are the Biggest Hurdles Students Face in New School Year

PARIS, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As families gear up for the new school year, Superprof , the world’s largest tutoring network, surveyed tutors across the U.S. to understand how students are showing up academically, emotionally, and digitally. The findings highlight that while many students are academically capable, they are increasingly overwhelmed by stress, motivation challenges, and time management struggles.

Tutors report that nearly half of students (49%) struggle with routines, while 39% cite academic stress and another 39% point to low motivation to engage with schoolwork. Despite summer preparation, less than a fifth of tutors say their students are “very prepared” for the year ahead, with most falling somewhere between “somewhat prepared” and “neutral.”

“Parents often focus on test scores and grades, but this survey shows that what students need most are tools to manage their time, energy, and emotions,” said Alexandra Mounoury, Head of Communications at Superprof. “As the school year begins, small acts of support, such as listening, offering encouragement, and helping kids create healthy routines, can make a huge difference. And this is exactly where a Superprof tutor can step in. Our tutors build meaningful connections, adapt to each student’s needs, share practical tools, and provide emotional guidance as they approach the year ahead.”

The role of AI technology also received attention from tutors. While more than three-quarters of students and parents are familiar with tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, or SchoolAI, tutors note that responsible use of these tools, and knowing when to unplug, remains an underdeveloped skill.

Tutors had candid advice for parents as their kids head back to school:

Listen first. Many students feel overwhelmed not just academically, but socially and digitally. Parents should create a safe space for kids to share what they're feeling.

Support balance. Whether it's routines, confidence, or screen time, tutors recommend that parents pay close attention to well-being alongside academics.

Encourage mistakes. Several tutors emphasized that failure can be a healthy part of learning. Parents can help students see mistakes as opportunities for growth.



"As someone who works with many middle and high school aged students, my biggest piece of advice for parents is to let our children learn through mistakes,” said Shannon Pragosa, former teacher and current English Language Arts tutor at Superprof. “Most of my students are afraid to take academic risks because they are worried about failure. Students need to experience challenges so they can develop their problem solving and critical thinking skills."

Key Takeaways From the Superprof Survey

Tutors painted a clear picture of what students are facing this school year. Beyond academics, the findings highlight challenges with balance, well-being, and overlooked life skills:

Preparedness is mixed. Only 19% of students are “very prepared” for the school year, with most falling in the middle. Routines, stress, and motivation top the list of common challenges. Nearly half of tutors (49%) say their students struggle with routines. AI familiarity is high. 77% of students and parents are somewhat or very familiar with AI tools, but skillful use is uneven. Overlooked skills matter. Tutors cited time management (42%), task prioritization (38%), emotional regulation (34%), and critical thinking (28%) as key gaps not being taught in school.



“Students are juggling academics, extracurriculars, and the constant demands of social media. It’s no wonder they’re stressed,” added Mounoury. “The good news is that parents can help by focusing on connection, balance, and the life skills that will serve their kids well beyond the classroom.”

The findings are based on a Superprof nationwide survey of 117 tutors conducted in August 2025.

