North America and Europe Passenger Vehicles In-vehicle Payments Market Report 2024-2031 | Key Competitors, Disruptive Technologies, Transformative Megatrends, Industry Convergence

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In-vehicle Payments for the Passenger Vehicles Market, North America and Europe, 2024-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Drawing on conversations with leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), Tier I suppliers, fintech innovators, technology providers, and regulators, the study offers a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics and growth opportunities. It delivers detailed forecasts on revenue potential, technology adoption, and regional trends, with a sharp focus on North America and Europe. The report also maps out the key opportunities ahead, providing actionable insights for market players and stakeholders looking to navigate this rapidly evolving landscape. The base year for this report is 2024, and the forecast period is from 2025 to 2031.



In-vehicle payments (IVPs) for passenger vehicles are shifting into a new era, transforming the driving experience by enabling financial transactions from the driver's seat. This report examines how automakers, platform providers, and payment service enablers are reshaping the driving experience, offering seamless, secure, and personalized payment journeys for vehicle occupants.

With a growing emphasis on monetizing vehicle data, IVP solutions are expanding beyond traditional use cases, like refueling, electric vehicle charging, and parking, to include toll payments, in-car subscriptions, eCommerce purchases, vehicle maintenance, insurance, food orders, and other vehicle-to-everything (V2X) payments. With vehicle components becoming increasingly digitized, this report explores key industry trends, the rise of super apps, advancements in secure payments, in-car entertainment innovations, and the application of AI-driven services for enhanced customer engagement.

Scope of Analysis

In-vehicle payments market has evolved from basic toll and parking systems to sophisticated automotive digital wallet market solutions, leveraging early vehicle telematics and connected interfaces.

Enhanced in-car connectivity and infotainment systems have expanded the in-vehicle payments market functionalities to include fueling, EV charging, drive-thru orders, and subscription services, reflecting trends in the automotive digital wallet market.

Adoption of vehicle-to-everything (V2X) payments market solutions has been gradual due to fragmented ecosystems, data security concerns, and varying regional regulations, but improved UX and partnerships are driving wider adoption.

Growing trends like EV adoption, smart city initiatives, and the shift toward software-defined vehicles create new opportunities in the AI-driven in-car payment solutions market for seamless, integrated payment ecosystems.

The study explores global in-vehicle payments market trends, the total addressable market (TAM) and serviceable addressable market (SAM) for some applications, focusing on growth opportunities for OEMs, Tier I suppliers, and payment providers in different regions, particularly in the automotive digital wallet market.

Scope

Questions This Study Will Answer

What is IVP in the context of the in-vehicle payments market? What is IVP's distribution channel structure?

What are the primary drivers and restraints for the automotive digital wallet market?

How will the vehicle-to-everything (V2X) payments market grow? What is the adoption trend among regions? Who are the key players?

How do AI-driven in-car payment solutions market sizes differ across various regions?

What are the growth avenues for the IVP market globally until 2031? How will they help important stakeholders in the IVP industry?

Key Competitors

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the IVP Industry

Disruptive Technologies

WHY

The in-vehicle payments market is fundamentally driven by advancements in technologies like IoT, 5G connectivity, AI, and geolocation-based payment systems.

These innovations enable seamless transactions, integration of payment ecosystems, and enhanced consumer experiences within the automotive digital wallet market.

Analyst Perspective

As automakers evolve into mobility service providers, disruptive technologies like blockchain for secure transactions, biometrics for secure access, and AR/VR for enhanced user interfaces will further shape the vehicle-to-everything (V2X) payments market.

Players must focus on R&D and cross-industry collaborations to stay competitive in the AI-driven in-car payment solutions market.

Transformative Megatrends

Why

The intersection of automotive, fintech, retail, and technology industries has created an ecosystem for in-vehicle commerce and the growth of the in-vehicle payments market.

Automakers partnering with payment platforms, fuel stations, EV networks, and other service ecosystems exemplify this trend, driving the automotive digital wallet market forward.

Analyst Perspective

Convergence will intensify, with deeper partnerships spanning multiple domains such as fuel, parking, EV charging, toll payments, car wash, insurance, entertainment, and smart city services impacting the vehicle-to-everything (V2X) payments market.

