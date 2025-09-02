David Wyles Joins Perella Weinberg as Partner

NEW YORK and LONDON, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perella Weinberg Partners (Nasdaq: PWP), a leading global independent advisory firm, announced today that David Wyles has joined the Firm as a Partner.

Based in London, Mr. Wyles will assume a leadership role in the Firm’s UK and European Businesses, providing strategic and financial advisory services to clients across sectors.

Mr. Wyles joins Perella Weinberg after 27 years at Greenhill & Co., most recently serving as President and Head of Europe, the Middle East and Africa, where he was responsible for originating and executing some of the most significant M&A and restructuring transactions in Europe in recent years.

"We are delighted to welcome David to our partnership and to our European franchise which is a fundamental component of our global strategy," said Andrew Bednar, Chief Executive Officer of Perella Weinberg. "David brings exceptional experience, strategic vision, and deep relationships that will drive our continued growth in Europe. The pivotal role David played in building Greenhill's European franchise positions us well to enhance our market position in Europe and capitalize on the significant opportunities we see across the region. His arrival significantly strengthens our capabilities in the UK market in particular, where we see an extremely active market and attractive opportunities for growth.”

Mr. Wyles holds a degree in electronic and optoelectronic engineering having trained with the Royal Corps of Naval Constructors, the design and development arm of the British Royal Navy.

About Perella Weinberg

Perella Weinberg is a leading global independent advisory firm, providing strategic and financial advice to a broad client base, including corporations, financial sponsors, governments, and sovereign wealth funds. The Firm offers a wide range of advisory services to clients in some of the most active industry sectors and global markets. With approximately 700 employees, Perella Weinberg currently maintains offices in New York, London, Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Paris, Chicago, Munich, Denver, Calgary, and Greenwich.