Companies that can successfully integrate diverse services into a unified in-vehicle experience will dominate this space, particularly in AI-driven in-car payment solutions.

Industry Convergence

Why

Growing urbanization and smart city initiatives demand seamless in-vehicle payments systems for parking, tolls, and public transport integration within the automotive digital wallet market.

The electrification trend is driving the need for in-car payments tailored to EV charging, dynamic pricing, and renewable energy solutions, enhancing the vehicle-to-everything (V2X) payments market.

The shift to automated and shared vehicles emphasizes automated, subscription-based, and ride-specific payment solutions, redefining mobility ecosystems through AI-driven in-car payment solutions.

Analyst Perspective

OEMs and technology providers will focus on integrating payment platforms with urban planning, EV ecosystems, and shared mobility services, enhancing the in-vehicle payments market.

Predictive analytics and AI will enhance user experiences by offering personalized recommendations and pre-emptive payment options within the automotive digital wallet market.

Global collaboration between governments, urban planners, and private companies will drive innovation and standardization in connected payment systems, critical for the vehicle-to-everything (V2X) payments market.

Growth Drivers

Increasing Vehicle Connectivity

Increasing Cybersecurity Measures

Expanding Smart Infrastructure

Demand for Convenience and Seamless User Experience in the automotive digital wallet market

Partnerships with Technology and Financial Players driving the in-vehicle payments market

Growth Restraints

Fragmented Ecosystem and Interoperability Challenges within the in-vehicle payments market

High Costs and Technological Complexity affecting the automotive digital wallet market

Infrastructure and Regulatory Disparities impacting the vehicle-to-everything (V2X) payments market

Data Privacy and Security Concerns related to AI-driven in-car payment solutions

Consumer Awareness and Trust Issues in the context of in-vehicle payments market

Key Topics Covered:



Research Scope

Scope of Analysis

Market Definition

Regional Segmentation

Key Addressable Areas

Growth Environment: IVPs

Key Findings

IVP VIO Penetration

Regional Market Snapshot: North America

Regional Market Snapshot: Europe

Key Strategic Partnerships

OEM Strategies Snapshot

Technology/Service Provider Snapshot

Transformation in IVPs

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the IVP Industry

Ecosystem in IVPs

Value Chain

Competitive Environment

Key Competitors

Growth Generator: IVPs

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Considerations

TAM: Revenue and IVP-enabled VIO Forecast

TAM: Revenue Forecast by Region

TAM: Revenue Forecast by Key Applications

Revenue Forecast Analysis

IVP-VIO Forecast by Region

Average Commissions Per Vehicle: Key Applications

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Growth Environment: Introduction Ecosystem Trends Technology Use Cases and Future Roadmap

Key Trends

IVP Use Cases

Key IVP Business Models

IVP Business Model Analysis: Third-party-based Business Model

IVP Workflow for Third-party-based Payment Platform

IVP Business Model Analysis: OEM Payment Platform

IVP Workflow for OEM eWallet-based Payment Platform

IVP Business Model Analysis: OEM-acquired Payment Platform

Blockchain in IVP

Biometrics in IVP Mercedes pay+ Case Study

Various Operating Systems OS and their Impact on IVPs

IVP Roadmap



Growth Generator: North America

Growth Metrics

TAM: Revenue and IVP VIO Forecast

TAM: Revenue Forecast by Key Applications

TAM vs SAM for EV Charging in IVP

Average Commissions Per Vehicle: Key Applications

Forecast Analysis

Growth Generator: Europe

Growth Metrics

TAM: Revenue and IVP VIO Forecast

TAM: Revenue Forecast by Key Applications

TAM vs SAM for EV Charging in IVPs

Average Commissions Per Vehicle: Key Applications

Forecast Analysis

OEM Profiling

Mercedes-Benz

BMW

Hyundai

GM

Toyota

Technology/Service/Marketplace Provider

Harman International

Parkopedia EasyPark Group

Sheeva.AI

IBM

Visa

Mastercard

AWS

Growth Opportunity Universe: IVPs

Growth Opportunity 1: Expansion Beyond Basic Transactions

Growth Opportunity 2: Collaboration and Strategic Partnerships

Growth Opportunity 3: Data-as-a-Service DaaS

Appendix & Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qvqyd7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.